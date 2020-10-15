Log in
Kesla Oyj : Versatile and extensive KESLA City crane range now also available with cabin

10/15/2020 | 02:50am EDT

The City crane range launched by Kesla a few years ago was built with urban conditions in mind, as the cranes are equipped with KESLA proSTABILITY stability control system. The system ensures the safe operation of the crane. Originally, the crane model was only available in a few Z models and with radio control, but now there are models available in different sizes, with both Z boom and straight boom, and control is also possible from the high seat with joysticks and now also from the cabin as a new feature.

From radio control to cabin control

The extensive KESLA City range includes 12, 15 and 17 tonne-metre cranes with several different dimensions, both straight boom and Z boom. Initially, the control of the cranes was based on radio control along with the stability control system. Since then, Kesla has introduced a high seat, a combination of a high seat and radio control and, most recently, a cabin.

'There has been a clear call for a cabin, not only in Finland but also generally in metal recycling, where continuous working hours are significantly longer,' says Toni Lehtinen, the manager responsible for development of City crane business at Kesla Oyj.

In addition to the traditional electric 2-lever control, the cabin also allows electric control with either 2 or 4 levers and two pedals.

KESLA City cranes always have an electric control valve that enables accurate and light crane control. The cranes have wide hydraulic channels, which means that the movements are also fast if necessary. Customers have appreciated these features on KESLA City cranes.

'KESLA City cranes are faster and more durable than load handling cranes, which customers value highly,' says Lehtinen.

KESLA proSTABILITY is Kesla's own software

KESLA City cranes use KESLA proSTABILITY as a stability management system, which is Kesla's own creation. In-house expertise also enables customer-specific adjustments. For example, for some customers, adjustments have been made to enable lifting without stabiliser legs in certain boom positions. The use of sensors also enables some movements, such as the transport position, to be partially automated.

'The system has received positive feedback on its ease of use,' says Lehtinen.

According to the law, when working outside the forest and factory areas, a crane must have a stability control system, although in practice many people work on the basic timber handling crane without stability control.

KESLA City cranes were created in collaboration with the French company Dalby-TechMat

The story of KESLA City cranes started in 2016 in France, where the first City crane ZT17 was designed and sold under the name Recycling Crane. Today, France is the strongest market for City cranes precisely thanks to a strong partner.

Initially, the cranes were sold to France mainly for the emptying of waste bins, but today their applications have become more diversified.

'Our partner TechMat also sells car-crane hook platform packages for the collection of construction waste, soil distribution and metal recycling,' says Lehtinen.

Sales of cranes have grown steadily in recent years.

'Sales have increased in recent years not only in France, but also domestically. The US market seems promising. We just delivered them the first big shipment of City cranes, which included both straight and Z boom cranes. They will be used for the processing of animal carcasses. Kesla has naturally also delivered several City cranes to Finland.

Development continues

The KESLA City crane range is already quite extensive and meets the needs of most customers. However, the company believes that it will also introduce something new in the City range next year. In addition to products, development will continue to strengthen existing markets and open up new ones.

'When travel opens up, we will target the Benelux countries and Great Britain,' says Lehtinen.

KESLA City cranes

  • Based on KESLA timber handling cranes.
  • Equipped with a stability control system (KESLA proSTABILITY) that legalises the use of the timber handling crane outside the forest.
  • The range includes Z boom cranes in tonne-metre classes 12, 14 and 17 and straight boom cranes in tonne-metre classes 12, 15 and 17. There are a total of 21 crane models.
  • Electrical control is carried out either by radio control or from a high seat or a cabin.

More information

Kesla Oyj, Business Development Manager Toni Lehtinen tel. +358 40 8697 853, toni.lehtinen[at]kesla.com

Kesla is a machine engineering group specialised in the development, marketing and manufacturing of forestry and material handling technology. It produces high-quality material handling solutions that integrate with the client's platform, create a fantastic user experience and boost the client's business activity. Kesla's business activity is focused on three business areas: tractor equipment, logging equipment and auto and industry cranes. The group's turnover for 2019 was MEUR 47, of which 68% was attributable to export operations. Established in 1960, Kesla has production facilities in Joensuu, Kesälahti and Ilomantsi, as well as a sales office in Appenweier, Germany. Kesla employs about 250 people. Kesla's A series shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. 2020 is Kesla's 60th anniversary. #yourlifetimematch

Disclaimer

Kesla Oyj published this content on 12 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2020 06:49:04 UTC

