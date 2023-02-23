Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Kesselrun Resources Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KES   CA4925371052

KESSELRUN RESOURCES LTD.

(KES)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  10:58:29 2023-02-23 am EST
0.0300 CAD    0.00%
02/10Kesselrun Resources Announces Final Drill Results From 2022 Drilling and Southern Geophysical Targeting
AQ
02/09Kesselrun Resources Ltd. Announces Final Drill Results from 2022 Drilling and Southern Geophysical Targeting
CI
01/26Kesselrun Resources Ltd. Receives Final Data on the NuTEM and Magnetics Survey
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
Summary

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2023 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

02/23/2023 | 10:35am EST
Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2023) - Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KES) is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2023 Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The annual conference will take place in-person at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from March 2-3, 2023.

Michael Thompson will be presenting on March 3rd at 10:10 am Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2023/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About Kesselrun Resources Ltd.

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. is a Thunder Bay, Ontario-based mineral exploration company exploring for near surface, high grade gold. Kesselrun's management team possesses strong geological and exploration expertise with a particular emphasis on Northwestern Ontario, an emerging prolific gold district. The company is focused on advancing its 100%-owned Huronian gold project, a former gold producing mine located close to the multi-million-ounce Moss Lake gold project. For more information about Kesselrun Resources, please visit www.kesselrunresources.com

For further information:
Kesselrun Resources Ltd.
Michael Thompson
President& CEO
807-285-3323
michaelt@kesselrunresources.com
information@kesselrunresources.com


© Newsfilecorp 2023
