KESSELRUN RESOURCES LTD.

KESSELRUN RESOURCES LTD.

(KES)
  Report
News 
Press Releases

Kesselrun Resources to Exhibit at PDAC 2021 Convention

03/05/2021 | 05:50am EST
Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2021) - Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KES) (OTC Pink: KSSRF) ("Kesselrun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be exhibiting at the annual Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada ("PDAC") convention, the world's premier mineral exploration and mining event, which will be held virtually this year between Monday, March 8th and Thursday, March 11th.

The general public will be able to visit the Company's virtual booth in the Investor Exchange to view Kesselrun's most up-to-date presentation and to arrange one-on-one meetings with Kesselrun's president, Michael Thompson.

For more information and/or to register for the convention, please visit: www.pdac.ca/convention

About Kesselrun Resources Ltd.

Kesselrun Resources is a Thunder Bay, Ontario-based mineral exploration company focused on growth through property acquisitions and discoveries. Kesselrun's management team possesses strong geological and exploration expertise in Northwest Ontario. For more information about Kesselrun Resources, please visit www.kesselrunresources.com.

For additional information please contact:

Kesselrun Resources Ltd.

Michael Thompson, P.Geo., President & CEO
807.285.3323
michaelt@kesselrunresources.com

Corporate Communications
1.866.416.7941
information@kesselrunresources.com

Forward-Looking Statements - Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Kesselrun, including, but not limited to the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, dependence upon regulatory approvals, the execution of definitive documentation, the availability of financing and exploration risk. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/76152


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 0,17 M 0,13 M 0,13 M
Net cash 2020 1,14 M 0,90 M 0,90 M
P/E ratio 2020 38,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 13,6 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart KESSELRUN RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Kesselrun Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Thompson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joao da Costa Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Caitlin Leigh Jeffs Independent Director
Yanika S. Silina Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KESSELRUN RESOURCES LTD.-5.13%11
NEWMONT CORPORATION-7.46%44 353
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-14.62%34 949
POLYUS-5.77%26 243
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-14.88%16 112
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-9.08%14 904
