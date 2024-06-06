Keurig Dr Pepper - Climate Change 2023
C0. Introduction
C0.1
(C0.1) Give a general description and introduction to your organization.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America offering hot and cold beverages together at scale. Driven by a broad beverage portfolio of iconic brands including Dr Pepper®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Mott's®, CORE®, as well as the Keurig® brewing system and leading owned brands Green Mountain Coffee Roasters® and The Original Donut Shop®.
Our 125+ owned, licensed and partners brands are designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, while our powerful sales and distribution network enables us to deliver our portfolio to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. Through our direct-store delivery and warehouse-direct coverage networks, we serve a complete range of retail formats-from large to small to the hard to reach up-and-down the street accounts where consumers tend to try new brands. Our away-from-home distribution system reaches large workplaces, food service and hospitality industries. Our strength online is reflected by a substantial e-commerce business through Keurig.com, retailer websites and online grocery services. And, finally, our fountain business calls directly on the top 200 food service chains, as well as thousands of regional restaurants and convenience stores.
We have committed to sourcing, producing and distributing beverages responsibly through our Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform. We focus on our greatest opportunities for impact in the environment, our supply chain, the health and well-being of our consumers and with our people and communities. We strive to be an employer of choice, providing a culture and opportunities that empower our team of ~28,000 employees to grow and develop.
As of December 31, 2022, our operating structure consists of four reportable segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. Throughout this response, we refer to our "hot business" and our "cold business". The "hot business" reflects our Coffee Systems segment which consists of our single-serve brewing system appliances, K-Cup® pods and other coffee products, and the "cold business" includes our Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments with CSDs, NCBs, other ready-to-drink beverages, and apple products. Effective January 1, 2023, the Company's reportable segments consist of the following: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International.
Cautionary Statement: Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" which by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements regarding the estimated or anticipated future actions of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. These statements are based on the current expectations of our management and are not predictions of actual performance, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding the company's business and actual results may differ materially. Any forward-looking statement made herein speaks only as of the date of this document. We are under no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any obligation to, update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws or regulations.
C0.2
(C0.2) State the start and end date of the year for which you are reporting data and indicate whether you will be providing emissions data for past reporting years.
Reporting year
Start date
January 1 2022
End date
December 31 2022
Indicate if you are providing emissions data for past reporting years
No
Select the number of past reporting years you will be providing Scope 1 emissions data for
Select the number of past reporting years you will be providing Scope 2 emissions data for
Select the number of past reporting years you will be providing Scope 3 emissions data for
C0.3
(C0.3) Select the countries/areas in which you operate.
Canada
China
Hong Kong SAR, China
Ireland
Mexico
Singapore
Switzerland
United States of America
C0.4
(C0.4) Select the currency used for all financial information disclosed throughout your response.
USD
C0.5
(C0.5) Select the option that describes the reporting boundary for which climate-related impacts on your business are being reported. Note that this option should align with your chosen approach for consolidating your GHG inventory.
Operational control
C-AC0.6/C-FB0.6/C-PF0.6
(C-AC0.6/C-FB0.6/C-PF0.6) Are emissions from agricultural/forestry, processing/manufacturing, distribution activities or emissions from the consumption of your products - whether in your direct operations or in other parts of your value chain - relevant to your current CDP climate change disclosure?
Relevance
Agriculture/Forestry
Elsewhere in the value chain only [Agriculture/Forestry/processing/manufacturing/Distribution only]
Processing/Manufacturing
Both direct operations and elsewhere in the value chain [Processing/manufacturing/Distribution only]
Distribution
Both direct operations and elsewhere in the value chain [Processing/manufacturing/Distribution only]
Consumption
Yes [Consumption only]
C-AC0.6b/C-FB0.6b/C-PF0.6b
(C-AC0.6b/C-FB0.6b/C-PF0.6b) Why are emissions from agricultural/forestry activities undertaken on your own land not relevant to your current CDP climate change disclosure?
Row 1
Primary reason
Do not own/manage land
Please explain
KDP sources coffee, sugar, apples, and other beverage commodity ingredients from North America and around the globe via importers based on a number of factors like quality, certifications, and cost. The company is not vertically integrated in its agricultural supply chain and does not own any farms/crop production land or agricultural processing.
C-AC0.7/C-FB0.7/C-PF0.7
(C-AC0.7/C-FB0.7/C-PF0.7) Which agricultural commodity(ies) that your organization produces and/or sources are the most significant to your business by revenue? Select up to five.
Agricultural commodity
Other, please specify (Coffee)
-
of revenue dependent on this agricultural commodity
20-40%
Produced or sourced
Sourced
Please explain
KDP's hot business consists of our single-serve brewing system appliances, K-Cup® pods and other coffee products. A very small proportion of our hot beverage portfolio includes cocoa, tea, powdered drinks, and dairy, but coffee represents the majority of the hot beverage portfolio.
Agricultural commodity
Other, please specify (Apples)
- of revenue dependent on this agricultural commodity Less than 10%
Produced or sourced
Sourced
Please explain
The primary ingredient in our Mott's® branded applesauce products. (Apple juice products dependent on apple juice concentrate are not considered in the scope for this response).
Agricultural commodity
Sugar
- of revenue dependent on this agricultural commodity Less than 10%
Produced or sourced
Sourced
Please explain
We source cane sugar for several of our beverage brand products.
Agricultural commodity
Other, please specify (Corn)
-
of revenue dependent on this agricultural commodity
20-40%
Produced or sourced
Sourced
Please explain
In the form of high fructose corn syrup is used in many of our beverage products.
C0.8
(C0.8) Does your organization have an ISIN code or another unique identifier (e.g., Ticker, CUSIP, etc.)?
Indicate whether you are able to provide a unique identifier for your organization
Provide your unique identifier
Yes, a Ticker symbol
KDP
C1. Governance
C1.1
(C1.1) Is there board-level oversight of climate-related issues within your organization?
Yes
C1.1a
(C1.1a) Identify the position(s) (do not include any names) of the individual(s) on the board with responsibility for climate-related issues.
Position
Responsibilities for climate-related issues
of
individual
or
committee
Board
The KDP Board of Directors directly oversees KDP's ESG strategy and goals, as outlined in our Corporate Governance Principles. In this role, the Board approves long-term commitments and monitors
Chair
progress in topics including climate, water, circular economy, health and well-being, sustainable practices within our supply chain, human rights and diversity and inclusion. KDP's Board Chair has
ultimate oversight for the performance of the business including its sustainability strategy and goals. This position's responsibility for climate-related issues covers potential risk impacts to the
organization as part of overall enterprise risk management and oversight; approval of climate targets; and performance against these public goals.
C1.1b
(C1.1b) Provide further details on the board's oversight of climate-related issues.
Frequency with which
Governance mechanisms
Scope of
Please explain
climate-related issues are
into which climate-related
board-
a scheduled agenda item
issues are integrated
level
oversight
Scheduled - some
Reviewing and guiding
<>
KDP's Board of Directors reviews matters of the Company's corporate sustainability efforts quarterly, including climate-related issues (but also:
meetings
strategy
Applicable
environment including water, waste, and packaging, health and wellness, philanthropy, and responsible sourcing). This process informs the
Overseeing the setting of
>
Board's oversight of progress against goals and targets as well as the implementation of risk-management policies.
corporate targets
Monitoring progress
towards corporate targets
Overseeing and guiding
public policy engagement
Reviewing and guiding the
risk management process
C1.1d
(C1.1d) Does your organization have at least one board member with competence on climate-related issues?
Board
Criteria used to assess competence of board member(s) on climate-related issues
Primary
Explain why your organization
member(s)
reason for
does not have at least one board
have
no board-
member with competence on
competence
level
climate-related issues and any
on climate-
competence
plans to address board-level
related
on climate-
competence in the future
issues
related
issues
Row
Yes
The Board is committed to the ongoing review of Board composition and regularly discusses the skills and characteristics required of KDP
<>
1
directors in the context of the current makeup of the Board, the operating requirements of the Company and the long-term interests of
Applicable>
stockholders. The Remuneration Committee (RemCo) also reviews the collective experience of the Board and makes recommendations to
the Board regarding the appropriate mix of skillsets, qualifications and attributes of the Board as a whole.
The Board seeks candidates with diverse personal backgrounds and experiences and who are committed to active participation, sharing fresh
perspectives and providing constructive feedback to management. Our Board prioritizes candidates with proven executive leadership
capabilities; consumer product industry expertise; strategic planning experience; financial and accounting skills; and corporate governance,
regulatory and risk management experience. With respect to diversity, the Board may consider such factors as diversity in viewpoint,
professional experience, education, international experience, skills and other individual qualifications and attributes that contribute to board
diversity, including characteristics such as age, gender, race and national origin.
The Board oversees KDP's corporate responsibility strategy and sets the tone for the Company's commitment to act responsibly and be a
force for positive impact. In early 2022, the Board updated the Corporate Governance Principles to formally reflect the longstanding
commitment to addressing ESG matters directly with the full Board. The Board added as a core responsibility the oversight of the Company's
environmental sustainability and social responsibility strategies and commitments, including for climate, water, circular economy, health and
wellbeing, supply chain sustainability, human rights, and diversity and inclusion.
The full Board approves long-term goals and commitments under our focus areas of Environment, Supply Chain, Health & Wellbeing and
People & Communities.
C1.2
(C1.2) Provide the highest management-level position(s) or committee(s) with responsibility for climate-related issues.
Position or committee
Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO)
Climate-related responsibilities of this position
Managing annual budgets for climate mitigation activities
Developing a climate transition plan
Implementing a climate transition plan
Integrating climate-related issues into the strategy
Conducting climate-related scenario analysis
Setting climate-related corporate targets
Monitoring progress against climate-related corporate targets
Managing public policy engagement that may impact the climate
Managing value chain engagement on climate-related issues
Assessing climate-related risks and opportunities
Managing climate-related risks and opportunities
Coverage of responsibilities
Reporting line
Corporate Sustainability/CSR reporting line
Frequency of reporting to the board on climate-related issues via this reporting line
Quarterly
Please explain
The SVP and Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO) reports to the Chief Corporate Affairs Officer (CCAO) and leads Corporate Responsibility (CR, also referred to as Sustainability) for KDP, including development of vision and strategy as well as the day-to-day management of our CR program. The CSO and CCAO regularly collaborate with a cross-functional team of employees across the organization, including such areas as procurement, supply chain, research and development, quality, facilities, human resources and legal, to drive execution and measurement of the CR strategy. Our rationale for assigning responsibility for climate-related issues in these positions is grounded in the enterprise-wide scope of their positions, which allows them to assess risk and opportunity across the organization and its value chain. This scope is appropriate given the potential for climate issues to affect the company as a whole.
In addition to this key role, the CSO convenes the Sustainability Governance Committee (SGC), composed of key functional Executive Leadership Team (ELT) members, including the CCAO, which monitors progress monthly and approves key, cross-functional CR initiatives. The Committee's responsibilities for climate-related issues include review of greenhouse gas emissions of the company, climate scenario assessment informing the company's science-based target, and related topics. The full KDP ELT ensures the CR program aligns with the long-term objectives of the business and maintains broad oversight of programs and progress.
Responsibility for climate-related issues lies with the SGC. By our rationale, the SGC is the appropriate body to assume these responsibilities. It is the Committee best positioned to view relevant information cross-functionally from an executive perspective, act to guide the company's response to the issues, and consider climate within the full scope of sustainability impact of the company. Further, the members serve to actively integrate the sustainability vision and strategy into relevant functions. For example, the teams led by the Chief Supply Chain Officer and the Chief R&D Officer - both members of the Governance Committee - collaborate to select packaging material such as PET plastic for our bottled CSDs. The teams have aligned the organization to evaluate and source recycled content PET (rPET) which will reduce the Scope 3 emissions associated with our packaging. The CCAO directs interaction with and response to investors on climate topics and oversees the submission of information contained in this disclosure in the interest of transparency and communication with investors.
Position or committee
Sustainability committee
Climate-related responsibilities of this position
Managing annual budgets for climate mitigation activities
Developing a climate transition plan
Implementing a climate transition plan
Integrating climate-related issues into the strategy
Conducting climate-related scenario analysis
Setting climate-related corporate targets
Monitoring progress against climate-related corporate targets
Managing public policy engagement that may impact the climate
Managing value chain engagement on climate-related issues
Assessing climate-related risks and opportunities
Managing climate-related risks and opportunities
Coverage of responsibilities
Reporting line
Corporate Sustainability/CSR reporting line
Frequency of reporting to the board on climate-related issues via this reporting line
Quarterly
Please explain
The Sustainability Governance Committee (SGC) is composed of key functional Executive Leadership Team (ELT) members, including the Chief Corporate Affairs Officer (CCAO), which monitors progress monthly and approves key, cross-functional Corporate Responsibility initiatives. The Committee's responsibilities for climate-related issues include review of greenhouse gas emissions of the company, climate scenario assessment informing the company's science-based target, and related topics. The full KDP Executive Leadership Team ensures the CR program aligns with the long-term objectives of the business and maintains broad oversight of programs and progress.
Responsibility for climate-related issues lies with the SGC. By our rationale, the SGC is the appropriate body to assume these responsibilities. It is the Committee best positioned to view relevant information cross-functionally from an executive perspective, to guide the company's response to the issues, and consider climate within the full scope of sustainability impact of the company. Further, the members serve to actively integrate the sustainability vision and strategy into relevant functions. For example, the teams led by the Chief Supply Chain Officer and the Chief R&D Officer - both members of the Governance Committee - collaborate to select packaging material such as PET plastic for our bottled CSDs. The teams have aligned the organization to evaluate and source recycled content PET (rPET) which will reduce the Scope 3 emissions associated with our packaging. The CCAO directs interaction with and response to investors on climate topics and oversees the submission of information contained in this disclosure in the interest of transparency and communication with investors.
C1.3
(C1.3) Do you provide incentives for the management of climate-related issues, including the attainment of targets?
Provide incentives for the management of climate-related issues
Row 1
Yes
Comment
C1.3a
(C1.3a) Provide further details on the incentives provided for the management of climate-related issues (do not include the names of individuals).
Entitled to incentive
Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO)
Type of incentive
Monetary reward
Incentive(s)
Salary increase
Performance indicator(s)
Board approval of climate transition plan
Progress towards a climate-related target
Achievement of a climate-related target
Reduction in absolute emissions
Increased share of renewable energy in total energy consumption
Increased engagement with suppliers on climate-related issues
Company performance against a climate-related sustainability index (e.g., DJSI, CDP Climate Change score etc.)
Incentive plan(s) this incentive is linked to
Short-Term Incentive Plan
Further details of incentive(s)
Performance indicators tied to this incentive include targeted improvement in percent Scope 1 and 2 reduction, percent Scope 3 reduction, and percent of suppliers having set their own science-based targets. These indicators are based on calendar year 2022 vs baseline year performance for the entire enterprise.
Explain how this incentive contributes to the implementation of your organization's climate commitments and/or climate transition plan
Achievement of progress against our corporate responsibility goals is recognized internally for all employees involved through acknowledgement in company-wide meetings, internal news items, or team events. Our CSO oversees energy and emissions targets and practices that are integrated to relevant functions and included in their annual performance goals.
Entitled to incentive
Buyers/purchasers
Type of incentive
Non-monetary reward
Incentive(s)
Internal team/employee of the month/quarter/year recognition
Public recognition
Performance indicator(s)
Increased engagement with suppliers on climate-related issues
Incentive plan(s) this incentive is linked to
This position does not have an incentive plan
Further details of incentive(s)
N/A
Explain how this incentive contributes to the implementation of your organization's climate commitments and/or climate transition plan
KDP purchases coffee that is managed under certification and verification schemes such as Fair Trade, Rainforest Alliance, 4C and ofi AtSource which encourage practices with climate change mitigation or adaptation benefits. In 2022, 100% of our green coffee purchases met one of those programs. In addition, KDP funds projects with specific suppliers to support the implementation of these practices. For the Procurement function, we capture the percentage of coffee that is responsibly sourced. Progress towards our responsible sourcing goals is publicized and KDP buyers/purchasers are responsible via their annual goals to deliver to annual targets for responsibly sourced coffee. Accordingly, they receive recognition for their contributions.
C2. Risks and opportunities
C2.1
(C2.1) Does your organization have a process for identifying, assessing, and responding to climate-related risks and opportunities?
Yes
C2.1a
(C2.1a) How does your organization define short-, medium- and long-term time horizons?
From
To
Comment
(years)
(years)
Short-
0
1
These are the timeframes that our legal & internal audit function utilize when evaluating appropriate horizons over which to focus their work on risk assessment.
term
Medium-
1
3
These are the timeframes that our legal & internal audit function utilize when evaluating appropriate horizons over which to focus their work on risk assessment.
term
Long-
3
10
These are the timeframes that our legal & internal audit function utilize when evaluating appropriate horizons over which to focus their work on risk assessment. Much of our
term
sustainability-focused strategy fits in the long-term time horizon, for example in 2019 we set 2025 targets.
Please note - long-term is anything beyond 3 years, 10 was selected as proxy for this. It depends on the issue and relevance over time as to what timeframe beyond 3 years would be
considered, and it could be more than 10 years.
C2.1b
(C2.1b) How does your organization define substantive financial or strategic impact on your business?
KDP defines 'substantive impact' at the corporate level as a risk that could cause material financial change to our business. This definition is inclusive of direct and indirect impacts to operations, services and our supply chain. This distinction is in line with other KDP ERM risk assessment and audit processes. An impact that constitutes a quantifiable indicator of climate-related substantive change could be based on any or a combination of the following:
Frequency of impact - a single or multiple occurrences over a 10-year time horizon.
Disruption to production - at our manufacturing or distribution facilities as well as facilities of our suppliers, bottlers, contract manufacturers or distributors. U.S. and international laws and regulations could adversely affect our business.
Weather, natural disasters, climate change legislation and the availability of water could adversely affect our business. Costs and supply for commodities, such as raw materials and energy, may change substantially and shortages may occur. Damage to our reputation - Product safety and quality concerns could negatively affect our business.
C2.2
(C2.2) Describe your process(es) for identifying, assessing and responding to climate-related risks and opportunities. Value chain stage(s) covered
Direct operations
Upstream
Downstream
Risk management process
Integrated into multi-disciplinarycompany-wide risk management process
Frequency of assessment
More than once a year
Time horizon(s) covered
Short-term
Medium-term
Long-term
Description of process
At KDP, a variety of approaches and processes lend themselves to identifying, assessing and responding to climate-related risks and opportunities, applied at relevant frequencies for the related topics. At KDP, Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) is a periodic process designed to identify potential risk events that may significantly impact the achievement of the company's objectives and to manage those risks to be within the company's risk tolerance (i.e., willingness and/or ability to take risks). Through ERM, climate change is considered as a potential risk area, particularly around its potential for operations disruption impacts and the issue of water security.
As stated in the risk factors section of our annual Form 10-K which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 23, 2023, unseasonable or unusual weather, natural disasters or long-term climate changes could add volatility to commodity prices and have the potential to disrupt the availability of raw materials, energy and fuel, our ability to produce our products and may result in reduced demand for our products, which may have a negative effect on our business and financial performance.
KDP further defines 'substantive impact' at the corporate level as a risk that could cause material financial change to our business. This definition is inclusive of direct and indirect impacts to operations, services and our supply chain. This distinction is in line with other KDP ERM risk assessment and audit processes. An impact that constitutes a climate related substantive change could be based on any or a combination of the following:
Frequency of impact - a single (or multiple) occurrence over a 10-year time horizon.
Disruption to production - at our manufacturing or distribution facilities as well as facilities of our suppliers, bottlers, contract manufacturers or distributors. U.S. and international laws and regulations could adversely affect our business.
Weather, natural disasters, climate change legislation and the availability of water could adversely affect our business. Costs and supply for commodities, such as raw materials and energy, may change substantially and shortages may occur.
Risks and opportunities related to climate change are identified via three different mechanisms: our EHS process, carbon inventorying, and our Environmental KPI Scorecard:
EHS process: KDP utilizes audit tools and 3rd party compliance assessments to help ensure all sites comply with applicable local and state laws, including environmental laws relating to air pollution and clean water.
Carbon inventorying and Energy Star Benchmarking: Through our partners, KDP tracks and calculates the carbon output from our U.S.-based buildings and manufacturing on a monthly basis, and that information is added to annual carbon emissions data from our fleet, Mexico operations, third-party logistics, and currently captured value-chain carbon. Understanding our asset level carbon data, and associated trending, gives KDP decision makers relevant information from which to make possible mitigation decisions.
Environmental KPI Scorecard: We collect data on water, waste, and energy to integrate into our Environmental Scorecard, which is produced on a monthly basis. This process assists KDP in quickly and proactively identifying outliers to resolve possible environmental issues.
Our sustainability strategy is based on the most important sustainability issues for our Company and for our stakeholders. We utilize sustainability materiality analysis to prioritize the risks and opportunities, and we take into account the above data, tools, and context in developing our responses and actions to manage each issue identified, including climate. The definition of materiality with respect to ESG issues in this report is different than the definition of materiality in the context of our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The identification of material issues that guide our corporate responsibility strategy should not be construed as a characterization regarding the materiality or financial impact of such issues or related information to investors in KDP. For a discussion of the risks that are material to investors in KDP, please see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC, our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K.
One example of how the climate-related risk assessment process has been applied to physical risks is our decision to cascade resource consumption, pollution prevention and waste minimization guidelines to our suppliers through our Supplier Code of Conduct. These guidelines state that business shall be conducted in a manner which proactively embraces sustainability. Suppliers shall optimize their consumption of natural resources, including energy and water. Compliance with these guidelines also presents a climate-related opportunity as it results in resource conservation and improved environmental quality for our suppliers and nearby communities.
One example of how the climate-related opportunity assessment process is applied to transitional opportunities is our ongoing goal of 100% responsibly sourced coffee where our green coffee purchases in 2022 meet one of the following accepted sustainability programs: Fair Trade USA, Fairtrade International, Rainforest Alliance, 4C, afi AtSource or Great Lakes Coffee MaxTRACE. During 2021 and 2022, a small amount of coffee was received as conventional (0.38% and 0.36%, respectively) due to COVID-19 impacts, supplier error or shipping delays KDP is committed to high standards of social and environmental responsibility and ethical conduct. We believe this presents an opportunity for KDP to strengthen the resilience of our suppliers, as well as establishing ourselves and our products as an ethical choice to increasingly informed and discerning consumers and investors alike.
Value chain stage(s) covered
Direct operations
Upstream
Downstream
Risk management process
A specific climate-related risk management process
Frequency of assessment
Every three years or more
Time horizon(s) covered
Long-term
Description of process
In 2022, KDP completed a quantitative climate scenario risk analysis, which include low and high emissions scenarios projecting potential impacts in 2030 and 2050. This analysis included an assessment of climate related physical risks, chronic and acute, to KDP's operations, supply chain, and associated agricultural growing regions. The analysis also included an assessment of transition risks, specific to plastic packaging.
C2.2a
(C2.2a) Which risk types are considered in your organization's climate-related risk assessments?
Relevance
Please explain
&
inclusion
Current
Relevant,
Concern over climate change has led to legislative and regulatory initiatives directed at limiting greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions. For example, proposals that would impose mandatory
regulation
always
requirements on GHG emissions continue to be considered by policy makers in the countries in which we operate. Laws enacted that directly or indirectly affect our production, distribution,
included
packaging, cost of raw materials, fuel, ingredients and water could all negatively impact our business and financial results, which is why KDP considers regulatory risk in our climate-related
risk assessment. At KDP, Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) is a process designed to identify potential risk events that may significantly impact the achievement of the company's
objectives and to establish plans to manage those risks to be within the company's risk tolerance. Risks relating to current regulation are relevant and always included in that process.
Emerging
Relevant,
Concern over climate change will continue to lead to legislative and regulatory initiatives directed at limiting greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions. For example, emerging proposals that
regulation
always
would impose mandatory requirements on GHG emissions continue to be considered by policy makers in the countries in which we operate. Laws enacted that directly or indirectly affect
included
our production, distribution, packaging, cost of raw materials, fuel, ingredients and water could all negatively impact our business and financial results, which is why KDP considers
regulatory risk in our climate-related risk assessment. At KDP, Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) is a process designed to identify potential risk events that may significantly impact the
achievement of the company's objectives and to establish plans to manage those risks to be within the company's risk tolerance. Risks relating to emerging regulation are relevant and
always included in that process.
Technology
Relevant,
We use a significant amount of energy in our business, and therefore may be significantly impacted by changes in fuel costs due to the large truck fleet we operate in our distribution
always
business and our use of third-party carriers. As part of our 2025 sustainability targets, we have committed to procuring 100% renewable electricity for our operations, and in 2020 we set a
included
science-based target (SBT). We evaluate technology risks and opportunities across our value chain to be able to meet an SBT. For example, one opportunity is the use of alternative fuel
or electric vehicles in our fleet, and by third-party carriers. Alternative fuel, hybrid and electric vehicle and charging infrastructure technology is still maturing in North America, particularly
for long-haul trucks, and may not be available in the locations or in the volume required to adapt our fleet or those of the third-party carriers we use. This means we continue to rely on fossil
fuels and the associated business risks of fuel costs, which is why KDP considers technology risk in our climate-related risk assessment. Risks relating to technology are relevant and
always included in the process of identifying risks and opportunities related to climate change.
Legal
Relevant,
From time to time, we may be a party to various litigation claims and legal proceedings. From time to time, we may be a defendant in class action litigation. Plaintiffs in class action litigation
always
may seek to recover amounts that are large and may be indeterminable for some period of time. We evaluate litigation claims and legal proceedings to assess the likelihood of unfavorable
included
outcomes and estimate, if possible, the amount of potential losses. We may establish reserves as appropriate based upon assessments and estimates in accordance with our accounting
policies. We will base our assessments, estimates and disclosures on the information available to us at the time and rely on legal and management judgment. Actual outcomes or losses
may differ materially from assessments and estimates. Costs to defend litigation claims and legal proceedings and the cost and any required actions arising out of actual settlements,
judgments or resolutions of these claims and legal proceedings may negatively affect our business and financial performance. Any adverse publicity resulting from allegations made in
litigation claims or legal proceedings may also adversely affect our reputation, which in turn could adversely affect our results of operations, which is why KDP considers legal risk in our
climate-related risk assessment. At KDP, Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) is a process designed to identify potential risk events that may significantly impact the achievement of the
company's objectives and to manage those risks to be within the company's risk tolerance. Legal risks are relevant and always included in that process.
Market
Relevant,
The beverage industry is highly competitive and continues to evolve in response to changing consumer preferences. Competition is generally based on brand recognition, taste, quality,
always
price, availability, selection and convenience, as well as factors related to corporate responsibility and sustainability. Some of our competitors can use their resources and scale to rapidly
included
respond to competitive pressures and changes in consumer preferences by introducing new products, changing their route to market, reducing prices or increasing promotional activities.
We also compete with a number of smaller brands and a variety of smaller, regional and private label manufacturers. Smaller companies may be more innovative, better able to bring new
products to market and better able to quickly exploit and serve niche markets. We also compete for contract manufacturing with other bottlers and manufacturers. Competitive pressures
may also cause us to reduce prices we charge customers or may restrict our ability to increase such prices. In addition, the rapid growth of e-commerce may create additional consumer
price deflation by, among other things, facilitating comparison shopping, and could potentially threaten the value of some of our legacy route-to-market strategies and thus negatively affect
revenues, which is why KDP considers market risks in our climate-related risk assessment. At KDP, Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) is a process designed to identify potential risk
events that may significantly impact the achievement of the company's objectives and to manage those risks to be within the company's risk tolerance. Market-related risks are relevant
and always included in that process.
Reputation
Relevant,
Consumers' preferences continually evolve due to a variety of factors, including changing demographics of the population, social trends, changes in consumer lifestyles and consumption
always
patterns, concerns or perceptions regarding the health effects of products, concerns regarding the location of origin or source of ingredients and products, changes in consumers' spending
included
habits, negative publicity, economic downturn or other factors. Consumers are increasingly focused on sustainability, with particular attention to the recyclability of product packaging,
reducing consumption of single-use plastics and non-recyclable materials, and the environmental impact of manufacturing operations. If we do not meet consumer demands by providing
recyclable packaging options and focusing on sustainability throughout our manufacturing operations, our sales could suffer.
If we are not successful in timely response to changing markets and consumer preferences, and/or some of our competitors are better able to respond to these changes, our business and
financial performance will be negatively affected, which is why KDP considers reputational risks in our climate-related risk assessment. At KDP, Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) is a
process designed to identify potential risk events that may significantly impact the achievement of the company's objectives and to manage those risks to be within the company's risk
tolerance. Reputational risks are relevant and always included in that process.
Acute
Relevant,
A disruption in production at either of our beverage concentrates manufacturing facilities, which manufactures our concentrates, or at our other facilities, could have a material adverse
physical
always
effect on our business. In addition, a disruption could occur at any of our other facilities or those of our suppliers, bottlers, contract manufacturers or distributors. The disruption could occur
included
for many reasons, including fire, natural disasters, weather, water scarcity, manufacturing problems, disease, epidemics, strikes, transportation or supply interruption, contractual dispute,
government regulation, cybersecurity attacks or terrorism. For example, our Houston, TX plant closed for ~4 days following Hurricane Harvey in 2017 due to heavy flooding. As the severity
of extreme weather events increase, we acknowledge the inherent risks to production capacity and incorporate those assessments into our Enterprise Risk Management processes
accordingly. Moreover, if demand increases more than we forecast, we will need to either expand our capabilities internally or acquire additional capacity. Alternative facilities with sufficient
capacity or capabilities may not be available, may cost substantially more than existing facilities or may take a significant time to start production, each of which could negatively affect our
business and financial performance, which is why KDP considers acute physical risks in our climate-related risk assessment. At KDP, Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) is a process
designed to identify potential risk events that may significantly impact the achievement of the company's objectives and to manage those risks to be within the company's risk tolerance.
Acute physical risks are relevant and always included in that process.
Chronic
Relevant,
Unusual weather, natural disasters or long-term climate changes may negatively impact the price or availability of raw materials, energy and fuel, our ability to produce and demand for our
physical
always
products. Unusually cool weather during the summer months or unusually warm weather during the winter months may result in reduced demand for our products and have a negative
included
effect on our business and financial performance.
Global climate change poses a serious threat to communities, businesses, farmers and ecosystems. Climate change is already affecting the agricultural sector, and disruptions to crop
growing conditions are expected to increase with extreme weather events, increasing temperatures, and changing water availability. The competition for water among domestic, agricultural
and manufacturing users is increasing in the countries where we operate, and as water becomes scarcer or the quality of the water deteriorates, we may incur increased production costs or
face manufacturing constraints which could negatively affect our business and financial performance. Even where water is widely available, water purification and wastewater treatment
infrastructure limitations could increase costs or constrain our operations.
We are also faced with the impact of disruptions to crop growing conditions as a result of changing weather patterns, which can cause changes in geographical ranges of crops, as well as
weeds, diseases and pests that affect those crops. For example, in 2012, an outbreak of Coffee Leaf Rust - the highest incidence in 40 years - infected more than half of Central
America's coffee farms and caused losses reaching $1 billion in the 2012 - 2013 harvest, according to the International Coffee Organization. Root Capital launched the Coffee Farmer
Resilience Initiative in partnership with Keurig Green Mountain, USAID, and others. These impacts may limit availability or increase the cost of key agricultural commodities, such as coffee
and corn and tea, which are important sources of ingredients for our products, which is why KDP considers chronic physical risks in our climate-related risk assessment. At KDP, Enterprise
Risk Management (ERM) is a process designed to identify potential risk events that may significantly impact the achievement of the company's objectives and to manage those risks to be
within the company's risk tolerance. Chronic physical risks are relevant and always included in that process.
C2.3
(C2.3) Have you identified any inherent climate-related risks with the potential to have a substantive financial or strategic impact on your business?
Yes
C2.3a
(C2.3a) Provide details of risks identified with the potential to have a substantive financial or strategic impact on your business.
Identifier
Risk 1
Where in the value chain does the risk driver occur?
Direct operations
Risk type & Primary climate-related risk driver
Acute physical
Other, please specify (Increased severity and frequency of extreme weather events such as cyclones and floods)
Primary potential financial impact
Decreased revenues due to reduced production capacity
Climate risk type mapped to traditional financial services industry risk classification
Company-specific description
Severe weather including flood, drought, severe heat, and hurricanes could affect our operations and therefore sales. According to a quantitative climate scenario risk assessment KDP conducted in 2022, there is the potential for an increase in acute physical risk (heat stress and drought) to some of our manufacturing facilities under certain climate scenarios. A disruption to our operations could occur for many reasons, including but not limited to fire, natural disasters, weather including extreme precipitation, water scarcity, epidemics, transportation or supply interruption. These physical risks could negatively impact our direct operations, potentially decreasing production for a period of time. Severe weather could also result in increased demand as people stock up before a storm, and reduced demand due to grocery/retail closures following a storm. As the severity of extreme weather events increases, we acknowledge the inherent risks to production capacity and incorporate those assessments into our Enterprise Risk Management processes accordingly. While our inventory planning and geographically diverse production and distribution sites can provide a buffer against the risk of temporary plant operational shutdowns, sales are nevertheless affected when retail stores are forced to temporarily close, or we cannot meet immediate demand. We undertake numerous actions before, during, and after storm events to minimize disruption to our customers.
Time horizon
Short-term
Likelihood
More likely than not
Magnitude of impact
Low
Are you able to provide a potential financial impact figure?
Yes, an estimated range
Potential financial impact figure (currency)
Potential financial impact figure - minimum (currency)
90000
Potential financial impact figure - maximum (currency)
105000
Explanation of financial impact figure
To estimate potential financial impact, we assume a portion of sales are lost in a regional market in the Southeast in the week following a storm. We use syndicated IRI regional sales data for 1 week during hurricane season (June to November) in Miami and Houston adjusted for stockouts and estimated lost operating income and including distribution from alternate sourcing locations. This impact could range from $90,000 to $105,000.
Cost of response to risk
0
Description of response and explanation of cost calculation
Any disruption in production or inability of our manufacturing sites to produce adequate quantities to meet our needs, whether as a result of a natural disaster or other causes, could significantly impair our ability to meet demand for packaged beverage products. We have operations across the Southeastern U.S. which is a region often in the path of hurricanes. For example, our Houston, TX plant closed for ~4 days following Hurricane Harvey in 2017 due to heavy flooding. After Hurricane Harvey, many area sales outlets were closed for days. We have a business continuity plan that mitigates risk in case of a business disruption. The plan has a two-pronged approach that utilizes company manufacturing sites and supplier manufacturing sites to make products in the event of a business disruption. Intellectual property is protected in this process to avoid any risk to our brands. Cost data of this management method is proprietary. Precise cost data would be highly dependent on the exact scenario of weather impacts, the products and the routes to market affected. In the case of hurricanes when there is typically ample warning, we work in advance to adjust inventory, distribution, and product mix to limit the effects of any retail disruptions or closures. The low costs of management for this risk are associated with the full-time employees who manage inventory and distribution planning, as part of regular business, and therefore, even as severe weather events require response, the cost of management is not incremental to business as usual, and we indicate the cost of response as $0.
Comment
Identifier
Risk 2
Where in the value chain does the risk driver occur?
Upstream
Risk type & Primary climate-related risk driver
Chronic physical
Precipitation and/or hydrological variability
Primary potential financial impact
Increased direct costs
Climate risk type mapped to traditional financial services industry risk classification
