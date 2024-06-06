(C2.2a) Which risk types are considered in your organization's climate-related risk assessments?

Relevance Please explain

Current Relevant, Concern over climate change has led to legislative and regulatory initiatives directed at limiting greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions. For example, proposals that would impose mandatory

regulation always requirements on GHG emissions continue to be considered by policy makers in the countries in which we operate. Laws enacted that directly or indirectly affect our production, distribution,

packaging, cost of raw materials, fuel, ingredients and water could all negatively impact our business and financial results, which is why KDP considers regulatory risk in our climate-related risk assessment.

risk assessment. At KDP, Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) is a process designed to identify potential risk events that may significantly impact the achievement of the company's

objectives and to establish plans to manage those risks to be within the company's risk tolerance.

Emerging Relevant, Concern over climate change will continue to lead to legislative and regulatory initiatives directed at limiting greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions. For example, emerging proposals that

regulation always would impose mandatory requirements on GHG emissions continue to be considered by policy makers in the countries in which we operate. Laws enacted that directly or indirectly affect

included our production, distribution, packaging, cost of raw materials, fuel, ingredients and water could all negatively impact our business and financial results, which is why KDP considers

regulatory risk in our climate-related risk assessment. At KDP, Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) is a process designed to identify potential risk events that may significantly impact the

achievement of the company's objectives and to establish plans to manage those risks to be within the company's risk tolerance. Risks relating to emerging regulation are relevant and

always included in that process.

Technology Relevant, We use a significant amount of energy in our business, and therefore may be significantly impacted by changes in fuel costs due to the large truck fleet we operate in our distribution

always business and our use of third-party carriers. As part of our 2025 sustainability targets, we have committed to procuring 100% renewable electricity for our operations, and in 2020 we set a

included science-based target (SBT). We evaluate technology risks and opportunities across our value chain to be able to meet an SBT. For example, one opportunity is the use of alternative fuel

or electric vehicles in our fleet, and by third-party carriers. Alternative fuel, hybrid and electric vehicle and charging infrastructure technology is still maturing in North America, particularly

for long-haul trucks, and may not be available in the locations or in the volume required to adapt our fleet or those of the third-party carriers we use. This means we continue to rely on fossil

fuels and the associated business risks of fuel costs, which is why KDP considers technology risk in our climate-related risk assessment. Risks relating to technology are relevant and

always included in the process of identifying risks and opportunities related to climate change.

Legal Relevant, From time to time, we may be a party to various litigation claims and legal proceedings. From time to time, we may be a defendant in class action litigation. Plaintiffs in class action litigation

always may seek to recover amounts that are large and may be indeterminable for some period of time. We evaluate litigation claims and legal proceedings to assess the likelihood of unfavorable

included outcomes and estimate, if possible, the amount of potential losses. We may establish reserves as appropriate based upon assessments and estimates in accordance with our accounting

policies. We will base our assessments, estimates and disclosures on the information available to us at the time and rely on legal and management judgment. Actual outcomes or losses

may differ materially from assessments and estimates. Costs to defend litigation claims and legal proceedings and the cost and any required actions arising out of actual settlements,

judgments or resolutions of these claims and legal proceedings may negatively affect our business and financial performance. Any adverse publicity resulting from allegations made in

litigation claims or legal proceedings may also adversely affect our reputation, which in turn could adversely affect our results of operations, which is why KDP considers legal risk in our

climate-related risk assessment. At KDP, Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) is a process designed to identify potential risk events that may significantly impact the achievement of the

company's objectives and to manage those risks to be within the company's risk tolerance.

Market Relevant, The beverage industry is highly competitive and continues to evolve in response to changing consumer preferences. Competition is generally based on brand recognition, taste, quality,

always price, availability, selection and convenience, as well as factors related to corporate responsibility and sustainability. Some of our competitors can use their resources and scale to rapidly

included respond to competitive pressures and changes in consumer preferences by introducing new products, changing their route to market, reducing prices or increasing promotional activities.

We also compete with a number of smaller brands and a variety of smaller, regional and private label manufacturers. Smaller companies may be more innovative, better able to bring new

products to market and better able to quickly exploit and serve niche markets. We also compete for contract manufacturing with other bottlers and manufacturers. Competitive pressures

may also cause us to reduce prices we charge customers or may restrict our ability to increase such prices. In addition, the rapid growth of e-commerce may create additional consumer

price deflation by, among other things, facilitating comparison shopping, and could potentially threaten the value of some of our legacy route-to-market strategies and thus negatively affect

revenues, which is why KDP considers market risks in our climate-related risk assessment. At KDP, Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) is a process designed to identify potential risk

events that may significantly impact the achievement of the company's objectives and to manage those risks to be within the company's risk tolerance. Market-related risks are relevant

and always included in that process.

Reputation Relevant, Consumers' preferences continually evolve due to a variety of factors, including changing demographics of the population, social trends, changes in consumer lifestyles and consumption

always patterns, concerns or perceptions regarding the health effects of products, concerns regarding the location of origin or source of ingredients and products, changes in consumers' spending

included habits, negative publicity, economic downturn or other factors. Consumers are increasingly focused on sustainability, with particular attention to the recyclability of product packaging,

reducing consumption of single-use plastics and non-recyclable materials, and the environmental impact of manufacturing operations. If we do not meet consumer demands by providing

recyclable packaging options and focusing on sustainability throughout our manufacturing operations, our sales could suffer.

If we are not successful in timely response to changing markets and consumer preferences, and/or some of our competitors are better able to respond to these changes, our business and

financial performance will be negatively affected, which is why KDP considers reputational risks in our climate-related risk assessment. At KDP, Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) is a

process designed to identify potential risk events that may significantly impact the achievement of the company's objectives and to manage those risks to be within the company's risk

tolerance.

Acute Relevant, A disruption in production at either of our beverage concentrates manufacturing facilities, which manufactures our concentrates, or at our other facilities, could have a material adverse

physical always effect on our business. In addition, a disruption could occur at any of our other facilities or those of our suppliers, bottlers, contract manufacturers or distributors. The disruption could occur

included for many reasons, including fire, natural disasters, weather, water scarcity, manufacturing problems, disease, epidemics, strikes, transportation or supply interruption, contractual dispute,

government regulation, cybersecurity attacks or terrorism. For example, our Houston, TX plant closed for ~4 days following Hurricane Harvey in 2017 due to heavy flooding. As the severity

of extreme weather events increase, we acknowledge the inherent risks to production capacity and incorporate those assessments into our Enterprise Risk Management processes

accordingly. Moreover, if demand increases more than we forecast, we will need to either expand our capabilities internally or acquire additional capacity. Alternative facilities with sufficient

capacity or capabilities may not be available, may cost substantially more than existing facilities or may take a significant time to start production, each of which could negatively affect our

business and financial performance, which is why KDP considers acute physical risks in our climate-related risk assessment. At KDP, Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) is a process

designed to identify potential risk events that may significantly impact the achievement of the company's objectives and to manage those risks to be within the company's risk tolerance.

Acute physical risks are relevant and always included in that process.

Chronic Relevant, Unusual weather, natural disasters or long-term climate changes may negatively impact the price or availability of raw materials, energy and fuel, our ability to produce and demand for our

physical always products. Unusually cool weather during the summer months or unusually warm weather during the winter months may result in reduced demand for our products and have a negative

included effect on our business and financial performance.

Global climate change poses a serious threat to communities, businesses, farmers and ecosystems. Climate change is already affecting the agricultural sector, and disruptions to crop

growing conditions are expected to increase with extreme weather events, increasing temperatures, and changing water availability. The competition for water among domestic, agricultural

and manufacturing users is increasing in the countries where we operate, and as water becomes scarcer or the quality of the water deteriorates, we may incur increased production costs or

face manufacturing constraints which could negatively affect our business and financial performance. Even where water is widely available, water purification and wastewater treatment

infrastructure limitations could increase costs or constrain our operations.

We are also faced with the impact of disruptions to crop growing conditions as a result of changing weather patterns, which can cause changes in geographical ranges of crops, as well as

weeds, diseases and pests that affect those crops. For example, in 2012, an outbreak of Coffee Leaf Rust - the highest incidence in 40 years - infected more than half of Central

America's coffee farms and caused losses reaching $1 billion in the 2012 - 2013 harvest, according to the International Coffee Organization. Root Capital launched the Coffee Farmer

Resilience Initiative in partnership with Keurig Green Mountain, USAID, and others. These impacts may limit availability or increase the cost of key agricultural commodities, such as coffee

and corn and tea, which are important sources of ingredients for our products, which is why KDP considers chronic physical risks in our climate-related risk assessment. At KDP, Enterprise

Risk Management (ERM) is a process designed to identify potential risk events that may significantly impact the achievement of the company's objectives and to manage those risks to be within the company's risk tolerance.