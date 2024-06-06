Keurig Dr Pepper - Water Security 2023

W0. Introduction

W0.1

(W0.1) Give a general description of and introduction to your organization.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America offering hot and cold beverages together at scale. Driven by a broad beverage portfolio of iconic brands including Dr Pepper®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Mott's®, CORE®, as well as the Keurig® brewing system and leading owned brands Green Mountain Coffee Roasters® and The Original Donut Shop®.

Our 125+ owned, licensed and partners brands are designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, while our powerful sales and distribution network enables us to deliver our portfolio to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. Through our direct-store delivery and warehouse-direct coverage networks, we serve a complete range of retail formats-from large to small to the hard to reach up-and-down the street accounts where consumers tend to try new brands. Our away-from-home distribution system reaches large workplaces, food service and hospitality industries. Our strength online is reflected by a substantial e-commerce business through Keurig.com, retailer websites and online grocery services. And, finally, our fountain business calls directly on the top 200 food service chains, as well as thousands of regional restaurants and convenience stores.

We have committed to sourcing, producing and distributing beverages responsibly through our Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform. We focus on our greatest opportunities for impact in the environment, our supply chain, the health and well-being of our consumers and with our people and communities. We strive to be an employer of choice, providing a culture and opportunities that empower our team of ~28,000 employees to grow and develop.

As of December 31, 2022, our operating structure consists of four reportable segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. Throughout this response, we refer to our "hot business" and our "cold business". The "hot business" reflects our Coffee Systems segment which consists of our single-serve brewing system appliances, K-Cup® pods and other coffee products, and the "cold business" includes our Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments with CSDs, NCBs, other ready-to-drink beverages, and apple products. Effective January 1, 2023, the Company's reportable segments consist of the following: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International.

Cautionary Statement: Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" which by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements regarding the estimated or anticipated future actions of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. These statements are based on the current expectations of our management and are not predictions of actual performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding the company's business and actual results may differ materially. Any forward-looking statement made herein speaks only as of the date of this document. We are under no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any obligation to, update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws or regulations.

W-FB0.1a/W-AC0.1a

(W-FB0.1a/W-AC0.1a) Which activities in the food, beverage, and tobacco and/or agricultural commodities sectors does your organization engage in?

Processing/Manufacturing

Distribution

W0.2

(W0.2) State the start and end date of the year for which you are reporting data.