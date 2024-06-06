Keurig Dr Pepper - Water Security 2023

W0. Introduction

W0.1

(W0.1) Give a general description of and introduction to your organization.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America offering hot and cold beverages together at scale. Driven by a broad beverage portfolio of iconic brands including Dr Pepper®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Mott's®, CORE®, as well as the Keurig® brewing system and leading owned brands Green Mountain Coffee Roasters® and The Original Donut Shop®.

Our 125+ owned, licensed and partners brands are designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, while our powerful sales and distribution network enables us to deliver our portfolio to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. Through our direct-store delivery and warehouse-direct coverage networks, we serve a complete range of retail formats-from large to small to the hard to reach up-and-down the street accounts where consumers tend to try new brands. Our away-from-home distribution system reaches large workplaces, food service and hospitality industries. Our strength online is reflected by a substantial e-commerce business through Keurig.com, retailer websites and online grocery services. And, finally, our fountain business calls directly on the top 200 food service chains, as well as thousands of regional restaurants and convenience stores.

We have committed to sourcing, producing and distributing beverages responsibly through our Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform. We focus on our greatest opportunities for impact in the environment, our supply chain, the health and well-being of our consumers and with our people and communities. We strive to be an employer of choice, providing a culture and opportunities that empower our team of ~28,000 employees to grow and develop.

As of December 31, 2022, our operating structure consists of four reportable segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. Throughout this response, we refer to our "hot business" and our "cold business".  The "hot business" reflects our Coffee Systems segment which consists of our single-serve brewing system appliances, K-Cup® pods and other coffee products, and the "cold business" includes our Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments with CSDs, NCBs, other ready-to-drink beverages, and apple products. Effective January 1, 2023, the Company's reportable segments consist of the following: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International.

W-FB0.1a/W-AC0.1a

(W-FB0.1a/W-AC0.1a) Which activities in the food, beverage, and tobacco and/or agricultural commodities sectors does your organization engage in?

Processing/Manufacturing

Distribution

W0.2

(W0.2) State the start and end date of the year for which you are reporting data.

Reporting year

Start date

End date

January 1 2022

December 31 2022

W0.3

(W0.3) Select the countries/areas in which you operate.

Canada

China

Hong Kong SAR, China

Ireland

Mexico

Singapore

Switzerland

United States of America

W0.4

(W0.4) Select the currency used for all financial information disclosed throughout your response.

USD

W0.5

(W0.5) Select the option that best describes the reporting boundary for companies, entities, or groups for which water impacts on your business are being reported.

Companies, entities or groups over which operational control is exercised

W0.6

(W0.6) Within this boundary, are there any geographies, facilities, water aspects, or other exclusions from your disclosure?

Yes

W0.6a

(W0.6a) Please report the exclusions.

Exclusion

Please explain

We do not include several small office locations, and some small sales and distribution

We are focused on where we use the most water in our organization and can therefore drive the most efficiency and

locations.

meaningfully contribute to water stewardship. Included in our scope are our fully operational manufacturing sites, all

major warehouses and distribution centers, and headquarter offices.

For the reporting year, we have not included water related data from our Newbridge, Ireland facility which was not fully commissioned at the beginning of 2022. We expect to include water related data from this facility in the 2023 data year.

W0.7

(W0.7) Does your organization have an ISIN code or another unique identifier (e.g., Ticker, CUSIP, etc.)?

Indicate whether you are able to provide a unique identifier for your organization.

Provide your unique identifier

Yes, a Ticker symbol

KDP

W1. Current state

W1.1

(W1.1) Rate the importance (current and future) of water quality and water quantity to the success of your business.

Direct use

Indirect

Please explain

importance

use

rating

importance

rating

Sufficient

Vital

Vital

The primary freshwater use in KDP's direct operations is as a key ingredient in our finished products. Maintaining the highest standards of safety and quality are of vital

amounts of good

importance in our direct use of freshwater. Additionally, our supply chain is dependent on good quality freshwater for cultivating crops that are ingredients in our

quality freshwater

products, making it of vital importance for indirect use. We expect our operational and value chain dependency on this water source to remain the same in the future,

available for use

because our evolving portfolio will always rely on sufficient amounts of good quality freshwater available for use in order to produce beverages whether they be bottled

in our plants or made with water in the home (like our coffee products today).

Sufficient

Not very

Not very

Recycled, brackish and other types of water are not ingredients in KDP's products or processes. Certain manufacturing processes use recycled water for cooling, which

amounts of

important

important

makes up less than 1% of our water use. We don't expect our operational dependency on this water source to change because we do not anticipate using recycled or

recycled, brackish

brackish water in our products. Recycled, brackish and other types of water are not used to our knowledge in upstream supply chain processes nor is use of this water

and/or produced

source expected in the future.

water available

for use

W-FB1.1a/W-AC1.1a

(W-FB1.1a/W-AC1.1a) Which water-intensive agricultural commodities that your organization produces and/or sources are the most significant to your business by revenue? Select up to five.

Agricultural

% of revenue dependent on

Produced

Please explain

commodities

these agricultural commodities

and/or

sourced

Fruit

Less than 10%

Sourced

Apples are the primary ingredient in our Mott's® branded applesauce products. (Apple juice products are dependent on apple juice concentrate,

not considered in the scope for this response).

Coffee

21-40

Sourced

KDP's hot business consists of our single-serve brewing system appliances, K-Cup® pods and other coffee products. Coffee represents the vast

majority of the hot beverage portfolio, which has a very small proportion of cocoa, tea, powdered drinks, and dairy.

Maize/corn

21-40

Sourced

A substantial portion of our CSD portfolio is sweetened with high fructose corn syrup (HFCS), derived from maize.

Sugar

Less than 10%

Sourced

We source cane sugar for several of our beverage brand products.

W1.2

(W1.2) Across all your operations, what proportion of the following water aspects are regularly measured and monitored?

% of

Frequency of

Method of

Please explain

sites/facilities/operations

measurement

measurement

Water withdrawals - total volumes

100%

Monthly

Direct

KDP facilities pull water from a combination of well and municipal sources, depending on the site. These

Monitoring

data is obtained from Utility-provided data and/or internal metering and tracked monthly based on a using

and Utility

a resource management reporting tool.

Billing

Water withdrawals - volumes by source

100%

Monthly

Direct

KDP facilities pull water from a combination of well and municipal sources, depending on the site. These

Monitoring

data are obtained from Utility-provided data and/or internal metering and tracked monthly based on a

using a resource management reporting tool.

Entrained water associated with your metals

<>

<>

& mining and/or coal sector activities - total

Applicable>

Applicable>

volumes [only metals and mining and coal

sectors]

Produced water associated with your oil &

<>

<>

gas sector activities - total volumes [only oil

Applicable>

Applicable>

and gas sector]

Water withdrawals quality

100%

Daily

Direct

KDP facilities have rigorous water quality standards for ingredient water. This water is monitored for many

Monitoring

parameters with frequencies dictated by internal KDP quality standards.

Water discharges - total volumes

100%

Monthly

Direct

KDP facilities track wastewater discharges for all manufacturing facilities. These data are obtained from

Monitoring

Utility-provided data and/or internal metering and tracked monthly based on a using a resource

management reporting tool.

Water discharges - volumes by destination

100%

Monthly

Direct

KDP facilities track wastewater discharges monthly by site and destination. These data are obtained from

Monitoring

Utility-provided data and/or internal metering and tracked monthly based on a using a resource

management reporting tool.

Water discharges - volumes by treatment

100%

Monthly

Direct

KDP facilities track wastewater discharges monthly by site. These data are obtained from Utility-provided

method

Monitoring

data and/or internal metering and tracked monthly based on a using a resource management reporting

tool.

Water discharge quality - by standard

100%

Quarterly

Direct

Each site measures and monitors its own discharge and effluent water quality parameters, as legally

effluent parameters

Monitoring

required, for example via permits. Monitoring frequency varies based on Site-specific permitting and

reporting requirements.

Water discharge quality - emissions to water

100%

Monthly

Direct

Each site measures and monitors its own discharge and effluent water quality parameters, as legally

(nitrates, phosphates, pesticides, and/or

Monitoring

required, for example via permits. Monitoring frequency varies based on Site-specific permitting and

other priority substances)

reporting requirements.

Water discharge quality - temperature

Not relevant

<>

<>

We design our systems to comply with prohibited discharge standards as defined in the Clean Water Act

Applicable>

Applicable>

for national pre-treatment standards (at 40 CFR Part 403.5(b), in the Code of Federal Regulations), or

local limits, whichever is more stringent. We do not expect the relevance of this metric to change in the

future.

Water consumption - total volume

100%

Monthly

Direct

KDP calculates water consumption by subtracting discharge from withdrawal which are tracked monthly

Monitoring

using a resource management reporting tool.

Water recycled/reused

Less than 1%

Yearly

Estimated

A small amount of KDP's total water use is recycled and in a closed loop system that is specifically

quantified. At some facilities, RO reject water can be re-used for other purposes and/or additional

treatment. At one facility in Mexico, we reuse treated water from production to irrigate landscaping on-site

and to flush toilets in the facility. Our use of recycled water will not change in the near future.

The provision of fully-functioning, safely

100%

Continuously

Direct

KDP ensures WASH services for all our workers as a standard practice. Potable water is readily available

managed WASH services to all workers

Monitoring

at all facilities and monitored in-line with all our other operational needs for high quality water.

W1.2b

(W1.2b) What are the total volumes of water withdrawn, discharged, and consumed across all your operations, how do they compare to the previous reporting year, and how are they forecasted to change?

Volume

Comparison

Primary reason

Five-

Primary reason

Please explain

(megaliters/year)

with

for comparison

year

for forecast

previous

with previous

forecast

reporting

reporting year

year

Total

13716

About the

Increase/decrease

About

Increase/decrease

Total withdrawals are about the same as last year at 2.5% higher compared to 2021. In 2022, our water use ratio

withdrawals

same

in efficiency

the

in efficiency

was 1.82 liters of water to make 1 liter of product (1.82 L/L in 2021). This metric accounts for the cold side of our

same

business which makes up 99% of our water use. Withdrawals are directly related to our production so will rise, fall

or remain flat in line with production volume as mitigated by future efficiency improvements. While our withdrawals

increased, so did our efficiency. KDP has committed to improving our water use efficiency 20% by 2025 so our

withdrawals to potentially decrease accordingly. Thresholds used include less than (51) much lower, (6)-(50) lower,

(5)-5 about the same, 6-50 higher, greater than 51 much higher.

Total

6390

Higher

Increase/decrease

About

Increase/decrease

Total discharges are about 8.5% higher compared to 2021 due to a change in accounting and measurement of

discharges

in efficiency

the

in efficiency

water discharges. In 2022, our water use ratio was 1.82 liters of water to make 1 liter of product. This metric

same

accounts for the cold business which makes up 99% of our water use. Discharges are directly related to our

production so will rise, fall or remain flat in line with production volume mitigated by future efficiency improvements.

KDP has committed to improving our water use efficiency 20% by 2025 so our discharges to decrease accordingly.

Thresholds used include less than (51) much lower, (6)-(50) lower, (5)-5 about the same, 6-50 higher, greater than

51 much higher.

Total

7326

About the

Increase/decrease

About

Increase/decrease

Total consumption is about the same as last year, down 2.1%. We calculate consumption using the following

consumption

same

in efficiency

the

in business

formula (Consumption = Withdrawal - Discharges) 7,326 =13,716 - 6,390. Because withdrawals and discharges

same

activity

are fairly flat, consumption is also flat. Our consumption volumes are directly tied to our sales volumes, so in the

future, they will rise, fall or remain flat in line with demand. Thresholds used include less than (51) much lower, (6)-

(50) lower, (5)-5 about the same, 6-50 Higher, greater than 51 much higher.

W1.2d

(W1.2d) Indicate whether water is withdrawn from areas with water stress, provide the proportion, how it compares with the previous reporting year, and how it is forecasted to change.

Withdrawals

%

Comparison

Primary reason

Five-

Primary reason

Identification

Please explain

are from

withdrawn

with

for comparison

year

for forecast

tool

areas with

from

previous

with previous

forecast

water stress

areas with

reporting

reporting year

water

year

stress

Row

Yes

26-50

About the

Increase/decrease

About

Increase/decrease

WRI

Total water withdrawal from water stressed areas is the sum of KDP's municipal water and

1

same

in efficiency

the

in business

Aqueduct

groundwater sourced from geographic areas defined by WRI's Water Risk Atlas tool where Baseline

same

activity

Water Stress is "high" or "extremely high" stress (the ratio of total withdrawals to total renewable

supply in a given area, 40-100%). In 2022, 28.5% of the water withdrawn by KDP was from an area

defined as water stressed which is slightly lower than in 2021 (29.2%). KDP utilizes WRI's Aqueduct

tool to assist us in assessing our risk relative to our water use. Through our enterprise risk

management (ERM) process, company level risks are identified and prioritized.

W-FB1.2e/W-AC1.2e

(W-FB1.2e/W-AC1.2e) For each commodity reported in question W-FB1.1a/W-AC1.1a, do you know the proportion that is produced/sourced from areas with water stress?

Agricultural

The proportion

The proportion

Please explain

commodities

of this

of this

commodity

commodity

produced in

sourced from

areas with

areas with

water stress is

water stress is

known

known

Fruit

Not applicable

Yes

We utilize the Aqueduct Water Risk Atlas 3.0 tool to conduct risk assessment of priority raw materials from our supply chain. Raw materials sourced from areas with

water stress are identified based on KDP's sourcing regions at the country level and the Baseline Water Stress indicator from the WRI's Aqueduct Water Risk Atlas

tool. A spatial analysis was conducted to map country level crop growing areas and Baseline Water Stress indicator. High water stress areas for apples are

defined as regions where 40% or more of the growing areas falls under "high" and/or "extremely high" baseline water stress as defined in Aqueduct (the ratio of

total withdrawals to total renewable supply in a given area, 40-100%). Apples sourced from water stressed areas are identified using the 2022 sourcing data.

Coffee

Not applicable

Yes

We utilize the Aqueduct Water Risk Atlas 3.0 tool to conduct risk assessment of priority raw materials from our supply chain. Raw materials sourced from areas with

water stress are identified based on KDP's sourcing regions at the country level and the Baseline Water Stress indicator from the WRI's Aqueduct Water Risk Atlas

tool. A spatial analysis was conducted to map country level crop growing areas and Baseline Water Stress indicator. High water stress areas for coffee are defined

as regions where 40% or more of the growing areas falls under "high" and/or "extremely high" baseline water stress as defined in Aqueduct (the ratio of total

withdrawals to total renewable supply in a given area, 40-100%). Coffee sourced from water stressed areas are identified using the 2022 sourcing data.

Maize/corn

Not applicable

Yes

We utilize the Aqueduct Water Risk Atlas 3.0 tool to conduct risk assessment of priority raw materials from our supply chain. Raw materials sourced from areas with

water stress are identified based on KDP's sourcing regions at the country level and the Baseline Water Stress indicator from the WRI's Aqueduct Water Risk Atlas

tool. A spatial analysis was conducted to map country level crop growing areas and Baseline Water Stress indicator. High water stress areas for maize are defined

as regions where 40% or more of the growing areas falls under "high" and/or "extremely high" baseline water stress as defined in Aqueduct (the ratio of total

withdrawals to total renewable supply in a given area, 40-100%). Maize sourced from water stressed areas are identified using the 2022 sourcing data.

Sugar

Not applicable

Yes

We utilize the Aqueduct Water Risk Atlas 3.0 tool to conduct risk assessment of priority raw materials from our supply chain. Raw materials sourced from areas with

water stress are identified based on KDP's sourcing regions at the country level and the Baseline Water Stress indicator from the WRI's Aqueduct Water Risk Atlas

tool. A spatial analysis was conducted to map country level crop growing areas and Baseline Water Stress indicator. High water stress areas for cane sugar are

defined as regions where 40% or more of the growing areas falls under "high" and/or "extremely high" baseline water stress as defined in Aqueduct (the ratio of

total withdrawals to total renewable supply in a given area, 40-100%). Cane sugar sourced from water stressed areas are identified using the 2022 sourcing data.

W-FB1.2g/W-AC1.2g

(W-FB1.2g/W-AC1.2g) What proportion of the sourced agricultural commodities reported in W-FB1.1a/W-AC1.1a originate from areas with water stress?

Agricultural

% of total

Please explain

commodities

agricultural

commodity

sourced from

areas with

water stress

Fruit

0%

KDP defines apple supplier water withdrawals sourced from a water stressed area as the sum of municipal, groundwater and surface water sourced from geographic areas defined

by WRI's Water Risk Atlas tool where Baseline Water Stress is high or extremely high stress (the proportion of total withdrawals to total renewable supply in a given area, 40-100%).

Based on our updated risk assessment, 0% of apples are sourced from areas of high water-stress. This proportion has not changed over the last year, and we do not anticipate

medium term (1-3 years) changes to the water stress profile for our apple sourcing geographies. KDP uses this metric within the organization to inform its responsible sourcing

strategy for apples among other relevant water, sustainability and other factors.

Coffee

Less than 1%

Based on our updated risk assessment, 0.04% of coffee is sourced from areas of high water-stress. We anticipate that this proportion could increase over the long (3-10 years) term

as suitable land for coffee growing is limited by impacts of climate change, potentially driving production to areas more prone to water stress. KDP uses this metric within the

organization to inform its responsible sourcing strategy for coffee among other relevant water and sustainability factors.

Maize/corn

1-10

Based on our updated risk assessment, 5% of maize is sourced from areas of high water-stress. We anticipate that this proportion could increase over the long (3-10 years) term

due to the potential for climate change to increase maize's water demand and limit the water available for irrigation. KDP uses this metric within the organization to inform its

responsible sourcing strategy for maize among other relevant water and sustainability factors.

Sugar

51-75

Based on our updated risk assessment, 64% of cane sugar is sourced from areas of high water-stress. We anticipate that this proportion could increase over the long (3-10 years)

term as the temperature increases under changing climatic conditions can cause water stress and more frequent irrigation cycle for sugarcane cultivation. KDP uses this metric

within the organization to inform its responsible sourcing strategy for sugarcane among other relevant water and sustainability factors.

W1.2h

(W1.2h) Provide total water withdrawal data by source.

Relevance

Volume

Comparison

Primary reason

Please explain

(megaliters/year)

with

for comparison

previous

with previous

reporting

reporting year

year

Fresh surface

Not

<>

This source is not relevant because we do not use/withdraw water from this source. We do not anticipate any changes in our

water, including

relevant

Applicable>

sites' withdrawal of fresh surface water in the foreseeable future. KDP is reliant on high quality water as a primary ingredient

rainwater, water

in our beverages, and therefore sources and treats water from municipal and groundwater sources.

from wetlands,

rivers, and lakes

Brackish surface

Not

<>

This source is not relevant because we do not use/withdraw water from this source. We do not anticipate any changes in our

water/Seawater

relevant

Applicable>

sites' withdrawal of brackish surface water in the foreseeable future.

Groundwater -

Relevant

3018

Higher

Increase/decrease

Groundwater - renewable as a water source is considered relevant to our portfolio because there are five active KDP

renewable

in business

locations that rely on renewable groundwater for operations. KDP's water withdrawals from renewable groundwater sources

activity

are higher in 2022 (up 6% from 2021). Withdrawals from this source increased slightly because of our overall increase to

production compared to 2021. Our US sites rely heavily on municipal water. As we work towards our commitment to improve

our water use efficiency by 20% by 2025, we expect our use of this source to potentially decrease. Thresholds used include

less than (51) much lower, (6)-(50) lower, (5)-5 about the same, 6-50 Higher, greater than 51 much higher.

Groundwater -

Not

<>

A majority of water is purchased from local municipalities. We expect this withdrawal amount to remain the same into the

non-renewable

relevant

Applicable>

foreseeable future.

Produced/Entrained

Not

<>

A majority of water is purchased from local municipalities. We expect this withdrawal amount to remain the same into the

water

relevant

Applicable>

foreseeable future.

Third party sources

Relevant

10698

About the

Increase/decrease

Third party sources are considered relevant water sources because a majority of our water is purchased from local

same

in business

municipalities. KDP's water withdrawals from third-party sources increased slightly (2%) compared to 2021. Withdrawals from

activity

this source increased slightly because of our overall increase to production compared to 2021. As we work towards our

commitment to improve our water use ratio by 20% by 2025, we expect our reliance on water sourced from third parties to

potentially decrease. Thresholds used include less than (51) much lower, (6)-(50) lower, (5)-5 about the same, 6-50 Higher,

greater than 51 much higher.

W1.2i

(W1.2i) Provide total water discharge data by destination.

Relevance

Volume

Comparison

Primary

Please explain

(megaliters/year)

with

reason for

previous

comparison

reporting

with

year

previous

reporting

year

Fresh surface

Relevant

2428

Much higher

Change in

Fresh surface water/seawater is considered a relevant destination for our discharges where proper permitting exists. KDP's 2022

water

accounting

discharges to this destination are 89% higher than 2021 at 38% of total discharges (previously 22%). The majority of this change is due

methodology

to a recategorization of discharges that were previous allocated to third party destination. Overall, discharges increased by 8.5% overall

from 2021. Discharges are directly related to our production so will rise, fall or remain flat in line with production volume. As we work

towards our commitment to improve our water use ratio by 20% by 2025, we expect our discharges to fresh surface water could

decrease accordingly. Thresholds used include less than (51) much lower, (6)-(50) lower, (5)-5 about the same, 6-50 Higher, greater

than 51 much higher.

Brackish

Not

<>

<>

Brackish surface water/seawater is not a relevant destination as all water discharges are either to Publicly Owned Treatment Works

surface

relevant

Applicable>

Applicable>

(POTW) or fresh surface water. KDP has not in the past, and does not anticipate in the future, discharging to brackish water sources.

water/seawater

Groundwater

Not

<>

<>

Groundwater is not a relevant destination as all water discharges are either to POTW or fresh surface water. KDP has not in the past

relevant

Applicable>

Applicable>

and does not anticipate discharging any water to groundwater in the future.

Third-party

Relevant

3962

Lower

Change in

Third-party destinations are considered relevant as all water discharges are made to POTW or freshwater. Our discharge to this

destinations

accounting

destination is 14% lower than 2021 due to a recategorization of data that has now been allocated to fresh surface water. Third-party

methodology

destination discharges were 62% of total discharges in 2022. As we work towards our commitment to improve our water use ratio by

20% by 2025, we expect our discharges to third-party destinations could decrease accordingly. Thresholds used include less than (51)

much lower, (6)-(50) lower, (5)-5 about

W1.2j

(W1.2j) Within your direct operations, indicate the highest level(s) to which you treat your discharge.

Relevance of

Volume

Comparison of

Primary reason for

% of your

Please explain

treatment

(megaliters/year)

treated volume with

comparison with

sites/facilities/operations

level to

previous reporting

previous reporting

this volume applies to

discharge

year

year

Tertiary treatment

Not relevant

We do not use tertiary treatment at any of our facilities.

Secondary

Relevant

2622

Higher

Increase/decrease in

21-30

We use secondary treatment as necessitated by jurisdictional requirements,

treatment

business activity

composition of site wastewater, and capacity of the facilities receiving the

wastewater. The jurisdictional requirements (regulatory standards) will vary from

region to region.

Primary treatment

Relevant

384

Higher

Increase/decrease in

1-10

We use primary treatment as necessitated by jurisdictional requirements,

only

business activity

composition of site wastewater, and capacity of the facilities receiving the

wastewater. The jurisdictional requirements (regulatory standards) will vary from

region to region.

Discharge to the

Relevant

331

About the same

Increase/decrease in

1-10

Discharge to the natural environment without treatment is minimal and only

natural

business activity

performed when allowed by jurisdictional requirements.

environment

without treatment

Discharge to a third

Relevant

3053

Higher

Increase/decrease in

71-80

At the majority of our sites, we complete wastewater pretreatment and then

party without

business activity

discharge to a third party for treatment. The rationale is that this is an

treatment

appropriate level of treatment to meet our permit requirements.

Other

Not relevant

Other discharge types are not relevant.

W1.2k

(W1.2k) Provide details of your organization's emissions of nitrates, phosphates, pesticides, and other priority substances to water in the reporting year.

Emissions to

Category(ies)

List the

Please explain

water in the

of

specific

reporting year

substances

substances

(metric tonnes)

included

included

Row

0

Please select

<>

Each site measures and monitors its own discharge and effluent water quality parameters, as legally required, for example via permits. Monitoring frequency

1

Applicable>

varies based on Site-specific permitting and reporting requirements. Applicable sites monitor for total dissolved solids, chloride, sulfate, total suspended solids,

bromide, total Kjeldahl nitrogen, phosphorus, nitrogen, inorganic nitrogen, ammonia as nitrogen, BOD, zinc, xylene, toluene, oil and grease, benzene, total

residual chlorine, and COD. Publicly available reports can be found at echo.epa.gov.

W1.3

(W1.3) Provide a figure for your organization's total water withdrawal efficiency.

Revenue

Total water withdrawal volume

Total water withdrawal

Anticipated forward trend

(megaliters)

efficiency

Row

140570000

13716

We anticipate that KDP's water withdrawal efficiency will improve over time as we continue to deploy water efficiency

1

00

measures.

W-FB1.3/W-AC1.3

(W-FB1.3/W-AC1.3) Do you collect/calculate water intensity for each commodity reported in question W-FB1.1a/W-AC1.1a?

Agricultural

Water intensity

Water intensity

Please explain

commodities

information for this

information for this

produced

sourced commodity

commodity is

is

collected/calculated

collected/calculated

Fruit

Not applicable

Yes

Yes, the water intensity values for commodities were obtained from literature published by the Water Footprint Network. The water intensity of an

agricultural commodity is expressed in terms of the volume (m3) of freshwater (i.e., rainwater plus surface and/or groundwater) consumed per unit mass

(metric tons) of production. In 2022 KDP's apples were sourced predominantly from within the United States (US) and a small portion from Canada. A

weighted average water intensity of Apples was calculated based on KDP's 2022 sourcing regions within the US and Canada and the corresponding

proportion of sourcing.

Coffee

Not applicable

Yes

Yes, the water intensity values for commodities were obtained from literature published by the Water Footprint Network. The water intensity of an

agricultural commodity is expressed in terms of the volume (m3) of freshwater (i.e., rainwater plus surface and/or groundwater) consumed per unit mass

(metric tons) of production. The water intensity of a commodity varies based on country of origin. Coffee is sourced from multiple countries, so a

weighted average intensity was estimated based on KDP's 2022 sourcing regions and the corresponding proportion of green coffee procured.

Maize/corn

Not applicable

Yes

Yes, the water intensity values for commodities were obtained from literature published by the Water Footprint Network. The water intensity of an

agricultural commodity is expressed in terms of the volume (m3) of freshwater (i.e., rainwater plus surface and/or groundwater) consumed per unit mass

(metric tons) of production. Corn is sourced from United States and Mexico, so a weighted average intensity was estimated based on KDP's 2022

sourcing regions and the corresponding proportion of procurement.

Sugar

Not applicable

Yes

Yes, the water intensity values for commodities were obtained from literature published by the Water Footprint Network. The water intensity of an

agricultural commodity is expressed in terms of the volume (m3) of freshwater (i.e., rainwater plus surface and/or groundwater) consumed per unit mass

(metric tons) of production. Sugar produced from sugarcane is sourced from multiple countries, so a weighted average intensity was estimated based on

KDP's 2022 sourcing regions and the corresponding proportion of sourcing.

W-FB1.3b/W-AC1.3b

(W-FB1.3b/W-AC1.3b) Provide water intensity information for each of the agricultural commodities identified in W-FB1.3/W-AC1.3 that you source. Agricultural commodities

Fruit

Water intensity value (m3/denominator)

309

Numerator: Water aspect

Freshwater consumption

Denominator

Other, please specify (metric tons)

Comparison with previous reporting year

About the same

Please explain

KDP conducted its first enterprise water footprint analysis in 2018, covering the full value chain to inform our risk assessment and responsible sourcing program. The footprint analysis leveraged the Water Footprint Network (WFN) research as a proxy for agricultural commodity suppliers' water use intensity. The WFN data used includes both "blue" and "green" water intensity expressed in terms of the volume (m3) of freshwater (i.e., rainwater plus surface and/or groundwater) consumed per unit mass (metric tons) of production. The water intensity of apples varies based on country of origin. Currently KDP's apples are primarily sourced from the USA and a small portion from Canada. As we work with suppliers that meet standards outlined in our Code of Conduct and corresponding product-specific standards, intensity figures have not varied substantially year to year, because WFN values and sourcing regions have remained similar, although may vary in the future. We consider these metrics internally for evaluation of our water footprint and development of KDP's Responsible Sourcing program.

Agricultural commodities

Coffee

Water intensity value (m3/denominator)

11856

Numerator: Water aspect

Freshwater consumption

Denominator

Other, please specify (metric tons)

Comparison with previous reporting year

About the same

Please explain

KDP conducted its first enterprise water footprint analysis in 2018. The analysis leveraged the Water Footprint Network (WFN) research as a proxy for agricultural commodity suppliers' water use intensity. The water intensity of coffee varies based on country of origin. KDP sources coffee from regions around the world. A weighted average intensity was estimated based on mass procured from each country. The water intensity was updated based on 2022 coffee procurement data and country of origin. This figure could vary from year to year depending on changes to coffee procurement. In 2022 the intensity metric was about the same compared to 2021. Also, as we work with suppliers that meet standards outlined in our Code of Conduct and corresponding product-specific standards, intensity figures could change in response. We consider these metrics internally for evaluation of our water footprint and development of responsible sourcing programming.

Agricultural commodities

Maize/corn

Water intensity value (m3/denominator)

660

Numerator: Water aspect

Freshwater consumption

Denominator

Other, please specify (metric tons)

Comparison with previous reporting year

Lower

Please explain

KDP conducted its first enterprise water footprint analysis in 2018, covering the full value chain to inform our risk assessment and responsible sourcing program. The footprint analysis leveraged the Water Footprint Network (WFN) research as a proxy for agricultural commodity suppliers' water use intensity. The WFN data used includes both "blue" and "green" water intensity expressed in terms of the volume (m3) of freshwater (i.e., rainwater plus surface and/or groundwater) consumed per unit mass (metric tons) of production. The water intensity of maize varies based on country of origin. In 2022, maize was sourced from the USA primary and some from Mexico. In 2022 the intensity metric was lower than 2021 due to the changes in volumes from countries of origin with different water intensities. As we work with suppliers that meet standards outlined in our Code of Conduct and corresponding product-specific standards, intensity figures could vary year to year in the future. We consider these metrics internally for evaluation of our water footprint and development of responsible sourcing programming.

Agricultural commodities

Sugar

Water intensity value (m3/denominator)

1200

Numerator: Water aspect

Freshwater consumption

Denominator

Other, please specify (metric tons)

Comparison with previous reporting year

Higher

Please explain

KDP ran its first enterprise water footprint analysis in 2018, covering the full value chain to inform our risk assessment and responsible sourcing program. The footprint analysis leveraged the Water Footprint Network (WFN) research as a proxy for agricultural commodity suppliers' water use intensity. The WFN data used includes both "blue" and "green" water intensity expressed in terms of the volume (m3) of freshwater (i.e., rainwater plus surface and/or groundwater) consumed per unit mass (metric tons) of production. The water intensity of sugarcane varies based on country of origin. KDP sources sugar (from sugarcane) from regions around the world. In 2022, we obtained information from our suppliers on the specific sugar sourcing regions for the year. A weighted average intensity was estimated based on 2022 sugar procurement data and country of origin. In 2022 the intensity metric was slightly higher than 2021 due to the changes in volumes from countries of origin with different water intensities. This figure could either increase or decrease in future years depending on changes to sugar procurement. As we work with suppliers that meet standards outlined in our Code of Conduct and corresponding product-specific standards, intensity figures could change in response. We consider these metrics internally for evaluation of our water footprint and development of responsible sourcing programming.

W1.4

(W1.4) Do any of your products contain substances classified as hazardous by a regulatory authority?

Row 1

Products contain hazardous substances

Comment

Please select

W1.5

(W1.5) Do you engage with your value chain on water-related issues?

Engagement

Primary reason for no engagement

Please explain

Suppliers

Yes

Other value chain partners (e.g., customers)

Yes

W1.5a

(W1.5a) Do you assess your suppliers according to their impact on water security? Row 1

Assessment of supplier impact

Yes, we assess the impact of our suppliers

Considered in assessment

Supplier impacts on water availability

Supplier impacts on water quality

Number of suppliers identified as having a substantive impact

14

  • of total suppliers identified as having a substantive impact 100%

Please explain

Our response to this question relates to our coffee supply chain. As a company that procures a variety of diverse products and services, KDP has created a Supplier Code of

Conduct that outlines the universal requirements across all suppliers and supply chain types. For our most important supply chains, we also specify product-specific sustainable sourcing programs that provide the auditable standard and required mechanism to ensure compliance. KDP coffee suppliers must achieve and maintain compliance with an approved certification or verification program, all of which include criteria focused on water (e.g., water use, water treatment, water protection). In 2022, 99.64% of our coffee volume was responsibly sourced. Despite the widespread commitment to water security by our coffee suppliers, all are identified as having a substantive impact to water security due to the water-intensive nature of coffee cultivation.

W1.5b

(W1.5b) Do your suppliers have to meet water-related requirements as part of your organization's purchasing process?

Suppliers have to meet specific water-related requirements

Row 1

Yes, water-related requirements are included in our supplier contracts

Comment

W1.5c

(W1.5c) Provide details of the water-related requirements that suppliers have to meet as part of your organization's purchasing process, and the compliance measures in place.

Water-related requirement

Complying with a water-related certification

  • of suppliers with a substantive impact required to comply with this water-related requirement 100%
  • of suppliers with a substantive impact in compliance with this water-related requirement 100%

Mechanisms for monitoring compliance with this water-related requirement

Certification

Off-sitethird-party audit

On-sitethird-party audit

Other, please specify (verification programs are also employed)

Response to supplier non-compliance with this water-related requirement

Retain and engage

Comment

KDP's approved coffee responsible sourcing programs during 2022 were: Fair Trade USA, Fairtrade International, Rainforest Alliance, 4C, ofi AtSource Entry Verified and Great Lakes Coffee MaxTRACE.

W1.5d

(W1.5d) Provide details of any other water-related supplier engagement activity.

Type of engagement

Innovation & collaboration

Details of engagement

Encourage/incentivize innovation to reduce water impacts in products and services

Encourage/incentivize suppliers to work collaboratively with other users in their river basins toward sustainable water management

Educate suppliers about water stewardship and collaboration

  • of suppliers by number 1-25
  • of suppliers with a substantive impact Less than 1%

Rationale for your engagement

Water is a crucial component in growing and brewing coffee. That's why we are committed to being a water steward in our operations, in coffee communities, and in our local communities. Within the supply chain, we support projects that teach coffee farmers to be good water stewards, which can improve water quality and quantity, and reduce the impact of climate change on their farms and in their communities. KDP has invested more than $5.7 million in the Blue Harvest program over the last seven years to promote sustainable farming practices and increase access to clean water for coffee farmers and communities in Central America.

Impact of the engagement and measures of success

We measure success of this program through a set of impact indicators including: # of farmers adopting water-smart practices, # of liters of water saved, # of mills upgraded,

# of hectares restored or protected, and # of people benefiting from improved drinking water sources (among others).

The Blue Harvest program has trained more than 4500 farmers to apply water-smart practices on their coffee farms, protected more than 73,000 hectares of critical watersheds, and improved drinking water for more than 145,000 people.

Comment

This response pertains to our green coffee business only.

Type of engagement

Innovation & collaboration

Details of engagement

Educate suppliers about water stewardship and collaboration

  • of suppliers by number 1-25
  • of suppliers with a substantive impact Less than 1%

Rationale for your engagement

Two important focus areas in our Colombia coffee supply chain sustainability work, driven by our risk analysis, are: (1) addressing environmental risks in coffee wastewater treatment and (2) supporting smallholder farmers to adapt to climate change. Through our program with Ron Gabbay Coffee (RGC, a green coffee supplier), we support an important Fair Trade Colombian cooperative supplier to implement climate-smart agricultural practices especially reforestation, soil management practices, waste-water management, and community education.

Impact of the engagement and measures of success

We measure success by a set of impact indicators including number of farmers adopting water and climate-smart agricultural practices, number of mills upgraded, and number of hectares reforested. This program aims to reach 387 smallholder coffee farmers with training on improved water and climate-smart coffee farm management, improve water consumption and waste management in over 150 wet mills, and reforest 13 hectares of protected areas (while ensuring good soil management on another 1000 hectares).

Comment

This response pertains to our green coffee business only.

W1.5e

