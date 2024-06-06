Keurig Dr Pepper - Water Security 2023
W0. Introduction
W0.1
(W0.1) Give a general description of and introduction to your organization.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America offering hot and cold beverages together at scale. Driven by a broad beverage portfolio of iconic brands including Dr Pepper®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Mott's®, CORE®, as well as the Keurig® brewing system and leading owned brands Green Mountain Coffee Roasters® and The Original Donut Shop®.
Our 125+ owned, licensed and partners brands are designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, while our powerful sales and distribution network enables us to deliver our portfolio to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. Through our direct-store delivery and warehouse-direct coverage networks, we serve a complete range of retail formats-from large to small to the hard to reach up-and-down the street accounts where consumers tend to try new brands. Our away-from-home distribution system reaches large workplaces, food service and hospitality industries. Our strength online is reflected by a substantial e-commerce business through Keurig.com, retailer websites and online grocery services. And, finally, our fountain business calls directly on the top 200 food service chains, as well as thousands of regional restaurants and convenience stores.
We have committed to sourcing, producing and distributing beverages responsibly through our Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform. We focus on our greatest opportunities for impact in the environment, our supply chain, the health and well-being of our consumers and with our people and communities. We strive to be an employer of choice, providing a culture and opportunities that empower our team of ~28,000 employees to grow and develop.
As of December 31, 2022, our operating structure consists of four reportable segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. Throughout this response, we refer to our "hot business" and our "cold business". The "hot business" reflects our Coffee Systems segment which consists of our single-serve brewing system appliances, K-Cup® pods and other coffee products, and the "cold business" includes our Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments with CSDs, NCBs, other ready-to-drink beverages, and apple products. Effective January 1, 2023, the Company's reportable segments consist of the following: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International.
Cautionary Statement: Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" which by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements regarding the estimated or anticipated future actions of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. These statements are based on the current expectations of our management and are not predictions of actual performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding the company's business and actual results may differ materially. Any forward-looking statement made herein speaks only as of the date of this document. We are under no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any obligation to, update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws or regulations.
W-FB0.1a/W-AC0.1a
(W-FB0.1a/W-AC0.1a) Which activities in the food, beverage, and tobacco and/or agricultural commodities sectors does your organization engage in?
Processing/Manufacturing
Distribution
W0.2
(W0.2) State the start and end date of the year for which you are reporting data.
Reporting year
Start date
End date
January 1 2022
December 31 2022
W0.3
(W0.3) Select the countries/areas in which you operate.
Canada
China
Hong Kong SAR, China
Ireland
Mexico
Singapore
Switzerland
United States of America
W0.4
(W0.4) Select the currency used for all financial information disclosed throughout your response.
USD
W0.5
(W0.5) Select the option that best describes the reporting boundary for companies, entities, or groups for which water impacts on your business are being reported.
Companies, entities or groups over which operational control is exercised
W0.6
(W0.6) Within this boundary, are there any geographies, facilities, water aspects, or other exclusions from your disclosure?
Yes
W0.6a
(W0.6a) Please report the exclusions.
Exclusion
Please explain
We do not include several small office locations, and some small sales and distribution
We are focused on where we use the most water in our organization and can therefore drive the most efficiency and
locations.
meaningfully contribute to water stewardship. Included in our scope are our fully operational manufacturing sites, all
major warehouses and distribution centers, and headquarter offices.
For the reporting year, we have not included water related data from our Newbridge, Ireland facility which was not fully commissioned at the beginning of 2022. We expect to include water related data from this facility in the 2023 data year.
W0.7
(W0.7) Does your organization have an ISIN code or another unique identifier (e.g., Ticker, CUSIP, etc.)?
Indicate whether you are able to provide a unique identifier for your organization.
Provide your unique identifier
Yes, a Ticker symbol
KDP
W1. Current state
W1.1
(W1.1) Rate the importance (current and future) of water quality and water quantity to the success of your business.
Direct use
Indirect
Please explain
importance
use
rating
importance
rating
Sufficient
Vital
Vital
The primary freshwater use in KDP's direct operations is as a key ingredient in our finished products. Maintaining the highest standards of safety and quality are of vital
amounts of good
importance in our direct use of freshwater. Additionally, our supply chain is dependent on good quality freshwater for cultivating crops that are ingredients in our
quality freshwater
products, making it of vital importance for indirect use. We expect our operational and value chain dependency on this water source to remain the same in the future,
available for use
because our evolving portfolio will always rely on sufficient amounts of good quality freshwater available for use in order to produce beverages whether they be bottled
in our plants or made with water in the home (like our coffee products today).
Sufficient
Not very
Not very
Recycled, brackish and other types of water are not ingredients in KDP's products or processes. Certain manufacturing processes use recycled water for cooling, which
amounts of
important
important
makes up less than 1% of our water use. We don't expect our operational dependency on this water source to change because we do not anticipate using recycled or
recycled, brackish
brackish water in our products. Recycled, brackish and other types of water are not used to our knowledge in upstream supply chain processes nor is use of this water
and/or produced
source expected in the future.
water available
for use
W-FB1.1a/W-AC1.1a
(W-FB1.1a/W-AC1.1a) Which water-intensive agricultural commodities that your organization produces and/or sources are the most significant to your business by revenue? Select up to five.
Agricultural
% of revenue dependent on
Produced
Please explain
commodities
these agricultural commodities
and/or
sourced
Fruit
Less than 10%
Sourced
Apples are the primary ingredient in our Mott's® branded applesauce products. (Apple juice products are dependent on apple juice concentrate,
not considered in the scope for this response).
Coffee
21-40
Sourced
KDP's hot business consists of our single-serve brewing system appliances, K-Cup® pods and other coffee products. Coffee represents the vast
majority of the hot beverage portfolio, which has a very small proportion of cocoa, tea, powdered drinks, and dairy.
Maize/corn
21-40
Sourced
A substantial portion of our CSD portfolio is sweetened with high fructose corn syrup (HFCS), derived from maize.
Sugar
Less than 10%
Sourced
We source cane sugar for several of our beverage brand products.
W1.2
(W1.2) Across all your operations, what proportion of the following water aspects are regularly measured and monitored?
% of
Frequency of
Method of
Please explain
sites/facilities/operations
measurement
measurement
Water withdrawals - total volumes
100%
Monthly
Direct
KDP facilities pull water from a combination of well and municipal sources, depending on the site. These
Monitoring
data is obtained from Utility-provided data and/or internal metering and tracked monthly based on a using
and Utility
a resource management reporting tool.
Billing
Water withdrawals - volumes by source
100%
Monthly
Direct
KDP facilities pull water from a combination of well and municipal sources, depending on the site. These
Monitoring
data are obtained from Utility-provided data and/or internal metering and tracked monthly based on a
using a resource management reporting tool.
Entrained water associated with your metals
<>
<>
& mining and/or coal sector activities - total
Applicable>
Applicable>
volumes [only metals and mining and coal
sectors]
Produced water associated with your oil &
<>
<>
gas sector activities - total volumes [only oil
Applicable>
Applicable>
and gas sector]
Water withdrawals quality
100%
Daily
Direct
KDP facilities have rigorous water quality standards for ingredient water. This water is monitored for many
Monitoring
parameters with frequencies dictated by internal KDP quality standards.
Water discharges - total volumes
100%
Monthly
Direct
KDP facilities track wastewater discharges for all manufacturing facilities. These data are obtained from
Monitoring
Utility-provided data and/or internal metering and tracked monthly based on a using a resource
management reporting tool.
Water discharges - volumes by destination
100%
Monthly
Direct
KDP facilities track wastewater discharges monthly by site and destination. These data are obtained from
Monitoring
Utility-provided data and/or internal metering and tracked monthly based on a using a resource
management reporting tool.
Water discharges - volumes by treatment
100%
Monthly
Direct
KDP facilities track wastewater discharges monthly by site. These data are obtained from Utility-provided
method
Monitoring
data and/or internal metering and tracked monthly based on a using a resource management reporting
tool.
Water discharge quality - by standard
100%
Quarterly
Direct
Each site measures and monitors its own discharge and effluent water quality parameters, as legally
effluent parameters
Monitoring
required, for example via permits. Monitoring frequency varies based on Site-specific permitting and
reporting requirements.
Water discharge quality - emissions to water
100%
Monthly
Direct
Each site measures and monitors its own discharge and effluent water quality parameters, as legally
(nitrates, phosphates, pesticides, and/or
Monitoring
required, for example via permits. Monitoring frequency varies based on Site-specific permitting and
other priority substances)
reporting requirements.
Water discharge quality - temperature
Not relevant
<>
<>
We design our systems to comply with prohibited discharge standards as defined in the Clean Water Act
Applicable>
Applicable>
for national pre-treatment standards (at 40 CFR Part 403.5(b), in the Code of Federal Regulations), or
local limits, whichever is more stringent. We do not expect the relevance of this metric to change in the
future.
Water consumption - total volume
100%
Monthly
Direct
KDP calculates water consumption by subtracting discharge from withdrawal which are tracked monthly
Monitoring
using a resource management reporting tool.
Water recycled/reused
Less than 1%
Yearly
Estimated
A small amount of KDP's total water use is recycled and in a closed loop system that is specifically
quantified. At some facilities, RO reject water can be re-used for other purposes and/or additional
treatment. At one facility in Mexico, we reuse treated water from production to irrigate landscaping on-site
and to flush toilets in the facility. Our use of recycled water will not change in the near future.
The provision of fully-functioning, safely
100%
Continuously
Direct
KDP ensures WASH services for all our workers as a standard practice. Potable water is readily available
managed WASH services to all workers
Monitoring
at all facilities and monitored in-line with all our other operational needs for high quality water.
W1.2b
(W1.2b) What are the total volumes of water withdrawn, discharged, and consumed across all your operations, how do they compare to the previous reporting year, and how are they forecasted to change?
Volume
Comparison
Primary reason
Five-
Primary reason
Please explain
(megaliters/year)
with
for comparison
year
for forecast
previous
with previous
forecast
reporting
reporting year
year
Total
13716
About the
Increase/decrease
About
Increase/decrease
Total withdrawals are about the same as last year at 2.5% higher compared to 2021. In 2022, our water use ratio
withdrawals
same
in efficiency
the
in efficiency
was 1.82 liters of water to make 1 liter of product (1.82 L/L in 2021). This metric accounts for the cold side of our
same
business which makes up 99% of our water use. Withdrawals are directly related to our production so will rise, fall
or remain flat in line with production volume as mitigated by future efficiency improvements. While our withdrawals
increased, so did our efficiency. KDP has committed to improving our water use efficiency 20% by 2025 so our
withdrawals to potentially decrease accordingly. Thresholds used include less than (51) much lower, (6)-(50) lower,
(5)-5 about the same, 6-50 higher, greater than 51 much higher.
Total
6390
Higher
Increase/decrease
About
Increase/decrease
Total discharges are about 8.5% higher compared to 2021 due to a change in accounting and measurement of
discharges
in efficiency
the
in efficiency
water discharges. In 2022, our water use ratio was 1.82 liters of water to make 1 liter of product. This metric
same
accounts for the cold business which makes up 99% of our water use. Discharges are directly related to our
production so will rise, fall or remain flat in line with production volume mitigated by future efficiency improvements.
KDP has committed to improving our water use efficiency 20% by 2025 so our discharges to decrease accordingly.
Thresholds used include less than (51) much lower, (6)-(50) lower, (5)-5 about the same, 6-50 higher, greater than
51 much higher.
Total
7326
About the
Increase/decrease
About
Increase/decrease
Total consumption is about the same as last year, down 2.1%. We calculate consumption using the following
consumption
same
in efficiency
the
in business
formula (Consumption = Withdrawal - Discharges) 7,326 =13,716 - 6,390. Because withdrawals and discharges
same
activity
are fairly flat, consumption is also flat. Our consumption volumes are directly tied to our sales volumes, so in the
future, they will rise, fall or remain flat in line with demand. Thresholds used include less than (51) much lower, (6)-
(50) lower, (5)-5 about the same, 6-50 Higher, greater than 51 much higher.
W1.2d
(W1.2d) Indicate whether water is withdrawn from areas with water stress, provide the proportion, how it compares with the previous reporting year, and how it is forecasted to change.
Withdrawals
%
Comparison
Primary reason
Five-
Primary reason
Identification
Please explain
are from
withdrawn
with
for comparison
year
for forecast
tool
areas with
from
previous
with previous
forecast
water stress
areas with
reporting
reporting year
water
year
stress
Row
Yes
26-50
About the
Increase/decrease
About
Increase/decrease
WRI
Total water withdrawal from water stressed areas is the sum of KDP's municipal water and
1
same
in efficiency
the
in business
Aqueduct
groundwater sourced from geographic areas defined by WRI's Water Risk Atlas tool where Baseline
same
activity
Water Stress is "high" or "extremely high" stress (the ratio of total withdrawals to total renewable
supply in a given area, 40-100%). In 2022, 28.5% of the water withdrawn by KDP was from an area
defined as water stressed which is slightly lower than in 2021 (29.2%). KDP utilizes WRI's Aqueduct
tool to assist us in assessing our risk relative to our water use. Through our enterprise risk
management (ERM) process, company level risks are identified and prioritized.
W-FB1.2e/W-AC1.2e
(W-FB1.2e/W-AC1.2e) For each commodity reported in question W-FB1.1a/W-AC1.1a, do you know the proportion that is produced/sourced from areas with water stress?
Agricultural
The proportion
The proportion
Please explain
commodities
of this
of this
commodity
commodity
produced in
sourced from
areas with
areas with
water stress is
water stress is
known
known
Fruit
Not applicable
Yes
We utilize the Aqueduct Water Risk Atlas 3.0 tool to conduct risk assessment of priority raw materials from our supply chain. Raw materials sourced from areas with
water stress are identified based on KDP's sourcing regions at the country level and the Baseline Water Stress indicator from the WRI's Aqueduct Water Risk Atlas
tool. A spatial analysis was conducted to map country level crop growing areas and Baseline Water Stress indicator. High water stress areas for apples are
defined as regions where 40% or more of the growing areas falls under "high" and/or "extremely high" baseline water stress as defined in Aqueduct (the ratio of
total withdrawals to total renewable supply in a given area, 40-100%). Apples sourced from water stressed areas are identified using the 2022 sourcing data.
Coffee
Not applicable
Yes
We utilize the Aqueduct Water Risk Atlas 3.0 tool to conduct risk assessment of priority raw materials from our supply chain. Raw materials sourced from areas with
water stress are identified based on KDP's sourcing regions at the country level and the Baseline Water Stress indicator from the WRI's Aqueduct Water Risk Atlas
tool. A spatial analysis was conducted to map country level crop growing areas and Baseline Water Stress indicator. High water stress areas for coffee are defined
as regions where 40% or more of the growing areas falls under "high" and/or "extremely high" baseline water stress as defined in Aqueduct (the ratio of total
withdrawals to total renewable supply in a given area, 40-100%). Coffee sourced from water stressed areas are identified using the 2022 sourcing data.
Maize/corn
Not applicable
Yes
We utilize the Aqueduct Water Risk Atlas 3.0 tool to conduct risk assessment of priority raw materials from our supply chain. Raw materials sourced from areas with
water stress are identified based on KDP's sourcing regions at the country level and the Baseline Water Stress indicator from the WRI's Aqueduct Water Risk Atlas
tool. A spatial analysis was conducted to map country level crop growing areas and Baseline Water Stress indicator. High water stress areas for maize are defined
as regions where 40% or more of the growing areas falls under "high" and/or "extremely high" baseline water stress as defined in Aqueduct (the ratio of total
withdrawals to total renewable supply in a given area, 40-100%). Maize sourced from water stressed areas are identified using the 2022 sourcing data.
Sugar
Not applicable
Yes
We utilize the Aqueduct Water Risk Atlas 3.0 tool to conduct risk assessment of priority raw materials from our supply chain. Raw materials sourced from areas with
water stress are identified based on KDP's sourcing regions at the country level and the Baseline Water Stress indicator from the WRI's Aqueduct Water Risk Atlas
tool. A spatial analysis was conducted to map country level crop growing areas and Baseline Water Stress indicator. High water stress areas for cane sugar are
defined as regions where 40% or more of the growing areas falls under "high" and/or "extremely high" baseline water stress as defined in Aqueduct (the ratio of
total withdrawals to total renewable supply in a given area, 40-100%). Cane sugar sourced from water stressed areas are identified using the 2022 sourcing data.
W-FB1.2g/W-AC1.2g
(W-FB1.2g/W-AC1.2g) What proportion of the sourced agricultural commodities reported in W-FB1.1a/W-AC1.1a originate from areas with water stress?
Agricultural
% of total
Please explain
commodities
agricultural
commodity
sourced from
areas with
water stress
Fruit
0%
KDP defines apple supplier water withdrawals sourced from a water stressed area as the sum of municipal, groundwater and surface water sourced from geographic areas defined
by WRI's Water Risk Atlas tool where Baseline Water Stress is high or extremely high stress (the proportion of total withdrawals to total renewable supply in a given area, 40-100%).
Based on our updated risk assessment, 0% of apples are sourced from areas of high water-stress. This proportion has not changed over the last year, and we do not anticipate
medium term (1-3 years) changes to the water stress profile for our apple sourcing geographies. KDP uses this metric within the organization to inform its responsible sourcing
strategy for apples among other relevant water, sustainability and other factors.
Coffee
Less than 1%
Based on our updated risk assessment, 0.04% of coffee is sourced from areas of high water-stress. We anticipate that this proportion could increase over the long (3-10 years) term
as suitable land for coffee growing is limited by impacts of climate change, potentially driving production to areas more prone to water stress. KDP uses this metric within the
organization to inform its responsible sourcing strategy for coffee among other relevant water and sustainability factors.
Maize/corn
1-10
Based on our updated risk assessment, 5% of maize is sourced from areas of high water-stress. We anticipate that this proportion could increase over the long (3-10 years) term
due to the potential for climate change to increase maize's water demand and limit the water available for irrigation. KDP uses this metric within the organization to inform its
responsible sourcing strategy for maize among other relevant water and sustainability factors.
Sugar
51-75
Based on our updated risk assessment, 64% of cane sugar is sourced from areas of high water-stress. We anticipate that this proportion could increase over the long (3-10 years)
term as the temperature increases under changing climatic conditions can cause water stress and more frequent irrigation cycle for sugarcane cultivation. KDP uses this metric
within the organization to inform its responsible sourcing strategy for sugarcane among other relevant water and sustainability factors.
W1.2h
(W1.2h) Provide total water withdrawal data by source.
Relevance
Volume
Comparison
Primary reason
Please explain
(megaliters/year)
with
for comparison
previous
with previous
reporting
reporting year
year
Fresh surface
Not
<>
This source is not relevant because we do not use/withdraw water from this source. We do not anticipate any changes in our
water, including
relevant
Applicable>
sites' withdrawal of fresh surface water in the foreseeable future. KDP is reliant on high quality water as a primary ingredient
rainwater, water
in our beverages, and therefore sources and treats water from municipal and groundwater sources.
from wetlands,
rivers, and lakes
Brackish surface
Not
<>
This source is not relevant because we do not use/withdraw water from this source. We do not anticipate any changes in our
water/Seawater
relevant
Applicable>
sites' withdrawal of brackish surface water in the foreseeable future.
Groundwater -
Relevant
3018
Higher
Increase/decrease
Groundwater - renewable as a water source is considered relevant to our portfolio because there are five active KDP
renewable
in business
locations that rely on renewable groundwater for operations. KDP's water withdrawals from renewable groundwater sources
activity
are higher in 2022 (up 6% from 2021). Withdrawals from this source increased slightly because of our overall increase to
production compared to 2021. Our US sites rely heavily on municipal water. As we work towards our commitment to improve
our water use efficiency by 20% by 2025, we expect our use of this source to potentially decrease. Thresholds used include
less than (51) much lower, (6)-(50) lower, (5)-5 about the same, 6-50 Higher, greater than 51 much higher.
Groundwater -
Not
<>
A majority of water is purchased from local municipalities. We expect this withdrawal amount to remain the same into the
non-renewable
relevant
Applicable>
foreseeable future.
Produced/Entrained
Not
<>
A majority of water is purchased from local municipalities. We expect this withdrawal amount to remain the same into the
water
relevant
Applicable>
foreseeable future.
Third party sources
Relevant
10698
About the
Increase/decrease
Third party sources are considered relevant water sources because a majority of our water is purchased from local
same
in business
municipalities. KDP's water withdrawals from third-party sources increased slightly (2%) compared to 2021. Withdrawals from
activity
this source increased slightly because of our overall increase to production compared to 2021. As we work towards our
commitment to improve our water use ratio by 20% by 2025, we expect our reliance on water sourced from third parties to
potentially decrease. Thresholds used include less than (51) much lower, (6)-(50) lower, (5)-5 about the same, 6-50 Higher,
greater than 51 much higher.
W1.2i
(W1.2i) Provide total water discharge data by destination.
Relevance
Volume
Comparison
Primary
Please explain
(megaliters/year)
with
reason for
previous
comparison
reporting
with
year
previous
reporting
year
Fresh surface
Relevant
2428
Much higher
Change in
Fresh surface water/seawater is considered a relevant destination for our discharges where proper permitting exists. KDP's 2022
water
accounting
discharges to this destination are 89% higher than 2021 at 38% of total discharges (previously 22%). The majority of this change is due
methodology
to a recategorization of discharges that were previous allocated to third party destination. Overall, discharges increased by 8.5% overall
from 2021. Discharges are directly related to our production so will rise, fall or remain flat in line with production volume. As we work
towards our commitment to improve our water use ratio by 20% by 2025, we expect our discharges to fresh surface water could
decrease accordingly. Thresholds used include less than (51) much lower, (6)-(50) lower, (5)-5 about the same, 6-50 Higher, greater
than 51 much higher.
Brackish
Not
<>
<>
Brackish surface water/seawater is not a relevant destination as all water discharges are either to Publicly Owned Treatment Works
surface
relevant
Applicable>
Applicable>
(POTW) or fresh surface water. KDP has not in the past, and does not anticipate in the future, discharging to brackish water sources.
water/seawater
Groundwater
Not
<>
<>
Groundwater is not a relevant destination as all water discharges are either to POTW or fresh surface water. KDP has not in the past
relevant
Applicable>
Applicable>
and does not anticipate discharging any water to groundwater in the future.
Third-party
Relevant
3962
Lower
Change in
Third-party destinations are considered relevant as all water discharges are made to POTW or freshwater. Our discharge to this
destinations
accounting
destination is 14% lower than 2021 due to a recategorization of data that has now been allocated to fresh surface water. Third-party
methodology
destination discharges were 62% of total discharges in 2022. As we work towards our commitment to improve our water use ratio by
20% by 2025, we expect our discharges to third-party destinations could decrease accordingly. Thresholds used include less than (51)
much lower, (6)-(50) lower, (5)-5 about
W1.2j
(W1.2j) Within your direct operations, indicate the highest level(s) to which you treat your discharge.
Relevance of
Volume
Comparison of
Primary reason for
% of your
Please explain
treatment
(megaliters/year)
treated volume with
comparison with
sites/facilities/operations
level to
previous reporting
previous reporting
this volume applies to
discharge
year
year
Tertiary treatment
Not relevant
We do not use tertiary treatment at any of our facilities.
Secondary
Relevant
2622
Higher
Increase/decrease in
21-30
We use secondary treatment as necessitated by jurisdictional requirements,
treatment
business activity
composition of site wastewater, and capacity of the facilities receiving the
wastewater. The jurisdictional requirements (regulatory standards) will vary from
region to region.
Primary treatment
Relevant
384
Higher
Increase/decrease in
1-10
We use primary treatment as necessitated by jurisdictional requirements,
only
business activity
composition of site wastewater, and capacity of the facilities receiving the
wastewater. The jurisdictional requirements (regulatory standards) will vary from
region to region.
Discharge to the
Relevant
331
About the same
Increase/decrease in
1-10
Discharge to the natural environment without treatment is minimal and only
natural
business activity
performed when allowed by jurisdictional requirements.
environment
without treatment
Discharge to a third
Relevant
3053
Higher
Increase/decrease in
71-80
At the majority of our sites, we complete wastewater pretreatment and then
party without
business activity
discharge to a third party for treatment. The rationale is that this is an
treatment
appropriate level of treatment to meet our permit requirements.
Other
Not relevant
Other discharge types are not relevant.
W1.2k
(W1.2k) Provide details of your organization's emissions of nitrates, phosphates, pesticides, and other priority substances to water in the reporting year.
Emissions to
Category(ies)
List the
Please explain
water in the
of
specific
reporting year
substances
substances
(metric tonnes)
included
included
Row
0
Please select
<>
Each site measures and monitors its own discharge and effluent water quality parameters, as legally required, for example via permits. Monitoring frequency
1
Applicable>
varies based on Site-specific permitting and reporting requirements. Applicable sites monitor for total dissolved solids, chloride, sulfate, total suspended solids,
bromide, total Kjeldahl nitrogen, phosphorus, nitrogen, inorganic nitrogen, ammonia as nitrogen, BOD, zinc, xylene, toluene, oil and grease, benzene, total
residual chlorine, and COD. Publicly available reports can be found at echo.epa.gov.
W1.3
(W1.3) Provide a figure for your organization's total water withdrawal efficiency.
Revenue
Total water withdrawal volume
Total water withdrawal
Anticipated forward trend
(megaliters)
efficiency
Row
140570000
13716
We anticipate that KDP's water withdrawal efficiency will improve over time as we continue to deploy water efficiency
1
00
measures.
W-FB1.3/W-AC1.3
(W-FB1.3/W-AC1.3) Do you collect/calculate water intensity for each commodity reported in question W-FB1.1a/W-AC1.1a?
Agricultural
Water intensity
Water intensity
Please explain
commodities
information for this
information for this
produced
sourced commodity
commodity is
is
collected/calculated
collected/calculated
Fruit
Not applicable
Yes
Yes, the water intensity values for commodities were obtained from literature published by the Water Footprint Network. The water intensity of an
agricultural commodity is expressed in terms of the volume (m3) of freshwater (i.e., rainwater plus surface and/or groundwater) consumed per unit mass
(metric tons) of production. In 2022 KDP's apples were sourced predominantly from within the United States (US) and a small portion from Canada. A
weighted average water intensity of Apples was calculated based on KDP's 2022 sourcing regions within the US and Canada and the corresponding
proportion of sourcing.
Coffee
Not applicable
Yes
Yes, the water intensity values for commodities were obtained from literature published by the Water Footprint Network. The water intensity of an
agricultural commodity is expressed in terms of the volume (m3) of freshwater (i.e., rainwater plus surface and/or groundwater) consumed per unit mass
(metric tons) of production. The water intensity of a commodity varies based on country of origin. Coffee is sourced from multiple countries, so a
weighted average intensity was estimated based on KDP's 2022 sourcing regions and the corresponding proportion of green coffee procured.
Maize/corn
Not applicable
Yes
Yes, the water intensity values for commodities were obtained from literature published by the Water Footprint Network. The water intensity of an
agricultural commodity is expressed in terms of the volume (m3) of freshwater (i.e., rainwater plus surface and/or groundwater) consumed per unit mass
(metric tons) of production. Corn is sourced from United States and Mexico, so a weighted average intensity was estimated based on KDP's 2022
sourcing regions and the corresponding proportion of procurement.
Sugar
Not applicable
Yes
Yes, the water intensity values for commodities were obtained from literature published by the Water Footprint Network. The water intensity of an
agricultural commodity is expressed in terms of the volume (m3) of freshwater (i.e., rainwater plus surface and/or groundwater) consumed per unit mass
(metric tons) of production. Sugar produced from sugarcane is sourced from multiple countries, so a weighted average intensity was estimated based on
KDP's 2022 sourcing regions and the corresponding proportion of sourcing.
W-FB1.3b/W-AC1.3b
(W-FB1.3b/W-AC1.3b) Provide water intensity information for each of the agricultural commodities identified in W-FB1.3/W-AC1.3 that you source. Agricultural commodities
Fruit
Water intensity value (m3/denominator)
309
Numerator: Water aspect
Freshwater consumption
Denominator
Other, please specify (metric tons)
Comparison with previous reporting year
About the same
Please explain
KDP conducted its first enterprise water footprint analysis in 2018, covering the full value chain to inform our risk assessment and responsible sourcing program. The footprint analysis leveraged the Water Footprint Network (WFN) research as a proxy for agricultural commodity suppliers' water use intensity. The WFN data used includes both "blue" and "green" water intensity expressed in terms of the volume (m3) of freshwater (i.e., rainwater plus surface and/or groundwater) consumed per unit mass (metric tons) of production. The water intensity of apples varies based on country of origin. Currently KDP's apples are primarily sourced from the USA and a small portion from Canada. As we work with suppliers that meet standards outlined in our Code of Conduct and corresponding product-specific standards, intensity figures have not varied substantially year to year, because WFN values and sourcing regions have remained similar, although may vary in the future. We consider these metrics internally for evaluation of our water footprint and development of KDP's Responsible Sourcing program.
Agricultural commodities
Coffee
Water intensity value (m3/denominator)
11856
Numerator: Water aspect
Freshwater consumption
Denominator
Other, please specify (metric tons)
Comparison with previous reporting year
About the same
Please explain
KDP conducted its first enterprise water footprint analysis in 2018. The analysis leveraged the Water Footprint Network (WFN) research as a proxy for agricultural commodity suppliers' water use intensity. The water intensity of coffee varies based on country of origin. KDP sources coffee from regions around the world. A weighted average intensity was estimated based on mass procured from each country. The water intensity was updated based on 2022 coffee procurement data and country of origin. This figure could vary from year to year depending on changes to coffee procurement. In 2022 the intensity metric was about the same compared to 2021. Also, as we work with suppliers that meet standards outlined in our Code of Conduct and corresponding product-specific standards, intensity figures could change in response. We consider these metrics internally for evaluation of our water footprint and development of responsible sourcing programming.
Agricultural commodities
Maize/corn
Water intensity value (m3/denominator)
660
Numerator: Water aspect
Freshwater consumption
Denominator
Other, please specify (metric tons)
Comparison with previous reporting year
Lower
Please explain
KDP conducted its first enterprise water footprint analysis in 2018, covering the full value chain to inform our risk assessment and responsible sourcing program. The footprint analysis leveraged the Water Footprint Network (WFN) research as a proxy for agricultural commodity suppliers' water use intensity. The WFN data used includes both "blue" and "green" water intensity expressed in terms of the volume (m3) of freshwater (i.e., rainwater plus surface and/or groundwater) consumed per unit mass (metric tons) of production. The water intensity of maize varies based on country of origin. In 2022, maize was sourced from the USA primary and some from Mexico. In 2022 the intensity metric was lower than 2021 due to the changes in volumes from countries of origin with different water intensities. As we work with suppliers that meet standards outlined in our Code of Conduct and corresponding product-specific standards, intensity figures could vary year to year in the future. We consider these metrics internally for evaluation of our water footprint and development of responsible sourcing programming.
Agricultural commodities
Sugar
Water intensity value (m3/denominator)
1200
Numerator: Water aspect
Freshwater consumption
Denominator
Other, please specify (metric tons)
Comparison with previous reporting year
Higher
Please explain
KDP ran its first enterprise water footprint analysis in 2018, covering the full value chain to inform our risk assessment and responsible sourcing program. The footprint analysis leveraged the Water Footprint Network (WFN) research as a proxy for agricultural commodity suppliers' water use intensity. The WFN data used includes both "blue" and "green" water intensity expressed in terms of the volume (m3) of freshwater (i.e., rainwater plus surface and/or groundwater) consumed per unit mass (metric tons) of production. The water intensity of sugarcane varies based on country of origin. KDP sources sugar (from sugarcane) from regions around the world. In 2022, we obtained information from our suppliers on the specific sugar sourcing regions for the year. A weighted average intensity was estimated based on 2022 sugar procurement data and country of origin. In 2022 the intensity metric was slightly higher than 2021 due to the changes in volumes from countries of origin with different water intensities. This figure could either increase or decrease in future years depending on changes to sugar procurement. As we work with suppliers that meet standards outlined in our Code of Conduct and corresponding product-specific standards, intensity figures could change in response. We consider these metrics internally for evaluation of our water footprint and development of responsible sourcing programming.
W1.4
(W1.4) Do any of your products contain substances classified as hazardous by a regulatory authority?
Row 1
Products contain hazardous substances
Comment
Please select
W1.5
(W1.5) Do you engage with your value chain on water-related issues?
Engagement
Primary reason for no engagement
Please explain
Suppliers
Yes
Other value chain partners (e.g., customers)
Yes
W1.5a
(W1.5a) Do you assess your suppliers according to their impact on water security? Row 1
Assessment of supplier impact
Yes, we assess the impact of our suppliers
Considered in assessment
Supplier impacts on water availability
Supplier impacts on water quality
Number of suppliers identified as having a substantive impact
14
- of total suppliers identified as having a substantive impact 100%
Please explain
Our response to this question relates to our coffee supply chain. As a company that procures a variety of diverse products and services, KDP has created a Supplier Code of
Conduct that outlines the universal requirements across all suppliers and supply chain types. For our most important supply chains, we also specify product-specific sustainable sourcing programs that provide the auditable standard and required mechanism to ensure compliance. KDP coffee suppliers must achieve and maintain compliance with an approved certification or verification program, all of which include criteria focused on water (e.g., water use, water treatment, water protection). In 2022, 99.64% of our coffee volume was responsibly sourced. Despite the widespread commitment to water security by our coffee suppliers, all are identified as having a substantive impact to water security due to the water-intensive nature of coffee cultivation.
W1.5b
(W1.5b) Do your suppliers have to meet water-related requirements as part of your organization's purchasing process?
Suppliers have to meet specific water-related requirements
Row 1
Yes, water-related requirements are included in our supplier contracts
Comment
W1.5c
(W1.5c) Provide details of the water-related requirements that suppliers have to meet as part of your organization's purchasing process, and the compliance measures in place.
Water-related requirement
Complying with a water-related certification
- of suppliers with a substantive impact required to comply with this water-related requirement 100%
- of suppliers with a substantive impact in compliance with this water-related requirement 100%
Mechanisms for monitoring compliance with this water-related requirement
Certification
Off-sitethird-party audit
On-sitethird-party audit
Other, please specify (verification programs are also employed)
Response to supplier non-compliance with this water-related requirement
Retain and engage
Comment
KDP's approved coffee responsible sourcing programs during 2022 were: Fair Trade USA, Fairtrade International, Rainforest Alliance, 4C, ofi AtSource Entry Verified and Great Lakes Coffee MaxTRACE.
W1.5d
(W1.5d) Provide details of any other water-related supplier engagement activity.
Type of engagement
Innovation & collaboration
Details of engagement
Encourage/incentivize innovation to reduce water impacts in products and services
Encourage/incentivize suppliers to work collaboratively with other users in their river basins toward sustainable water management
Educate suppliers about water stewardship and collaboration
- of suppliers by number 1-25
- of suppliers with a substantive impact Less than 1%
Rationale for your engagement
Water is a crucial component in growing and brewing coffee. That's why we are committed to being a water steward in our operations, in coffee communities, and in our local communities. Within the supply chain, we support projects that teach coffee farmers to be good water stewards, which can improve water quality and quantity, and reduce the impact of climate change on their farms and in their communities. KDP has invested more than $5.7 million in the Blue Harvest program over the last seven years to promote sustainable farming practices and increase access to clean water for coffee farmers and communities in Central America.
Impact of the engagement and measures of success
We measure success of this program through a set of impact indicators including: # of farmers adopting water-smart practices, # of liters of water saved, # of mills upgraded,
# of hectares restored or protected, and # of people benefiting from improved drinking water sources (among others).
The Blue Harvest program has trained more than 4500 farmers to apply water-smart practices on their coffee farms, protected more than 73,000 hectares of critical watersheds, and improved drinking water for more than 145,000 people.
Comment
This response pertains to our green coffee business only.
Type of engagement
Innovation & collaboration
Details of engagement
Educate suppliers about water stewardship and collaboration
- of suppliers by number 1-25
- of suppliers with a substantive impact Less than 1%
Rationale for your engagement
Two important focus areas in our Colombia coffee supply chain sustainability work, driven by our risk analysis, are: (1) addressing environmental risks in coffee wastewater treatment and (2) supporting smallholder farmers to adapt to climate change. Through our program with Ron Gabbay Coffee (RGC, a green coffee supplier), we support an important Fair Trade Colombian cooperative supplier to implement climate-smart agricultural practices especially reforestation, soil management practices, waste-water management, and community education.
Impact of the engagement and measures of success
We measure success by a set of impact indicators including number of farmers adopting water and climate-smart agricultural practices, number of mills upgraded, and number of hectares reforested. This program aims to reach 387 smallholder coffee farmers with training on improved water and climate-smart coffee farm management, improve water consumption and waste management in over 150 wet mills, and reforest 13 hectares of protected areas (while ensuring good soil management on another 1000 hectares).
Comment
This response pertains to our green coffee business only.
W1.5e
