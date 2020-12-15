Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.    KDP

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.

(KDP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Keurig Dr Pepper : Announces Appointment of New Director to its Board

12/15/2020 | 04:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BURLINGTON, Mass. and PLANO, Texas, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) announced today that Justine Tan, currently a partner at JAB since early 2020, has been elected as a director to the KDP board, effective December 9, 2020.  Prior to her role at JAB, Tan served at Temasek from 2012 to 2019, as a founding member of the firm's US operations, and, prior to that, she was an investment banker at Goldman Sachs. Tan will fill the seat vacated by Fabian Simon, who resigned from the KDP board on September 7, 2020, upon his appointment as Chief Executive Officer of JDE Peet's.  

The Company also announced today that Anna-Lena Kamenetzky, previously a JAB partner who left the firm earlier this year, has stepped down from the KDP board effective December 9, 2020.  

Commenting on the announcement, KDP Chairman and CEO Bob Gamgort stated, "We are pleased to welcome Justine to KDP's board of directors. With more than 20 years of experience in investing, banking and operations, Justine will be a strong partner on our board. We also thank Anna-Lena for her service as a KDP director since the merger and wish her well."

KDP Contacts
Tyson Seely (Investors)
T: 781-418-3352 / tyson.seely@kdrp.com

Steve Alexander (Investors)
T: 972-673-6769 / steve.alexander@kdrp.com

Katie Gilroy (Media)
T: 781-418-3345 / katie.gilroy@kdrp.com 

About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue in excess of $11 billion and nearly 26,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott's®, CORE® and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its powerful sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers.  The Company is committed to sourcing, producing and distributing its beverages responsibly through its Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform, including efforts around circular packaging, efficient natural resource use and supply chain sustainability.

(PRNewsfoto/Keurig Dr Pepper)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keurig-dr-pepper-announces-appointment-of-new-director-to-its-board-301193362.html

SOURCE Keurig Dr Pepper


© PRNewswire 2020
All news about KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
04:16pKEURIG DR PEPPER : Announces Appointment of New Director to its Board
PR
12/08Wells Fargo Starts Keurig Dr Pepper at Equal Weight With $33 Price Target
MT
12/08KEURIG DR PEPPER : Achieves Longstanding Sustainability Commitment to Make 100% ..
PR
12/07KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
12/07KEURIG DR PEPPER : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
11/27INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Purchase Eases Back 90-Day Trend of Sales at Keurig Dr ..
MT
11/24Keurig Dr Pepper Unveils Two Territory Acquisitions to Strengthen Direct-Stor..
MT
11/24KEURIG DR PEPPER : Further Strengthens its Direct-Store-Delivery Network with Tw..
PR
11/20Significant Insider Sales Reported in Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Group (KDP) ..
MT
11/19INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Selling Trend Prolonged at Keurig Dr Pepper Grou..
MT
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ