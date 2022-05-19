Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KDP   US49271V1008

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.

(KDP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/19 09:00:00 pm BST
34.33 USD   -0.55%
09:38pKeurig Dr Pepper Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.1875 a Share, Payable July 15 to Shareholders as of July 1
MT
09:34pKEURIG DR PEPPER INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:31pKeurig Dr Pepper Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Keurig Dr Pepper Declares Quarterly Dividend

05/19/2022 | 09:31pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BURLINGTON, Mass. and FRISCO, Texas, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1875 per share, payable in U.S. dollars, on the Company's common stock. The regular quarterly dividend will be paid on July 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on July 1, 2022.

KDP Contacts

Steve Alexander (Investors)
T: 972-673-6769 / steve.alexander@kdrp.com

Katie Gilroy (Media)
T: 781-418-3345 / katie.gilroy@kdrp.com 

About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue approaching $13 billion and approximately 27,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott's®, CORE® and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its powerful sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. The Company is committed to sourcing, producing and distributing its beverages responsibly through its Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform, including efforts around circular packaging, efficient natural resource use and supply chain sustainability. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Keurig Dr Pepper)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keurig-dr-pepper-declares-quarterly-dividend-301551655.html

SOURCE Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
09:38pKeurig Dr Pepper Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.1875 a Share, Payable July 15 to Shareh..
MT
09:34pKEURIG DR PEPPER INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:31pKeurig Dr Pepper Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
05/11McCAFÉ ® AT HOME ANNOUNCES MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH RONALD McDONALD HOUSE CHARITIES ..
PR
05/06Tractor Beverages, Inc. announced that it has received $60 million in funding from Keur..
CI
05/05TOPNEWSGUIDE : 5 Sin Stocks Set To Soar: SHNJF, WVVI, CCU, KDP, ANDE
AQ
05/05INSIDER BUY : Keurig Dr Pepper
MT
05/03INSIDER SELL : Keurig Dr Pepper
MT
05/02Barclays Adjusts Keurig Dr Pepper's Price Target to $46 from $44, Keeps Overweight Rati..
MT
04/29Goldman Sachs Raises Keurig Dr Pepper's Price Target to $40 From $39, Buy Rating Kept
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
More recommendations