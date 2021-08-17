Keurig Dr Pepper : Dr Pepper and 23XI Racing Announce New Tuition Giveaway Program to Boost Motorsports' Future Workforce

FRISCO, Texas, and MOORESVILLE, NC (August 17, 2021) - Dr Pepper, a founding partner of 23XI Racing, announced today the launch of a new tuition program in collaboration with 23XI Racing's SPEED Institute. The program will provide tuition awards, as well as internship opportunities, to support the next generation joining the motorsports industry.

Supporting academic excellence through sporting events is a longstanding tradition for Dr Pepper, which has given away more than $10 million in tuition since 2008 through its annual college football initiatives.

'Tuition giveaways have been a rewarding part of the Dr Pepper mission for over a decade, and this new program with 23XI is a natural complement to our longstanding efforts to support students' educational goals,' said Andrew Springate, Chief Marking Officer of Keurig Dr Pepper. 'We are thrilled to be part of an effort that will shape the future of motorsports for years to come.'

Created to amplify the efforts of the recently announced 23XI SPEED Institute (Scholarship, Professional Education, Executive Development), Dr Pepper will award $5,000 scholarships to 23 students, and 23XI's SPEED Institute will award two tuition recipients with internships.

'We're excited for our first partner collaboration for the SPEED Institute with Dr Pepper,' said Steve Lauletta, 23XI Racing President. 'Dr Pepper is a great partner of 23XI Racing and has become a staple among college tuition programs with their college football initiatives. Together we are creating the ability for students to pursue their dreams and introduce new students to motorsports through tuition assistance or internship opportunities at 23XI. Our goal is to continue to collaborate on programs like this as we continue to grow the SPEED Institute and focus on increasing our diversity, equity and inclusion efforts and enhancing opportunities for students seeking to have a career in motorsports. We hope this is just the first of many successful programs with the SPEED Institute.'

Students interested in applying for the tuition program must be between 18 and 24 years old, with at least two years of college or higher education completed. Candidates should be pursuing a career in any the following fields: marketing, communications, human resources, finance, engineering, or trade disciplines in the automotive industry. Individuals meeting these qualifications can apply via a simple video submission process, sharing their story and explaining why they deserve a tuition award. Dr Pepper and 23XI will announce the winning recipients on Sept. 26 at the South Point 400 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

For more information about the new tuition program, including the Official Rules, please visit https://www.23xispeedinstitute.com/drpepper.

About Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper, a brand of Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), is the oldest major soft drink in the United States. Since 1885, the 23 flavors of Dr Pepper have earned legions of fans that enjoy its unique, refreshing taste. The brand is available in Regular, Diet, Caffeine Free, Cherry, and Cream Soda varieties. For more information, visit DrPepper.com or keurigdrpepper.com. For the brand's latest news and updates, follow Dr Pepper at Facebook.com/DrPepper or Twitter.com/DrPepper.

About 23XI Racing

23XI Racing - pronounced twenty-three eleven - was founded by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin in 2020. Rising NASCAR star Bubba Wallace is the single car team's driver. 23XI Racing's No. 23 Toyota Camry made its NASCAR Cup Series debut at the Daytona 500 on February 14, 2021, at Daytona International Speedway.

About 23XI Racing's SPEED Institute

SPEED Institute is 23XI Racing's educational and professional development initiative, launched in 2021. The initiative expands on the team's diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in sports, specifically in the motorsports industry. 23XI Racing, along with its partners under the SPEED Institute program, will provide educational opportunities as well as diversity recruiting and professional development in the motorsports field.