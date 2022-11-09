Keurig Dr Pepper Invests $50 Million in Non-Alcohol Beer

By Sabela Ojea

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. said Wednesday it is acquiring a minority stake in the non-alcoholic craft beer maker Athletic Brewing Co.

The beverage maker said it has invested $50 million in the equity stake of Athletic Brewing following the acquisition of the non-alcoholic ready-to-drink cocktail brand Atypique from the Canadian company Station Agro-Biotech.

The company will have a seat on Athletic Brewing's board of directors, it said.

Non-alcoholic beer grew almost 20% in U.S.-based retail dollars over the past year, the company said, noting that Athletic Brewing has a lineup of more than 40 brews.

