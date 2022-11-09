Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KDP   US49271V1008

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.

(KDP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-08 pm EST
37.94 USD   +1.28%
08:42aKeurig Dr Pepper Invests $50 Million in Non-Alcohol Beer
DJ
08:06aKeurig Dr Pepper Invests in Non-Alcoholic Beer Leader Athletic Brewing Company
PR
10/31It's all about the Fed
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Keurig Dr Pepper Invests $50 Million in Non-Alcohol Beer

11/09/2022 | 08:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Sabela Ojea


Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. said Wednesday it is acquiring a minority stake in the non-alcoholic craft beer maker Athletic Brewing Co.

The beverage maker said it has invested $50 million in the equity stake of Athletic Brewing following the acquisition of the non-alcoholic ready-to-drink cocktail brand Atypique from the Canadian company Station Agro-Biotech.

The company will have a seat on Athletic Brewing's board of directors, it said.

Non-alcoholic beer grew almost 20% in U.S.-based retail dollars over the past year, the company said, noting that Athletic Brewing has a lineup of more than 40 brews.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-09-22 0842ET

All news about KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
08:42aKeurig Dr Pepper Invests $50 Million in Non-Alcohol Beer
DJ
08:06aKeurig Dr Pepper Invests in Non-Alcoholic Beer Leader Athletic Brewing Company
PR
10/31It's all about the Fed
MS
10/31Truist Downgrades Keurig Dr Pepper to Sell From Hold, Lowers Price Target to $30 From $..
MT
10/31Analyst recommendations: AMD, Caterpillar, Gilead Sciences, Meta..
MS
10/28Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Keurig Dr Pepper to $42 From $41, Keeps Overweight ..
MT
10/27KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
10/27Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Gain Premarket Thursday
MT
10/27Transcript : Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 27, 2022
CI
10/27Keurig Dr Pepper Reports Higher Q3 Adjusted EPS, Revenue
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14 035 M - -
Net income 2022 1 978 M - -
Net Debt 2022 10 673 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,5x
Yield 2022 2,02%
Capitalization 53 797 M 53 797 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,59x
EV / Sales 2023 4,33x
Nbr of Employees 27 500
Free-Float 60,3%
Chart KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
Duration : Period :
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 37,94 $
Average target price 40,92 $
Spread / Average Target 7,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ozan Dokmecioglu President & Chief Executive Officer
George Lagoudakis Chief Financial Officer
Robert James Gamgort Executive Chairman
David J. Thomas Chief Research & Development Officer
Larry D. Young Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.2.93%53 797
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY0.47%257 741
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.27.61%14 745
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED22.60%10 833
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED26.27%9 363
VARUN BEVERAGES LIMITED94.95%9 207