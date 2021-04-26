Keurig Dr Pepper : Dr Pepper Unveils “The Zero You Deserve” with New Dr Pepper Zero Sugar

PLANO, Texas (April 26, 2021) - The wait is over - the zero sugar soda you deserve is finally here! Dr Pepper announced today the launch of Dr Pepper Zero Sugar, which celebrates the one-of-a-kind blend of its signature 23 flavors in a zero sugar soda that delivers all the flavor consumers deserve. It is available now nationwide in Original, Cherry and Cream Soda flavors.

'We know Dr Pepper fans have been waiting for the perfect zero sugar soda, and we're happy to finally unveil Dr Pepper Zero Sugar in three delicious flavors,' said Derek Dabrowski, VP of Brand Marketing at Keurig Dr Pepper. 'There's an old adage that anything great is worth the wait, and we know consumers will believe it when they take the first sip.'

The new soda will be in the spotlight at one of the most anticipated awards shows in Hollywood - the Oscars®. In the week leading up to the awards show, Dr Pepper Zero Sugar will appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, to award some deserving Dr Pepper fans who have been waiting for this moment. The 2021 Oscars air on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT on ABC. Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights 11:35/10:35c on ABC.

Dr Pepper Zero Sugar is available in 20 oz bottles, 2-liter bottles, 6-packs of 0.5-liter bottles, and 12-packs of 12 oz cans. Visit www.drpepper.com for more information, and join the conversation by following @DrPepper on Instagram.

About Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper, a brand of Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), is the oldest major soft drink in the United States. Since 1885, the 23 flavors of Dr Pepper have earned legions of fans that enjoy its unique, refreshing taste. The brand is available in Regular, Diet, Caffeine Free, Cherry, and Cream Soda varieties. For more information, visit DrPepper.com or keurigdrpepper.com. For the brand's latest news and updates, follow Dr Pepper at Facebook.com/DrPepper or Twitter.com/DrPepper.