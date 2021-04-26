Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KDP

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.

(KDP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Keurig Dr Pepper : Dr Pepper Unveils “The Zero You Deserve” with New Dr Pepper Zero Sugar

04/26/2021 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PLANO, Texas (April 26, 2021) - The wait is over - the zero sugar soda you deserve is finally here! Dr Pepper announced today the launch of Dr Pepper Zero Sugar, which celebrates the one-of-a-kind blend of its signature 23 flavors in a zero sugar soda that delivers all the flavor consumers deserve. It is available now nationwide in Original, Cherry and Cream Soda flavors.

'We know Dr Pepper fans have been waiting for the perfect zero sugar soda, and we're happy to finally unveil Dr Pepper Zero Sugar in three delicious flavors,' said Derek Dabrowski, VP of Brand Marketing at Keurig Dr Pepper. 'There's an old adage that anything great is worth the wait, and we know consumers will believe it when they take the first sip.'

The new soda will be in the spotlight at one of the most anticipated awards shows in Hollywood - the Oscars®. In the week leading up to the awards show, Dr Pepper Zero Sugar will appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, to award some deserving Dr Pepper fans who have been waiting for this moment. The 2021 Oscars air on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT on ABC. Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights 11:35/10:35c on ABC.

Dr Pepper Zero Sugar is available in 20 oz bottles, 2-liter bottles, 6-packs of 0.5-liter bottles, and 12-packs of 12 oz cans. Visit www.drpepper.com for more information, and join the conversation by following @DrPepper on Instagram.

About Dr Pepper
Dr Pepper, a brand of Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), is the oldest major soft drink in the United States. Since 1885, the 23 flavors of Dr Pepper have earned legions of fans that enjoy its unique, refreshing taste. The brand is available in Regular, Diet, Caffeine Free, Cherry, and Cream Soda varieties. For more information, visit DrPepper.com or keurigdrpepper.com. For the brand's latest news and updates, follow Dr Pepper at Facebook.com/DrPepper or Twitter.com/DrPepper.

Disclaimer

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 21:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
05:37pKEURIG DR PEPPER  : Dr Pepper Unveils “The Zero You Deserve” with Ne..
PU
09:15aKEURIG DR PEPPER INC.  : quaterly earnings release
04/22VIVENDI : Strong Increase in Revenues for the First Quarter Of 2021 (+5.0% at Co..
DJ
04/21KEURIG DR PEPPER  : Deutsche Bank Adjusts Keurig Dr Pepper's Price Target to $33..
MT
04/20PepsiCo Aims to Cut Emissions in Food Supply Chain With Regenerative Farming
DJ
04/16KEURIG DR PEPPER  : Barclays Adjusts Price Target for Keurig Dr Pepper to $40 Fr..
MT
04/13KEURIG DR PEPPER  : to Report First Quarter 2021 Results and Host Conference Cal..
PR
03/31KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/26KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
03/23KEURIG DR PEPPER  : to Participate in Investor Event Hosted by Goldman Sachs
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 079 M - -
Net income 2021 2 043 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 906 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,3x
Yield 2021 1,96%
Capitalization 50 915 M 50 915 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,20x
EV / Sales 2022 4,91x
Nbr of Employees 27 000
Free-Float 57,0%
Chart KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
Duration : Period :
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 35,72 $
Last Close Price 36,18 $
Spread / Highest target 10,6%
Spread / Average Target -1,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert James Gamgort Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Ozan Dokmecioglu Chief Financial Officer
David J. Thomas Chief Research & Development Officer
Genevieve Hovde Independent Director
Paul S. Michaels Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.13.06%50 915
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-0.67%234 820
COCA-COLA HBC AG6.61%12 783
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED46.98%11 087
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED3.15%10 812
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.16.65%9 864
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ