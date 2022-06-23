Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KDP   US49271V1008

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.

(KDP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  20:37 23/06/2022 BST
35.19 USD   +0.87%
07:38pKeurig Dr Pepper to Acquire Non-Alcoholic Cocktail Brand Atypique
DJ
07:16pKeurig Dr Pepper to Acquire Global Rights to Non Alcoholic Brand Atypique
MT
06:57pKeurig dr pepper to acquire global rights to non-alcoholic brand atypique
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Keurig Dr Pepper to Acquire Non-Alcoholic Cocktail Brand Atypique

06/23/2022 | 07:38pm BST
By Kathryn Hardison


Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is acquiring the global rights to Atypique, a non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink cocktail brand, from Quebec-based beverage company Station Agro-Biotech.

Keurig Dr Pepper said Thursday that the deal would close early in the fourth quarter. Terms of the deal with weren't disclosed, the company said.

The agreement includes a multi-year collaboration between the two companies to accelerate Atypique's growth with Station Agro-Biotech's research and development skills and Keurig Dr Pepper's sales and distribution network, Keurig Dr Pepper said.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper were 1.1% higher at $35.12 in afternoon trading, and down 4.3% so far this year.


Write to Kathryn Hardison at kathryn.hardison@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-23-22 1437ET

Financials
Sales 2022 13 683 M - 11 161 M
Net income 2022 2 275 M - 1 856 M
Net Debt 2022 10 412 M - 8 492 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,0x
Yield 2022 2,16%
Capitalization 49 479 M 49 479 M 40 356 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,38x
EV / Sales 2023 4,19x
Nbr of Employees 27 500
Free-Float 59,3%
Chart KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
Duration : Period :
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 34,88 $
Average target price 40,36 $
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert James Gamgort Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Ozan Dokmecioglu Chief Financial Officer & President-International
David J. Thomas Chief Research & Development Officer
Larry D. Young Independent Director
Paul S. Michaels Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.-5.37%49 479
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY2.52%265 087
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED19.71%11 329
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-1.05%11 250
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED2.25%8 151
COCA-COLA HBC AG-29.86%8 079