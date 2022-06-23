Keurig Dr Pepper to Acquire Non-Alcoholic Cocktail Brand Atypique

By Kathryn Hardison

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is acquiring the global rights to Atypique, a non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink cocktail brand, from Quebec-based beverage company Station Agro-Biotech.

Keurig Dr Pepper said Thursday that the deal would close early in the fourth quarter. Terms of the deal with weren't disclosed, the company said.

The agreement includes a multi-year collaboration between the two companies to accelerate Atypique's growth with Station Agro-Biotech's research and development skills and Keurig Dr Pepper's sales and distribution network, Keurig Dr Pepper said.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper were 1.1% higher at $35.12 in afternoon trading, and down 4.3% so far this year.

