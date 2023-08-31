Kewaunee Scientific Corporation reported earnings results for the first quarter ended July 31, 2023. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was USD 49.84 million compared to USD 50.12 million a year ago. Net income was USD 2.47 million compared to net loss of USD 0.747 million a year ago.

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.87 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of USD 0.27 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.86 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of USD 0.27 a year ago.

