Kewaunee Scientific : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

(2)

On June 23, 2020, the reporting person was granted restricted stock units that vest as follows: (a) 40% of the number of restricted stock units subject to the award consist of service-based restricted stock units that vest in three equal annual installments beginning on June 23, 2021, subject to the reporting person's continued employment with the Company, and (b) 60% of the number of restricted stock units subject to the award consist of performance-based restricted stock units that vest only if performance goals are achieved over a three-year period. The actual number of units (if any) received under this award will depend on continued employment and actual performance over the three-year performance period.