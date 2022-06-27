Log in
    KEQU   US4928541048

KEWAUNEE SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

(KEQU)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  12:17 2022-06-27 pm EDT
13.95 USD   -1.34%
03:35pKEWAUNEE SCIENTIFIC : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
06/24KEWAUNEE SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION(NASDAQGM : KEQU) added to Russell Microcap Growth Index
CI
06/24KEWAUNEE SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION(NASDAQGM : KEQU) added to Russell 3000E Growth Index
CI
Kewaunee Scientific : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

06/27/2022 | 03:35pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Ranade Mandar
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
KEWAUNEE SCIENTIFIC CORP /DE/ [KEQU] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
VP-Information Technology /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
2700 WEST FRONT STREET
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
STATESVILLE NC 28677
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Ranade Mandar
2700 WEST FRONT STREET

STATESVILLE, NC28677

VP-Information Technology
Signatures
/s/ Donald T. Gardner, III, Attorney-in-fact 2022-06-27
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Restricted stock units convert to common stock on a one-for-one basis.
(2) On June 23, 2020, the reporting person was granted restricted stock units that vest as follows: (a) 40% of the number of restricted stock units subject to the award consist of service-based restricted stock units that vest in three equal annual installments beginning on June 23, 2021, subject to the reporting person's continued employment with the Company, and (b) 60% of the number of restricted stock units subject to the award consist of performance-based restricted stock units that vest only if performance goals are achieved over a three-year period. The actual number of units (if any) received under this award will depend on continued employment and actual performance over the three-year performance period.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 19:34:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
