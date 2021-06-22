Kewaunee Scientific : to Report Results for Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Release Date

Kewaunee Scientific to Report

Results for Fourth Quarter and Year-End

Fiscal Year 2021

Release Date

Exchange: NASDAQ (KEQU) Contact: Donald T. Gardner III (704) 871-3274

STATESVILLE, N.C. June 22, 2021 - Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (Nasdaq: KEQU) today announced that the Company plans to release its fourth quarter and year-end fiscal year 2021 financial results on Thursday, July 8, 2021, after the close of trading.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Founded in 1906, Kewaunee Scientific Corporation is a recognized global leader in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The Company's products include steel, wood, and laminate casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin worksurfaces and sinks.

The Company's corporate headquarters are located in Statesville, North Carolina. Direct sales offices are located in the United States, India and Singapore. Three manufacturing facilities are located in Statesville serving the domestic and international markets, and one manufacturing facility is located in Bangalore, India serving the local and Asian markets. Kewaunee Scientific's website is located at http://www.kewaunee.com.

This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including statements regarding the Company's future financial condition, results of operations, business operations and business prospects, are forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "predict," "believe" and similar words, expressions and variations of these words and expressions are intended to identify forward- looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors that could significantly impact results or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, competitive and general economic conditions and rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic including disruptions from government mandates, both domestically and internationally; changes in customer demands; technological changes in our operations or in our industry; dependence on customers' required delivery schedules; risks related to fluctuations in the Company's operating results from quarter to quarter; risks related to international operations, including foreign currency fluctuations; changes in the legal and regulatory environment; changes in raw materials and commodity costs; and acts of terrorism, war, governmental action, natural disasters and other Force Majeure events. The cautionary statements made pursuant to the Reform Act herein and

CORPORATE OFFICES ● P. O. BOX 1842, STATESVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA 28687-1842 ● 2700 WEST FRONT STREET, STATESVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA 28677-2927

PHONE 704-873-7202 ● FAX 704-873-1275