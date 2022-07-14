Keweenaw Land Association : Reminder of and Simplified Link to 2022 Annual Meeting

Keweenaw 2022 Shareholder Meeting to be held this Friday, July 15, 2022

IRONWOOD, Mich., June 14, 2022 - Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTC: KEWL) ("Keweenaw" or the "Company") reminds shareholders that its previously announced 2022 Annual Shareholder Meeting (the "Annual Meeting"), will held on Friday, July 15, 2022, at 9:00 am Central.

The Annual Meeting can be accessed by following the link and instructions contained in the Company's proxy materials or, for convenience, the following simplified link:

https://webinars.on24.com/DickinsonWright/KeeweenawPassword: KEWEENAW2022

A Shareholder control number, which was provided to shareholders with their proxy card, will be required in order to ask questions at the meeting.

Contact: Paula J. Aijala, Secretary, Keweenaw Land Association, Limited, investors@keweenaw.com

About Keweenaw Land Association, Limited: Keweenaw, headquartered in Ironwood, Michigan, previously operated as a forest products and land management company owning substantial subsurface mineral rights. Following the sale of its timberland assets, Keweenaw's business is now focused on its mineral assets. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.keweenaw.com.

The Company is currently not subject to the filing requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company is categorized as "Pink Limited Information" under the OTC Pink Sheets.

FORWARD-LOOKINGSTATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements that have been made pursuant to provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements represent the Company's expectations or beliefs concerning future events, including any statements regarding: the anticipated closing date or distribution date or the Company's future mineral operations. Without limiting the foregoing, the words "believes," "intends," "projects," "plans," "expects," "anticipates" "estimates" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ materially from these projections. Information regarding the risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ from the results in these forward-looking statements are discussed under the section "risk factors" in the Company's proxy statement. Please carefully consider these factors, as well as other information contained herein and in our periodic reports and accompanying documents found on our website (at www.keweenaw.com/company-reports/). The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.