Table of Contents

I.

Page

Outline of the Company

1

1.

Principal Management Indexes

1

2.

Nature of Business

3

3.

Outline of Associated Companies

5

4.

Employees

9

II.

Business Operations

11

1.

Management Policy, Business Environment, Tasks Ahead, Etc

11

2.

Sustainability Approach and Initiatives

15

3

Operational Risks

24

4.

Management Analysis of Financial Position, Operating Results and Cash Flows

32

5.

Material Contracts

37

6.

Research and Development

37

III.

Facilities and Equipment

42

1.

Investments in Facilities and Equipment

42

2.

Principal Facilities and Equipment

43

IV.

The Company

46

1.

Shares

46

(1) Number of authorized and issued shares

46

(2)

Stock acquisition rights

46

(3)

Exercise of bonds with stock acquisition rights containing a clause for exercise price

revision

46

(4)

Principal shareholders

47

2.

Acquisition of the Company's Treasury Stock

48

3.

Dividend Policy

49

4.

Corporate Governance

50

V.

Financial Information

90

Consolidated Financial Statements

91

(1)

Consolidated financial statements

91

(2)

Other

144

Independent Auditors' Audit Report and Internal Control Audit Report

145

VI.

Stock Information of Reporting Company

149

  1. Outline of the Company

1. Principal Management Indexes

  1. Consolidated principal management indexes for the five years ended November 30, 2023

Period ended

Nov. 2019

Nov. 2020

Nov. 2021

Nov. 2022

Nov. 2023

Net sales

(millions of yen)

545,723

531,103

407,039

430,304

455,086

Ordinary income

(millions of yen)

33,275

28,989

29,698

27,249

20,490

Profit attributable to owners of parent

18,698

11,591

18,014

16,033

13,174

(millions of yen)

Comprehensive income

(millions of yen)

17,646

14,347

24,546

32,635

23,989

Total net assets

(millions of yen)

276,753

287,356

269,301

294,623

311,303

Total assets

(millions of yen)

444,309

454,276

381,003

403,384

426,006

Net assets per share

(yen)

1,646.73

1,676.05

1,767.14

1,925.54

2,027.90

Earnings per share

(yen)

130.72

81.04

128.17

115.34

94.78

Earnings per share - diluted

(yen)

-

-

-

-

-

Equity ratio

(%)

53.0

52.8

64.5

66.4

66.2

Return on equity

(%)

8.1

4.9

7.4

6.2

4.8

Price earnings ratio

(times)

18.6

26.8

18.0

21.2

27.2

Cash flows from operating activities

43,916

34,955

38,533

27,199

23,725

(millions of yen)

Cash flows from investing activities

(29,720)

(26,039)

(20,277)

(15,947)

(17,721)

(millions of yen)

Cash flows from financing activities

(4,602)

5

(18,701)

(16,812)

(9,514)

(millions of yen)

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the fiscal

56,777

65,777

66,703

65,335

62,433

year

(millions of yen)

Number of regular full-time employees,

15,452

16,003

10,719

10,696

10,642

and average number of temporary employees

[9,404]

[9,268]

[5,166]

[5,089]

[4,811]

in brackets

(Notes) 1. Earnings per share - diluted is not presented because of no issue of potential shares.

  1. In the fiscal year ended November 30, 2021, the Company finalized the provisional accounting treatment for business combinations. Accordingly, the principal management indexes pertaining to the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the finalization of the provisional accounting treatment.
  2. In the fiscal year ended November 30, 2021, K.R.S. Corporation (ʺKRSʺ) and its subsidiaries have changed from being consolidated subsidiaries to being affiliated companies accounted for by the equity method, as the Company sold part of the shares of KRS.
  3. The Company has adopted the ʺAccounting Standard for Revenue Recognitionʺ (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and relevant guidance effective as of the beginning of the fiscal year ended November 30, 2022. Accordingly, the principal management indexes pertaining to the fiscal year ended November 30, 2022 onward have been adjusted to reflect the adoption of said accounting standard and relevant guidance.

  1. Non-consolidatedprincipal management indexes for the five years ended November 30, 2023

Period ended

Nov. 2019

Nov. 2020

Nov. 2021

Nov. 2022

Nov. 2023

Net sales

(millions of yen)

192,881

176,734

178,513

184,084

192,867

Ordinary income

(millions of yen)

17,245

16,214

15,518

15,110

9,496

Profit

(millions of yen)

12,453

9,794

11,009

12,644

9,776

Paid-in capital

(millions of yen)

24,104

24,104

24,104

24,104

24,104

Total number of issued shares

150,000,000

150,000,000

141,500,000

141,500,000

141,500,000

Total net assets

(millions of yen)

153,101

156,326

151,519

158,264

163,565

Total assets

(millions of yen)

259,373

250,929

254,560

252,832

257,028

Net assets per share

(yen)

1,070.33

1,092.88

1,090.03

1,138.56

1,176.71

Annual dividends per share, and interim

45.0

40.0

47.0

47.0

50.0

dividends per share in brackets

(yen)

[20.0]

[20.0]

[20.0]

[20.0]

[23.0]

Earnings per share

(yen)

87.06

68.47

78.33

90.96

70.33

Earnings per share - diluted

(yen)

-

-

-

-

-

Equity ratio

(%)

59.0

62.3

59.5

62.6

63.6

Return on equity

(%)

8.3

6.3

7.2

8.2

6.1

Price earnings ratio

(times)

27.9

31.8

29.5

26.9

36.7

Dividend payout ratio

(%)

51.7

58.4

60.0

51.7

71.1

Number of regular full-time employees,

2,447

2,426

2,394

2,408

2,332

and average number of temporary employees

[738]

[569]

[537]

[538]

[499]

in brackets

Total shareholder return

89.9

82.0

88.6

95.3

101.9

(Comparative index: Dividend-included

[104.5]

[110.6]

[124.1]

[131.2]

[161.0]

TOPIX)

(%)

Highest stock price

(yen)

2,782

2,496

2,813

2,558

2,648

Lowest stock price

(yen)

2,303

1,783

2,123

2,083

2,116

(Notes) 1. Earnings per share - diluted is not presented because of no issue of potential shares.

  1. The highest and lowest stock prices are those of the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange from April 4, 2022, and of the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange before that date.
  2. The Company has adopted the ʺAccounting Standard for Revenue Recognitionʺ (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and relevant guidance effective as of the beginning of the fiscal year ended November 30, 2022. Accordingly, the principal management indexes pertaining to the fiscal year ended November 30, 2022 onward have been adjusted to reflect the adoption of said accounting standard and relevant guidance.

2. Nature of Business

The Kewpie Group (the ʺGroupʺ) consists of the Company, fifty-seven (57) consolidated subsidiaries, twenty-six (26) affiliated companies, and one other associated company. The Groupʹs principal businesses are manufacturing and wholesaling of food products.

The business categories of the Group and the position of the Company and these principal associated companies in the relevant businesses are summarized below.

The business categories shown below are the same categories as the reporting segments.

Business category

The Company and principal

Major handling items / services

associated companies

Kewpie Corporation

Kpack Co., Ltd.

Mayonnaise and dressings

Retail Market

Dispen Pak Japan Co., Inc.

Deria Foods Co., Ltd.

Salads, delicatessen foods and others

Shunsai Deli Co., Ltd.

Salad Club, Inc.

Packaged salads and others

Kewpie Corporation

Mayonnaise and dressings

Food Service

Kewpie Egg Corporation

Liquid egg, egg products and others

Zen-noh Kewpie Egg-station Co., Ltd.

Kewpie Jyozo Co., Ltd.

Vinegar and others

Kewpie Corporation

Hangzhou Kewpie Corporation

Overseas

BEIJING KEWPIE CO., LTD.

Mayonnaise and dressings

Q&B FOODS, INC.

KEWPIE (THAILAND) CO., LTD.

Fruit Solutions

Aohata Corporation

Jams, fruit processed foods and others

Fine Chemicals

Kewpie Corporation

Hyaluronic acid and others

Common Business

Shiba Seisakusyo Co., Ltd.

Sale of food production equipment

The Group Business Network chart on the next page shows the relationships of the business activities of Group companies.

Aohata Corporation, a consolidated subsidiary, is listed on the Standard Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

(Group Business Network)

Business partners

Retail Market

Kewpie Corporation Deria Foods Co., Ltd.

Salad Club, Inc.

Shunsai Deli Co., Ltd.

Kpack Co., Ltd.

Potato Delica Co., Ltd. Seto Delica Co., Ltd.

Hanshin Delica Co., Ltd. Dispen Pak Japan Co., Inc.

Other

Kewpie Group

Food Service

Kewpie Corporation

Kewpie Egg Corporation

Zen-noh Kewpie Egg-station Co., Ltd. Kewpie-Egg World Trading Co., Ltd.

Kewpie Jyozo Co., Ltd.

Co-op Foods Co., Ltd.

Deft Co., Ltd.

Other

Overseas

Kewpie Corporation

Hangzhou Kewpie Corporation

Q&B FOODS, INC.

BEIJING KEWPIE CO., LTD.

KEWPIE (THAILAND) CO., LTD.

KEWPIE VIETNAM CO., LTD. KEWPIE MALAYSIA SDN. BHD.

Other

Fruit Solutions

Aohata Corporation

Fine Chemicals

Kewpie Corporation

Tou Kewpie Co., Ltd.

Common Business

Kewpie Corporation

San-ei Provisions Co., Ltd.

TO AD KEWPIE CO., LTD. Shiba Seisakusyo Co., Ltd.

K.System Co., Ltd.

Other

3. Outline of Associated Companies

  1. Parent companyNot applicable.
  2. Consolidated subsidiaries

Relationship with the Company

Paid-in

Percentage

Interlocking

Trade name

Address

capital/

Business

of our

directors

Finance

Operating

Lease

equity

lines

voting

(D) or

from the

transactions

transactions

investment

rights

corporate

Company

auditors (A)

Kewpie Egg

Chofu-shi,

350

Production and sale

D or A

1

1,339

Purchase of products and

Leases of

Corporation

million

of liquid, frozen and

100.0

million

offices and

(Notes 1 & 4)

Tokyo

yen

processed egg

Employees

7

yen

raw materials, etc.

factories

Deria Foods Co.,

Chofu-shi,

50

Sale of salads and

D or A

3

Sale of goods and

Leases of

Ltd.

million

100.0

None

Tokyo

delicatessen foods

Employees

6

products

offices

(Notes 1 & 4)

yen

Kewpie Jyozo Co.,

Chofu-shi,

100

Production and sale

D or A

1

Purchase of products and

Leases of

million

100.0

None

Ltd.

Tokyo

of vinegar

Employees

4

raw materials

offices

yen

San-ei Provisions

Chofu-shi,

57

Sale of products for

Sale of products and

Leases of

million

66.2

Employees

4

None

Co., Ltd.

Tokyo

food service use

purchase of raw materials

offices

yen

50

Production and sale

102

Co-op Foods Co.,

Chofu-shi,

of bottled, canned

Leases of

million

100.0

Employees

3

million

Purchase of products

Ltd.

Tokyo

and retort pouch

offices

yen

yen

foods

Co-op Foods Co.,

Kumamoto-shi,

10

Production,

51.0

D or A

1

million

processing and sale

None

None

None

Ltd.

Kumamoto

(51.0)

Employee

1

yen

of foods

Zen-noh Kewpie

Goka-machi,

100

Production and sale

D or A

2

1,449

Leases of

Egg-station Co.,

Sashima-gun,

million

of dried egg and

51.4

million

Purchase of raw materials

Employees

3

factories

Ltd.

Ibaraki

yen

liquid egg

yen

4,800

Q&B FOODS, INC.

California, USA

thousand

Production and sale

100.0

Employees

3

None

None

None

U.S.

of condiments

(100.0)

dollars

KIFUKI U.S.A.

7.17

Investment in and

Delaware, USA

U.S.

management of U.S.

100.0

Employees

2

None

None

None

CO., INC.

dollars

associates

Soka Delica Co.,

Soka-shi,

98

Production and sale

260

Sale of goods and

million

100.0

Employees

5

million

None

Ltd.

Saitama

of delicatessen foods

products

yen

yen

Hashikami

Hashikami-cho,

10

Production and

Consignment of

Leases of

Kewpie

Sannohe-gun,

million

processing of foods;

100.0

Employees

2

None

production

factories

Co., Ltd.

Aomori

yen

outsourced work

Dispen Pak Japan

Minami-

140

Production and sale

D or A

1

Leases of

Ashigara-shi,

million

of foods, subdividing

51.0

None

Purchase of products

offices and

Co., Inc.

Employees

4

Kanagawa

yen

and packing work

factories

Shiba Seisakusyo

Kawasaki-ku,

20

Production of

Purchase of machinery

Kawasaki-shi,

million

machinery and

100.0

Employees

4

None

None

Co., Ltd.

and equipment

Kanagawa

yen

equipment

Potato Delica Co.,

Azumino-shi,

50

Production of frozen

100.0

604

Leases of

million

Employees

6

million

Purchase of products

Ltd.

Nagano

and chilled foods

(0.9)

factories

yen

yen

Shibuya-ku,

10

Sale of condiments,

Sale of goods and

Leases of

Deft Co., Ltd.

million

frozen and processed

100.0

Employees

4

None

Tokyo

products

offices

yen

foods

Machida-shi,

50

Consigned clerical

Consignment of clerical

Leases of

K.System Co., Ltd.

million

80.0

Employees

4

None

Tokyo

work

work

offices

yen

Relationship with the Company

Paid-in

Percentage

Interlocking

Trade name

Address

capital/

Business

of our

directors

Finance

Operating

Lease

equity

lines

voting

(D) or

from the

transactions

transactions

investment

rights

corporate

Company

auditors (A)

Goka-machi,

30

Production and sale

D or A

1

Leases of

Kpack Co., Ltd.

Sashima-gun,

million

100.0

None

Purchase of products

of condiments

Employees

6

offices

Ibaraki

yen

Tosu Kewpie Co.,

10

Production and

Consignment of

Leases of

Tosu-shi, Saga

million

processing of foods;

100.0

Employees

2

None

Ltd.

production

factories

yen

outsourced work

Hangzhou Kewpie

Zhejiang

140

Production and sale

72.0

million

Employees

6

None

None

None

Corporation

Province, China

of condiments

(72.0)

yuan

Seto Delica Co.,

30

Production and sale

100.0

300

Sale of goods and

Seto-shi, Aichi

million

Employees

2

million

None

Ltd.

of delicatessen foods

(100.0)

products

yen

yen

Ishikari Delica Co.,

Teine-ku,

30

Production and sale

100.0

Sale of goods and

Sapporo-shi,

million

Employees

3

None

None

Ltd.

of delicatessen foods

(100.0)

products

Hokkaido

yen

Hanshin Delica

Itami-shi,

10

Production and sale

100.0

Sale of goods and

Leases of

million

Employees

6

None

Co., Ltd.

Hyogo

of delicatessen foods

(100.0)

products

factories

yen

Chofu-shi,

300

Processing and sale

D or A

2

Sale of goods and

Leases of

Salad Club, Inc.

million

51.0

None

offices and

Tokyo

of fresh vegetables

Employees

2

products

yen

factories

BEIJING KEWPIE

211

Production and sale

72.0

CO., LTD.

Beijing, China

million

Employees

6

None

None

None

of condiments

(72.0)

(Note 1)

yuan

Tosu Delica Co.,

10

Production and sale

100.0

Sale of goods and

Leases of

Tosu-shi, Saga

million

Employees

4

None

Ltd.

of delicatessen foods

(100.0)

products

factories

yen

Kewpie Ai Co.,

Machida-shi,

30

Consigned clerical

Consignment of clerical

Leases of

million

100.0

Employees

5

None

Ltd.

Tokyo

work

work

offices

yen

Kitakami Delica

Kitakami-shi,

20

Production and sale

100.0

Sale of goods and

million

Employees

5

None

None

Co., Ltd.

Iwate

of delicatessen foods

(100.0)

products

yen

Shibuya-ku,

10

Planning, production

Leases of

K.SS Co., Ltd.

million

and services for sales

100.0

Employees

4

None

Consignment of sales

Tokyo

offices

yen

promotion

KEWPIE

268

Production and sale

(THAILAND) CO.,

Bangkok,

of condiments,

D or A

2

million

45.3

None

None

None

LTD.

Thailand

vinegar, salads and

Employees

4

baht

(Note 5)

processed foods

Shunsai Deli Co.,

Akishima-shi,

20

Production and sale

100.0

Sale of goods and

Leases of

million

Employees

8

None

Ltd.

Tokyo

of delicatessen foods

(100.0)

products

factories

yen

KEWPIE

Malacca,

57

Production and sale

MALAYSIA

million

70.0

Employees

4

None

None

None

Malaysia

of condiments

SDN. BHD.

ringgit

KEWPIE

Binh Duong,

256.4

Production and sale

Sale of goods and

VIETNAM CO.,

billion

80.0

Employees

4

None

None

Vietnam

of condiments

products

LTD.

dong

PT KEWPIE

West Java,

532.9

Production and sale

60.0

INDONESIA

billion

Employees

3

None

None

None

Indonesia

of condiments

(1.7)

(Note 1)

rupiah

Kewpie-Egg

Chofu-shi,

100

Sale of egg and

100.0

Leases of

World Trading

million

Employees

5

None

Purchase of raw materials

Tokyo

processed egg

(51.0)

offices

Co., Ltd.

yen

Green Message

Yamato-shi,

100

Processing and sale

D or A

1

535

million

51.0

million

Sale of products

None

Co., Ltd.

Kanagawa

of fresh vegetables

Employees

4

yen

yen

Tou Kewpie Co.,

Shibuya-ku,

10

Sale of goods and

million

Mail-order business

70.0

Employees

4

None

None

Ltd.

Tokyo

products

yen

Relationship with the Company

Paid-in

Percentage

Interlocking

Trade name

Address

capital/

Business

of our

directors

Finance

Operating

Lease

equity

lines

voting

(D) or

from the

transactions

transactions

investment

rights

corporate

Company

auditors (A)

Aohata

Takehara-shi,

915

Production and sale

44.8

Leases of

Corporation

million

of jams and fruit

None

None

Purchase of products

Hiroshima

[11.1]

offices

(Notes 3, 5 & 6)

yen

processed foods

Nantong Kewpie

Jiangsu

184

Production and sale

72.0

Corporation

Province,

million

of vinegar, processed

Employees

6

None

None

None

(72.0)

(Note 1)

China

yuan

egg and salads

Liabilities

Mosso Kewpie

160,300

for

thousand

Production and sale

guarantee

Poland Sp. z o.o.

Puchały, Poland

100.0

Employees

4

None

None

(Note 1)

Polish

of condiments

1,774

zloty

million

yen

TO AD KEWPIE

Shibuya-ku,

4

Agency service for

Advertising agency

Leases of

CO., LTD.

million

advertising, publicity,

50.0

Employees

4

None

Tokyo

services

offices

(Note 5)

yen

and exhibitions

Financial

Kewpie China

723

management and

business

Corporation

Beijing, China

million

100.0

Employees

5

None

None

None

management of the

(Note 1)

yuan

Companyʹs local

subsidiaries in China

Guangzhou

270

Kewpie

Guangdong

Production and sale

72.0

million

Employees

6

None

None

None

Corporation

Province, China

of condiments

(72.0)

yuan

(Note 1)

Liabilities

50

for

Kewpie

Manila,

guarantee

million

Sale of condiments

100.0

Employees

3

None

None

Philippines, Inc.

Philippines

peso

117

million

yen

Tsukuba Egg

Tsukuba-shi,

100

Production and sale

51.0

Processing

million

Employees

2

None

None

None

Ibaraki

of processed egg

(51.0)

Corporation

yen

KEWPIE

Singapore,

1 million

Sale of goods and

SINGAPORE PTE.

Singapore

Sale of condiments

80.0

Employees

2

None

None

Singapore

products

LTD.

dollars

Kewpie Trading

Amsterdam,

181

242

thousand

Sale of condiments

100.0

Employees

3

million

Sale of products

None

Europe B.V.

the Netherlands

Euro

yen

(3) Equity-method affiliates

Relationship with the Company

Paid-in

Percentage

Interlocking

Trade name

Address

capital/

Business

of our

directors

Finance

Operating

Lease

equity

lines

voting

(D) or

from the

transactions

transactions

investment

rights

corporate

Company

auditors (A)

Summit Oil Mill

Mihama-ku,

97

Production of

D or A

1

Sale of products and

Chiba-shi,

million

49.0

None

None

Co., Ltd.

vegetable oil

Employee

1

purchase of raw materials

Chiba

yen

Kunimi

Kunisaki-shi,

80

Production and sale

65

Nosankako

million

of frozen and chilled

20.6

Employees

2

million

Purchase of products

None

Oita

Co., Ltd.

yen

foods

yen

Plan, development,

Leases of

To Solutions Co.,

Chofu-shi,

90

sale, maintenance

Consignment of

offices and

million

and operations

20.0

Employees

3

None

rental of

Ltd.

Tokyo

calculation work, etc.

yen

support of computer

office

systems

equipment

