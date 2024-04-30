In charge of Accounting and Finance

Name and Title of Representative:

The information contained in this report is derived from Kewpie Corporationʹs (the ʺCompanyʺ) Annual Securities Report in Japanese filed with the Commissioner of the Financial Services Agency on February 29, 2024 in accordance with the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law, and has been translated into English for the convenience of readers outside Japan.

Exercise of bonds with stock acquisition rights containing a clause for exercise price

Management Analysis of Financial Position, Operating Results and Cash Flows

The Company has adopted the ʺAccounting Standard for Revenue Recognitionʺ (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and relevant guidance effective as of the beginning of the fiscal year ended November 30, 2022. Accordingly, the principal management indexes pertaining to the fiscal year ended November 30, 2022 onward have been adjusted to reflect the adoption of said accounting standard and relevant guidance.

In the fiscal year ended November 30, 2021, K.R.S. Corporation (ʺKRSʺ) and its subsidiaries have changed from being consolidated subsidiaries to being affiliated companies accounted for by the equity method, as the Company sold part of the shares of KRS.

In the fiscal year ended November 30, 2021, the Company finalized the provisional accounting treatment for business combinations. Accordingly, the principal management indexes pertaining to the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the finalization of the provisional accounting treatment.

(Notes) 1. Earnings per share - diluted is not presented because of no issue of potential shares.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the fiscal

Consolidated principal management indexes for the five years ended November 30, 2023

The Company has adopted the ʺAccounting Standard for Revenue Recognitionʺ (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and relevant guidance effective as of the beginning of the fiscal year ended November 30, 2022. Accordingly, the principal management indexes pertaining to the fiscal year ended November 30, 2022 onward have been adjusted to reflect the adoption of said accounting standard and relevant guidance.

The highest and lowest stock prices are those of the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange from April 4, 2022, and of the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange before that date.

(Notes) 1. Earnings per share - diluted is not presented because of no issue of potential shares.

Outline of the Company 3

2. Nature of Business

The Kewpie Group (the ʺGroupʺ) consists of the Company, fifty-seven (57) consolidated subsidiaries, twenty-six (26) affiliated companies, and one other associated company. The Groupʹs principal businesses are manufacturing and wholesaling of food products.

The business categories of the Group and the position of the Company and these principal associated companies in the relevant businesses are summarized below.

The business categories shown below are the same categories as the reporting segments.

Business category The Company and principal Major handling items / services associated companies Kewpie Corporation Kpack Co., Ltd. Mayonnaise and dressings Retail Market Dispen Pak Japan Co., Inc. Deria Foods Co., Ltd. Salads, delicatessen foods and others Shunsai Deli Co., Ltd. Salad Club, Inc. Packaged salads and others Kewpie Corporation Mayonnaise and dressings Food Service Kewpie Egg Corporation Liquid egg, egg products and others Zen-noh Kewpie Egg-station Co., Ltd. Kewpie Jyozo Co., Ltd. Vinegar and others Kewpie Corporation Hangzhou Kewpie Corporation Overseas BEIJING KEWPIE CO., LTD. Mayonnaise and dressings Q&B FOODS, INC. KEWPIE (THAILAND) CO., LTD. Fruit Solutions Aohata Corporation Jams, fruit processed foods and others Fine Chemicals Kewpie Corporation Hyaluronic acid and others Common Business Shiba Seisakusyo Co., Ltd. Sale of food production equipment

The Group Business Network chart on the next page shows the relationships of the business activities of Group companies.

Aohata Corporation, a consolidated subsidiary, is listed on the Standard Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.