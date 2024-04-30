Annual Report
2023
December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023
Kewpie Corporation
The information contained in this report is derived from Kewpie Corporationʹs (the ʺCompanyʺ) Annual Securities Report in Japanese filed with the Commissioner of the Financial Services Agency on February 29, 2024 in accordance with the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law, and has been translated into English for the convenience of readers outside Japan.
Document Title:
Annual Securities Report
Corporate Name:
KEWPIE KABUSHIKI-KAISHA
English Corporate Name:
Kewpie Corporation
Name and Title of Representative:
Mitsuru Takamiya
Representative Director
President and Chief Executive Corporate Officer
Location of Head Office:
4-13, Shibuya 1-chome,Shibuya-ku,
Tokyo 150-0002, Japan
Contact:
Takumi Tomita
Corporate Officer
In charge of Accounting and Finance
Telephone:
+81-3-3486-3331
Table of Contents
I.
Page
Outline of the Company
1
1.
Principal Management Indexes
1
2.
Nature of Business
3
3.
Outline of Associated Companies
5
4.
Employees
9
II.
Business Operations
11
1.
Management Policy, Business Environment, Tasks Ahead, Etc
11
2.
Sustainability Approach and Initiatives
15
3
Operational Risks
24
4.
Management Analysis of Financial Position, Operating Results and Cash Flows
32
5.
Material Contracts
37
6.
Research and Development
37
III.
Facilities and Equipment
42
1.
Investments in Facilities and Equipment
42
2.
Principal Facilities and Equipment
43
IV.
The Company
46
1.
Shares
46
(1) Number of authorized and issued shares
46
(2)
Stock acquisition rights
46
(3)
Exercise of bonds with stock acquisition rights containing a clause for exercise price
revision
46
(4)
Principal shareholders
47
2.
Acquisition of the Company's Treasury Stock
48
3.
Dividend Policy
49
4.
Corporate Governance
50
V.
Financial Information
90
Consolidated Financial Statements
91
(1)
Consolidated financial statements
91
(2)
Other
144
Independent Auditors' Audit Report and Internal Control Audit Report
145
VI.
Stock Information of Reporting Company
149
Outline of the Company
1
- Outline of the Company
1. Principal Management Indexes
- Consolidated principal management indexes for the five years ended November 30, 2023
Period ended
Nov. 2019
Nov. 2020
Nov. 2021
Nov. 2022
Nov. 2023
Net sales
(millions of yen)
545,723
531,103
407,039
430,304
455,086
Ordinary income
(millions of yen)
33,275
28,989
29,698
27,249
20,490
Profit attributable to owners of parent
18,698
11,591
18,014
16,033
13,174
(millions of yen)
Comprehensive income
(millions of yen)
17,646
14,347
24,546
32,635
23,989
Total net assets
(millions of yen)
276,753
287,356
269,301
294,623
311,303
Total assets
(millions of yen)
444,309
454,276
381,003
403,384
426,006
Net assets per share
(yen)
1,646.73
1,676.05
1,767.14
1,925.54
2,027.90
Earnings per share
(yen)
130.72
81.04
128.17
115.34
94.78
Earnings per share - diluted
(yen)
-
-
-
-
-
Equity ratio
(%)
53.0
52.8
64.5
66.4
66.2
Return on equity
(%)
8.1
4.9
7.4
6.2
4.8
Price earnings ratio
(times)
18.6
26.8
18.0
21.2
27.2
Cash flows from operating activities
43,916
34,955
38,533
27,199
23,725
(millions of yen)
Cash flows from investing activities
(29,720)
(26,039)
(20,277)
(15,947)
(17,721)
(millions of yen)
Cash flows from financing activities
(4,602)
5
(18,701)
(16,812)
(9,514)
(millions of yen)
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the fiscal
56,777
65,777
66,703
65,335
62,433
year
(millions of yen)
Number of regular full-time employees,
15,452
16,003
10,719
10,696
10,642
and average number of temporary employees
[9,404]
[9,268]
[5,166]
[5,089]
[4,811]
in brackets
(Notes) 1. Earnings per share - diluted is not presented because of no issue of potential shares.
- In the fiscal year ended November 30, 2021, the Company finalized the provisional accounting treatment for business combinations. Accordingly, the principal management indexes pertaining to the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the finalization of the provisional accounting treatment.
- In the fiscal year ended November 30, 2021, K.R.S. Corporation (ʺKRSʺ) and its subsidiaries have changed from being consolidated subsidiaries to being affiliated companies accounted for by the equity method, as the Company sold part of the shares of KRS.
- The Company has adopted the ʺAccounting Standard for Revenue Recognitionʺ (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and relevant guidance effective as of the beginning of the fiscal year ended November 30, 2022. Accordingly, the principal management indexes pertaining to the fiscal year ended November 30, 2022 onward have been adjusted to reflect the adoption of said accounting standard and relevant guidance.
2 Outline of the Company
- Non-consolidatedprincipal management indexes for the five years ended November 30, 2023
Period ended
Nov. 2019
Nov. 2020
Nov. 2021
Nov. 2022
Nov. 2023
Net sales
(millions of yen)
192,881
176,734
178,513
184,084
192,867
Ordinary income
(millions of yen)
17,245
16,214
15,518
15,110
9,496
Profit
(millions of yen)
12,453
9,794
11,009
12,644
9,776
Paid-in capital
(millions of yen)
24,104
24,104
24,104
24,104
24,104
Total number of issued shares
150,000,000
150,000,000
141,500,000
141,500,000
141,500,000
Total net assets
(millions of yen)
153,101
156,326
151,519
158,264
163,565
Total assets
(millions of yen)
259,373
250,929
254,560
252,832
257,028
Net assets per share
(yen)
1,070.33
1,092.88
1,090.03
1,138.56
1,176.71
Annual dividends per share, and interim
45.0
40.0
47.0
47.0
50.0
dividends per share in brackets
(yen)
[20.0]
[20.0]
[20.0]
[20.0]
[23.0]
Earnings per share
(yen)
87.06
68.47
78.33
90.96
70.33
Earnings per share - diluted
(yen)
-
-
-
-
-
Equity ratio
(%)
59.0
62.3
59.5
62.6
63.6
Return on equity
(%)
8.3
6.3
7.2
8.2
6.1
Price earnings ratio
(times)
27.9
31.8
29.5
26.9
36.7
Dividend payout ratio
(%)
51.7
58.4
60.0
51.7
71.1
Number of regular full-time employees,
2,447
2,426
2,394
2,408
2,332
and average number of temporary employees
[738]
[569]
[537]
[538]
[499]
in brackets
Total shareholder return
89.9
82.0
88.6
95.3
101.9
(Comparative index: Dividend-included
[104.5]
[110.6]
[124.1]
[131.2]
[161.0]
TOPIX)
(%)
Highest stock price
(yen)
2,782
2,496
2,813
2,558
2,648
Lowest stock price
(yen)
2,303
1,783
2,123
2,083
2,116
(Notes) 1. Earnings per share - diluted is not presented because of no issue of potential shares.
- The highest and lowest stock prices are those of the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange from April 4, 2022, and of the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange before that date.
- The Company has adopted the ʺAccounting Standard for Revenue Recognitionʺ (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and relevant guidance effective as of the beginning of the fiscal year ended November 30, 2022. Accordingly, the principal management indexes pertaining to the fiscal year ended November 30, 2022 onward have been adjusted to reflect the adoption of said accounting standard and relevant guidance.
Outline of the Company
3
2. Nature of Business
The Kewpie Group (the ʺGroupʺ) consists of the Company, fifty-seven (57) consolidated subsidiaries, twenty-six (26) affiliated companies, and one other associated company. The Groupʹs principal businesses are manufacturing and wholesaling of food products.
The business categories of the Group and the position of the Company and these principal associated companies in the relevant businesses are summarized below.
The business categories shown below are the same categories as the reporting segments.
Business category
The Company and principal
Major handling items / services
associated companies
Kewpie Corporation
Kpack Co., Ltd.
Mayonnaise and dressings
Retail Market
Dispen Pak Japan Co., Inc.
Deria Foods Co., Ltd.
Salads, delicatessen foods and others
Shunsai Deli Co., Ltd.
Salad Club, Inc.
Packaged salads and others
Kewpie Corporation
Mayonnaise and dressings
Food Service
Kewpie Egg Corporation
Liquid egg, egg products and others
Zen-noh Kewpie Egg-station Co., Ltd.
Kewpie Jyozo Co., Ltd.
Vinegar and others
Kewpie Corporation
Hangzhou Kewpie Corporation
Overseas
BEIJING KEWPIE CO., LTD.
Mayonnaise and dressings
Q&B FOODS, INC.
KEWPIE (THAILAND) CO., LTD.
Fruit Solutions
Aohata Corporation
Jams, fruit processed foods and others
Fine Chemicals
Kewpie Corporation
Hyaluronic acid and others
Common Business
Shiba Seisakusyo Co., Ltd.
Sale of food production equipment
The Group Business Network chart on the next page shows the relationships of the business activities of Group companies.
Aohata Corporation, a consolidated subsidiary, is listed on the Standard Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
4 Outline of the Company
(Group Business Network)
Business partners
Retail Market
Kewpie Corporation Deria Foods Co., Ltd.
Salad Club, Inc.
Shunsai Deli Co., Ltd.
Kpack Co., Ltd.
Potato Delica Co., Ltd. Seto Delica Co., Ltd.
Hanshin Delica Co., Ltd. Dispen Pak Japan Co., Inc.
Other
Kewpie Group
Food Service
Kewpie Corporation
Kewpie Egg Corporation
Zen-noh Kewpie Egg-station Co., Ltd. Kewpie-Egg World Trading Co., Ltd.
Kewpie Jyozo Co., Ltd.
Co-op Foods Co., Ltd.
Deft Co., Ltd.
Other
Overseas
Kewpie Corporation
Hangzhou Kewpie Corporation
Q&B FOODS, INC.
BEIJING KEWPIE CO., LTD.
KEWPIE (THAILAND) CO., LTD.
KEWPIE VIETNAM CO., LTD. KEWPIE MALAYSIA SDN. BHD.
Other
Fruit Solutions
Aohata Corporation
Fine Chemicals
Kewpie Corporation
Tou Kewpie Co., Ltd.
Common Business
Kewpie Corporation
San-ei Provisions Co., Ltd.
TO AD KEWPIE CO., LTD. Shiba Seisakusyo Co., Ltd.
K.System Co., Ltd.
Other
Outline of the Company
5
3. Outline of Associated Companies
- Parent companyNot applicable.
- Consolidated subsidiaries
Relationship with the Company
Paid-in
Percentage
Interlocking
Trade name
Address
capital/
Business
of our
directors
Finance
Operating
Lease
equity
lines
voting
(D) or
from the
transactions
transactions
investment
rights
corporate
Company
auditors (A)
Kewpie Egg
Chofu-shi,
350
Production and sale
D or A
1
1,339
Purchase of products and
Leases of
Corporation
million
of liquid, frozen and
100.0
million
offices and
(Notes 1 & 4)
Tokyo
yen
processed egg
Employees
7
yen
raw materials, etc.
factories
Deria Foods Co.,
Chofu-shi,
50
Sale of salads and
D or A
3
Sale of goods and
Leases of
Ltd.
million
100.0
None
Tokyo
delicatessen foods
Employees
6
products
offices
(Notes 1 & 4)
yen
Kewpie Jyozo Co.,
Chofu-shi,
100
Production and sale
D or A
1
Purchase of products and
Leases of
million
100.0
None
Ltd.
Tokyo
of vinegar
Employees
4
raw materials
offices
yen
San-ei Provisions
Chofu-shi,
57
Sale of products for
Sale of products and
Leases of
million
66.2
Employees
4
None
Co., Ltd.
Tokyo
food service use
purchase of raw materials
offices
yen
50
Production and sale
102
Co-op Foods Co.,
Chofu-shi,
of bottled, canned
Leases of
million
100.0
Employees
3
million
Purchase of products
Ltd.
Tokyo
and retort pouch
offices
yen
yen
foods
Co-op Foods Co.,
Kumamoto-shi,
10
Production,
51.0
D or A
1
million
processing and sale
None
None
None
Ltd.
Kumamoto
(51.0)
Employee
1
yen
of foods
Zen-noh Kewpie
Goka-machi,
100
Production and sale
D or A
2
1,449
Leases of
Egg-station Co.,
Sashima-gun,
million
of dried egg and
51.4
million
Purchase of raw materials
Employees
3
factories
Ltd.
Ibaraki
yen
liquid egg
yen
4,800
Q&B FOODS, INC.
California, USA
thousand
Production and sale
100.0
Employees
3
None
None
None
U.S.
of condiments
(100.0)
dollars
KIFUKI U.S.A.
7.17
Investment in and
Delaware, USA
U.S.
management of U.S.
100.0
Employees
2
None
None
None
CO., INC.
dollars
associates
Soka Delica Co.,
Soka-shi,
98
Production and sale
260
Sale of goods and
million
100.0
Employees
5
million
None
Ltd.
Saitama
of delicatessen foods
products
yen
yen
Hashikami
Hashikami-cho,
10
Production and
Consignment of
Leases of
Kewpie
Sannohe-gun,
million
processing of foods;
100.0
Employees
2
None
production
factories
Co., Ltd.
Aomori
yen
outsourced work
Dispen Pak Japan
Minami-
140
Production and sale
D or A
1
Leases of
Ashigara-shi,
million
of foods, subdividing
51.0
None
Purchase of products
offices and
Co., Inc.
Employees
4
Kanagawa
yen
and packing work
factories
Shiba Seisakusyo
Kawasaki-ku,
20
Production of
Purchase of machinery
Kawasaki-shi,
million
machinery and
100.0
Employees
4
None
None
Co., Ltd.
and equipment
Kanagawa
yen
equipment
Potato Delica Co.,
Azumino-shi,
50
Production of frozen
100.0
604
Leases of
million
Employees
6
million
Purchase of products
Ltd.
Nagano
and chilled foods
(0.9)
factories
yen
yen
Shibuya-ku,
10
Sale of condiments,
Sale of goods and
Leases of
Deft Co., Ltd.
million
frozen and processed
100.0
Employees
4
None
Tokyo
products
offices
yen
foods
Machida-shi,
50
Consigned clerical
Consignment of clerical
Leases of
K.System Co., Ltd.
million
80.0
Employees
4
None
Tokyo
work
work
offices
yen
6 Outline of the Company
Relationship with the Company
Paid-in
Percentage
Interlocking
Trade name
Address
capital/
Business
of our
directors
Finance
Operating
Lease
equity
lines
voting
(D) or
from the
transactions
transactions
investment
rights
corporate
Company
auditors (A)
Goka-machi,
30
Production and sale
D or A
1
Leases of
Kpack Co., Ltd.
Sashima-gun,
million
100.0
None
Purchase of products
of condiments
Employees
6
offices
Ibaraki
yen
Tosu Kewpie Co.,
10
Production and
Consignment of
Leases of
Tosu-shi, Saga
million
processing of foods;
100.0
Employees
2
None
Ltd.
production
factories
yen
outsourced work
Hangzhou Kewpie
Zhejiang
140
Production and sale
72.0
million
Employees
6
None
None
None
Corporation
Province, China
of condiments
(72.0)
yuan
Seto Delica Co.,
30
Production and sale
100.0
300
Sale of goods and
Seto-shi, Aichi
million
Employees
2
million
None
Ltd.
of delicatessen foods
(100.0)
products
yen
yen
Ishikari Delica Co.,
Teine-ku,
30
Production and sale
100.0
Sale of goods and
Sapporo-shi,
million
Employees
3
None
None
Ltd.
of delicatessen foods
(100.0)
products
Hokkaido
yen
Hanshin Delica
Itami-shi,
10
Production and sale
100.0
Sale of goods and
Leases of
million
Employees
6
None
Co., Ltd.
Hyogo
of delicatessen foods
(100.0)
products
factories
yen
Chofu-shi,
300
Processing and sale
D or A
2
Sale of goods and
Leases of
Salad Club, Inc.
million
51.0
None
offices and
Tokyo
of fresh vegetables
Employees
2
products
yen
factories
BEIJING KEWPIE
211
Production and sale
72.0
CO., LTD.
Beijing, China
million
Employees
6
None
None
None
of condiments
(72.0)
(Note 1)
yuan
Tosu Delica Co.,
10
Production and sale
100.0
Sale of goods and
Leases of
Tosu-shi, Saga
million
Employees
4
None
Ltd.
of delicatessen foods
(100.0)
products
factories
yen
Kewpie Ai Co.,
Machida-shi,
30
Consigned clerical
Consignment of clerical
Leases of
million
100.0
Employees
5
None
Ltd.
Tokyo
work
work
offices
yen
Kitakami Delica
Kitakami-shi,
20
Production and sale
100.0
Sale of goods and
million
Employees
5
None
None
Co., Ltd.
Iwate
of delicatessen foods
(100.0)
products
yen
Shibuya-ku,
10
Planning, production
Leases of
K.SS Co., Ltd.
million
and services for sales
100.0
Employees
4
None
Consignment of sales
Tokyo
offices
yen
promotion
KEWPIE
268
Production and sale
(THAILAND) CO.,
Bangkok,
of condiments,
D or A
2
million
45.3
None
None
None
LTD.
Thailand
vinegar, salads and
Employees
4
baht
(Note 5)
processed foods
Shunsai Deli Co.,
Akishima-shi,
20
Production and sale
100.0
Sale of goods and
Leases of
million
Employees
8
None
Ltd.
Tokyo
of delicatessen foods
(100.0)
products
factories
yen
KEWPIE
Malacca,
57
Production and sale
MALAYSIA
million
70.0
Employees
4
None
None
None
Malaysia
of condiments
SDN. BHD.
ringgit
KEWPIE
Binh Duong,
256.4
Production and sale
Sale of goods and
VIETNAM CO.,
billion
80.0
Employees
4
None
None
Vietnam
of condiments
products
LTD.
dong
PT KEWPIE
West Java,
532.9
Production and sale
60.0
INDONESIA
billion
Employees
3
None
None
None
Indonesia
of condiments
(1.7)
(Note 1)
rupiah
Kewpie-Egg
Chofu-shi,
100
Sale of egg and
100.0
Leases of
World Trading
million
Employees
5
None
Purchase of raw materials
Tokyo
processed egg
(51.0)
offices
Co., Ltd.
yen
Green Message
Yamato-shi,
100
Processing and sale
D or A
1
535
million
51.0
million
Sale of products
None
Co., Ltd.
Kanagawa
of fresh vegetables
Employees
4
yen
yen
Tou Kewpie Co.,
Shibuya-ku,
10
Sale of goods and
million
Mail-order business
70.0
Employees
4
None
None
Ltd.
Tokyo
products
yen
Outline of the Company
7
Relationship with the Company
Paid-in
Percentage
Interlocking
Trade name
Address
capital/
Business
of our
directors
Finance
Operating
Lease
equity
lines
voting
(D) or
from the
transactions
transactions
investment
rights
corporate
Company
auditors (A)
Aohata
Takehara-shi,
915
Production and sale
44.8
Leases of
Corporation
million
of jams and fruit
None
None
Purchase of products
Hiroshima
[11.1]
offices
(Notes 3, 5 & 6)
yen
processed foods
Nantong Kewpie
Jiangsu
184
Production and sale
72.0
Corporation
Province,
million
of vinegar, processed
Employees
6
None
None
None
(72.0)
(Note 1)
China
yuan
egg and salads
Liabilities
Mosso Kewpie
160,300
for
thousand
Production and sale
guarantee
Poland Sp. z o.o.
Puchały, Poland
100.0
Employees
4
None
None
(Note 1)
Polish
of condiments
1,774
zloty
million
yen
TO AD KEWPIE
Shibuya-ku,
4
Agency service for
Advertising agency
Leases of
CO., LTD.
million
advertising, publicity,
50.0
Employees
4
None
Tokyo
services
offices
(Note 5)
yen
and exhibitions
Financial
Kewpie China
723
management and
business
Corporation
Beijing, China
million
100.0
Employees
5
None
None
None
management of the
(Note 1)
yuan
Companyʹs local
subsidiaries in China
Guangzhou
270
Kewpie
Guangdong
Production and sale
72.0
million
Employees
6
None
None
None
Corporation
Province, China
of condiments
(72.0)
yuan
(Note 1)
Liabilities
50
for
Kewpie
Manila,
guarantee
million
Sale of condiments
100.0
Employees
3
None
None
Philippines, Inc.
Philippines
peso
117
million
yen
Tsukuba Egg
Tsukuba-shi,
100
Production and sale
51.0
Processing
million
Employees
2
None
None
None
Ibaraki
of processed egg
(51.0)
Corporation
yen
KEWPIE
Singapore,
1 million
Sale of goods and
SINGAPORE PTE.
Singapore
Sale of condiments
80.0
Employees
2
None
None
Singapore
products
LTD.
dollars
Kewpie Trading
Amsterdam,
181
242
thousand
Sale of condiments
100.0
Employees
3
million
Sale of products
None
Europe B.V.
the Netherlands
Euro
yen
(3) Equity-method affiliates
Relationship with the Company
Paid-in
Percentage
Interlocking
Trade name
Address
capital/
Business
of our
directors
Finance
Operating
Lease
equity
lines
voting
(D) or
from the
transactions
transactions
investment
rights
corporate
Company
auditors (A)
Summit Oil Mill
Mihama-ku,
97
Production of
D or A
1
Sale of products and
Chiba-shi,
million
49.0
None
None
Co., Ltd.
vegetable oil
Employee
1
purchase of raw materials
Chiba
yen
Kunimi
Kunisaki-shi,
80
Production and sale
65
Nosankako
million
of frozen and chilled
20.6
Employees
2
million
Purchase of products
None
Oita
Co., Ltd.
yen
foods
yen
Plan, development,
Leases of
To Solutions Co.,
Chofu-shi,
90
sale, maintenance
Consignment of
offices and
million
and operations
20.0
Employees
3
None
rental of
Ltd.
Tokyo
calculation work, etc.
yen
support of computer
office
systems
equipment
