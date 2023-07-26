Website The Kewpie Group posts a wide range of information from a variety of perspectives on its website.

Editorial Policy

In putting together the Integrated Report 2023, the Kewpie Group hopes to deepen the understanding of all stakeholders, including its shareholders and investors, regarding efforts to create value over the medium to long term. This Integrated Report therefore provides an overview of the Group's business as well as comprehensive strategies and plans aimed at creating corporate value.

The Report also summarizes matters of a material nature that underpin the Group's efforts to create corporate value. All other information, including details of the Group's financial results and position, social and environmental initiatives, products, and businesses can be found on its corporate website.

Period Covered by the Report

The Report covers the 12-month period from December 2021 to November 2022.

Past background information and data as well as recent examples of the Group's activities that fall outside the period covered have also been included when considered appropriate.

Forward-looking Statements

The forecasts and forward-looking statements contained in this Integrated Report 2023 are based on information available as of the date of publication and on certain assumptions deemed rational. These forecasts also include certain probable uncertainties.

Actual performance, etc., could differ greatly from forecasts due to a variety of factors including changes in business conditions.

Note: Throughout this report, fractional amounts less than the indicated unit have been discarded. However, monetary figures in billions of yen, as well as percentages, have been rounded to the nearest fractional unit.