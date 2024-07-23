Expanding Investment with a View to Growth Over the Next Decade As a manager, I am always thinking about how and where to allocate management resources in order to realize the continuous development of the Group and the growth of employees over the next five to ten years. The Kewpie Group has continued to undertake various investments. Looking back over the past few years, we have focused on securing short-term earnings based on the assumption that the volume of goods would increase. One example is expansion of the production system. Reflecting on the investment decisions made at that time, and while considered necessary in the short term, we could have allocated resources to different areas from a medium- to long-term perspective. In undertaking investments in the future, we will determine investment areas and allocate resources based on the level of contribution.

The Kewpie Group will continue to strongly pursue overseas investment. While investing mainly in China, after taking into consideration such factors as growth potential, market size, and geographical distance, going forward, we recognize the need to diversify and optimize our investment portfolio in order to accelerate global expansion. Accordingly, we will also position the Asia Pacific region and the Americas as areas on which to focus. In addition, we will prioritize future investments in the five key areas of human capital, brand, research/technology development, IT digital, and sustainability. This decision to prioritize these areas reflects the critical need to nurture a sense of empathy for the Group's business and stance among future employees, including those who are about to join the Company, in order to promote job satisfaction, maximize performance, and achieve sustainable growth from 2030. Each of the five key areas are linked to the Group's vision of the future. Chronic labor shortages at domestic production sites and in logistics are projected to become increasingly severe. Accordingly, the Kewpie Group will also promote upfront investments in IT digitalization to improve productivity throughout the supply chain, from R&D to procurement, production, logistics, and sales. As far as sustainability is concerned, a host of key initiatives, including efforts to reduce food loss, eliminate CO2 emissions, introduce solar power generation systems, and minimize plastic waste, requires considerable energy, time, and cost. Here, we are once again making upfront investments to increase the social value of the Group and to become a company that is supported by a growing number of people. As a result, our work to achieve established sustainability targets are progressing faster than originally planned.