Contents / Editorial Policy
1
Basic Policies
Corporate Philosophy of the Kewpie Group
2
Message from the President
Message from the President
3
The Value Creation Process
The Value Creation Process
8
Medium- to Long-term Business Management Strategy
Medium-term Business Plan
9
Sustainability
10-14
̶ Sustainability Management
̶ History of Sustainability Activities
̶ Kewpie Group's Thoughts on Salads
̶ Sustainable Procurement
̶ Sustainability Targets and Progress
Human Resource Strategy
15-16
̶Efforts of Diverse Human Resources
Financial Strategy
17-18
- Cash Flow Allocation
- Financial Strategy to Support Sustainable Growth
Value Creation Story
The Kewpie Group Value Creation Story
19
StoryⅠ Accelerate Global Growth ..................................... 20
Story Ⅱ Domestic Business Quality Upgrading .................. 23
Story Ⅲ Contribute to Food Culture and Health ................ 27
Dialogue What Kewpie Can Do for the Very Reason That
We Work Closely with Producers in Handling
Eggs and Vegetables to Deliver Value to
Our Customers .................................................... 31
Corporate Governance
Corporate Governance
34-44
̶Dialogue A Highly Transparent Board of Directors
Creates Vibrant Discussions with an Eye
to the Future
Risk Management
45
Performance and Company Information
11-year Financial and Non-financial Summary
46
Stock Information
47
Corporate Information
48
Editorial Policy
In putting together the Integrated Report 2024, the Kewpie Group hopes to deepen the understanding of all stakeholders, including its shareholders and investors, regarding efforts to create value over the medium to long term. This Integrated Report therefore provides an overview of the Group's business as well as comprehensive strategies and plans aimed at creating corporate value.
The Report also summarizes matters of a material nature that underpin the Group's efforts to create corporate value. All other information, including details of the Group's financial results and position, social and environmental initiatives, products, and businesses can be found on its corporate website.
Period Covered by the Report
The Report covers the 12-month period from December 2022 to November 2023.
Past background information and data as well as recent examples of the Group's activities that fall outside the period covered have also been included when considered appropriate.
Forward-looking Statements
Website The Kewpie Group posts a wide range of information from a variety of perspectives on its website.
IR Information
Sustainability
Recipes / Products
https://www.kewpie.com/en/ir/
https://www.kewpie.com/en/sustainability/
https://www.kewpie.co.jp
The forecasts and forward-looking statements contained in this Integrated Report 2024 are based on information available as of April 2024 and on certain assumptions deemed rational. These forecasts also include certain probable uncertainties.
Actual performance, etc., could differ greatly from forecasts due to a variety of factors including changes in business conditions.
Note: Throughout this report, fractional amounts less than the indicated unit have been discarded. However, monetary figures in billions of yen, as well as percentages, have been rounded to the nearest fractional unit.
Corporate Philosophy of the Kewpie Group
Corporate Philosophy of the Kewpie Group
CorporateMotto
RAKU-GYOU-KAI-ETSU
Corporate
● Act on Moral Principles
Principles
● Strive for Originality and Ingenuity
● Look After Parent's Well Being
Words to remember: "The world is fairer than you imagine"
Toichiro Nakashima (Founder) was deeply impressed by the following words that he encountered in his younger days: "It may seem that the lazy and sly get ahead in the world. However, the world is actually a place where the people who strive in sincerity and earnestness are the winners in the long run." He held the belief that the world is fairer than you imagine. When faced with difﬁculties, Toichiro would consider what was true and what was right, and always strove for originality and ingenuity. Throughout his life he continued to show gratitude toward all those who helped him. These words inherited from Toichiro were included in the Kewpie Group corporate principles up to 1992.
We aim to be a group contributing to the food culture Our Ideal and health of the world through
"great taste, empathy, and uniqueness."
Complying with group policies, we strive to Mind-set earn the highest degree of trust from
our customers and stakeholders.
The Kewpie Group's policies https://www.kewpie.com/en/company/promise/
Corporate Philosophy of the Kewpie Group
Kewpie was founded in 1919, and in the more than 100 years that have passed since then, the business areas in which the Group operates have diversified, with its activities expanding both in Japan and overseas. As employee duties diversify, it is important to share our philosophy in order to promote management that takes the entire Group in the same direction.
The corporate motto and principles are the values that all Group employees hold dear and serve as the foundation of their work. Our founder Toichiro Nakashima acted on moral principles and would consider what was true and what was right, and always strove for originality and ingenuity. We have inherited the teachings of Toichiro Nakashima, who said, the world is fairer than you imagine over the long run if you work hard and remember to be humble and grateful to your parents and others who have helped you.
Our ideal expresses our will and desire to contribute to the world through the type of businesses we pursue.
In order to embody our corporate motto and corporate principles in their work and realize our vision, each employee is thinking more deeply about this philosophy through organizational and team discussions.
Message from the President
～The Kewpie Group's Growth Strategy～
Our goals are to achieve sustainable growth by investing in future growth while balancing both social and economic value.
Mitsuru Takamiya
Representative Director
President and Chief Executive Corporate Officer
Kewpie Corporation
Creating Social Value by Contributing to Food Culture and Health Since the Company's Founding
Roughly 100 years ago, Kewpie's founder, Toichiro Nakashima, was fascinated by the taste and nutritional value of mayonnaise when serving as an overseas intern for what was at that time the Japan Department of Agriculture and Commerce. In 1925, he pioneered the production and sale of mayonnaise in Japan.
Witnessing first-hand the robust physiques of Westerners compared with the Japanese, he launched the egg yolk-based Kewpie Mayonnaise in an effort to not only showcase its delicious taste, but also to help improve the physique of the Japanese people by promoting a nutritious diet. This aspiration has been carried forward to the present day, and our ideal scenario is to be a group that contributes to the food culture and health of the world through "great taste, empathy, and uniqueness."
Eating habits have changed over time, and more so with respect to the kitchen table. With the shift to nuclear families, an aging society and declining birthrate, and increase in dual-income households, people of all ages are eating alone more often than ever before. Against this backdrop, we see the kitchen table as a space where people can be happy while enjoying their meals, and a means by which to support lifelong health through proposals that underpin healthy meals even when eating alone.
To support the mental and physical health of the children who create the future, we will also focus on sustainability initiatives that help improve the global environment and society, and create social value.
Review of FY2023
Looking back at FY2023, the business environment remained difficult. In addition to the yen's continued depreciation, this was largely due to the effects of soaring raw material prices triggered by high international grain and energy prices, and the spread of the highly pathogenic avian influenza. In particular, shortages in the supply of eggs impacted the Group's procurement capabilities significantly inconveniencing many of our business partners. In order to respond to these unforeseen risks, we have worked diligently to strengthen risk management by undertaking a variety of measures, including bolstering collaboration with government authorities and poultry farmers, establishing overseas procurement channels, and increasing inventories since last year.
Although the future outlook remains uncertain, I regard this difficult business environment as
a positive opportunity for change. Avoiding an excessive preoccupation with short-term performance, the Kewpie Group has promoted initiatives geared toward future growth.
In particular, overseas, we have undertaken investments to expand production capacity in North
Accelerating the Group's Global Expansion by Actively Investing in Measures Aimed at Enhancing the Ability to Generate Profits Overseas
Driven by a steady performance in China and Southeast Asia as well as significant growth in North America, where the Group is strengthening its operations, net sales on a yen basis climbed 18% to ¥78.3 billion, and operating income came in at ¥10.3 billion, up 22%, in FY2023. As a major driver of the Group's growth, we are enhancing our ability to generate profits overseas through vigorous investments and are targeting operating income of ¥20 billion in FY2030.
The Kewpie Group recognizes that the allocation of such management resources as personnel, production facilities, and funding as well as global governance are key issues when it comes to expanding the Group's business. In line with our growth going forward, we will develop our global operations at an accelerated pace by adopting a
Corporate Message
love around the kitchen table
Our Ideal
variety of measures, including allocating domestic resources overseas and taking steps to nurture overseas leaders.
The Group's contributions to food culture and health continue to progress overseas. In China, our three factories in Beijing, Hangzhou, and Guangzhou were certified as "Sites for Food Science Popularization and Education" in 2023, in recognition of their efforts to convey the great taste and health benefits of salads. As far as the environment is concerned, we are advancing initiatives in a bid to enhance social value. These initiatives include the installation of solar power generation systems, the use of external tools to assess water risk and stress, and the adoption of recycled plastic bottles for dressing containers in Malaysia.
The Group's track record in the Japanese market, which demands a high level of quality, its refined product capabilities, and long-standing popular brand, are strengths in expanding business globally.
Kewpie Mayonnaise is made with plenty of egg yolks, and has received high acclaim as a sauce with a thicker, richer flavor and umami taste compared with most foreign mayonnaise. Many foreigners who have visited Japan have spread the word about Kewpie Mayonnaise after returning home. In the
America, Indonesia, and Thailand to meet growing demand. This in turn will help enhance the Group's ability to generate profits overseas from 2025.
In Japan, the recovery in the retail and food service markets gained momentum from the fourth quarter. In addition to initiatives aimed at
We aim to be a group contributing
to the food culture and health
of the world through "great taste,
Corporate Motto
empathy, and uniqueness."
RAKU-GYOU-
2030 VISION
KAI-ETSU
Leading Company for Salads and Eggs
Food Partner for Every Person
Supporter for Bringing Smiles to Children
Corporate Principles
Act on Moral Principles
Strive for Originality and Ingenuity
Look After Parent's Well Being
Words to remember:
The world is fairer than you imagine
U.S., restaurants using Kewpie Mayonnaise have become increasingly popular, and as a result our confidence in the market's response has grown over the past few years. Recognizing that exports from Japan were insufficient to meet this widespread demand, we decided to establish a second U.S.
expanding demand, this also reflects efforts to pass on the cost of surging raw material prices through price revisions. Moreover, we have successfully upgraded the quality of our domestic business by optimizing the supply chain.
Medium-term Business Plan
All the activities of the Kewpie Group
Overview of the Kewpie Group's Philosophy, Vision, and Corporate Message
production base in Tennessee. Kewpie Deep- roasted Sesame Dressing, another mainstay pillar of our product line, has also been well received in China, where it is used, for example, as a hot pot dipping sauce.
https://www.kewpie.com/company/policy/
The Kewpie Group
Contents
Corporate
Message from
The Value
Philosophy of the
Creation
Integrated Report 2024
Kewpie Group
the President
Process
Medium- to Long-term Business Management Strategy
Sustainability
Human Resource
Financial
Strategy
Strategy
Value Creation Story
Accelerate
Domestic
Contribute to
Business Quality
Food Culture and
Global Growth
Upgrading
Health
Corporate
Governance
Performance
and Company
Information
5
Focusing on these two products, we will work to increase the global foothold of the KEWPIE brand and build a foundation for future growth.
Becoming a Brand That Creates
Social Value
Touching on the brand concept a moment ago, there are essentially three dimensions to brand value: functional value, emotional value, and self- expressive value. Of the three, self-expressive value is considered the most appropriate means for consumers to express their own style and values.
Recently, consumers are increasingly motivated to make purchases based on their empathy with a company's environmental and social stance, including measures toward climate change and respect for human rights. The level of comfort in owning and using a brand also equates to self- expressive value. With this in mind, we believe that enhancing the self-expressive value of the Group's products will lead to the creation of social value and in turn further enhance brand value.
As each and every employee realizes that the Company, through its products and services, is distinguished by its high social value and empathy with a great many people, we anticipate a pickup in motivation. At the same time, continuing to enjoy the support of consumers as a company that creates social value will we believe help generate profits and ensure the Company's growth over the medium to long term. Based on the aforementioned, the Kewpie Group will work to expand this virtuous cycle by returning profits to customers and other stakeholders.
Helping Extend Healthy Life
Expectancy Through Food Culture
and Health
The Kewpie Group is endeavoring to enhance the value of salads, engage in proprietary health function research, and focus on frailty prevention in a bid to help extend healthy life expectancy.
With a view toward contributing to customers' health by increasing the intake of vegetables, we have also worked to create a food culture of eating vegetables with salad in Japan by proposing salad menus that meet the needs of the times and changing dietary habits. Employing the catchphrase SALAD FIRST since last year while collaborating with producers, local governments as well as companies and organizations, we are endeavoring to enhance the value and appeal of salads. Amid
a growing awareness toward the importance of protein in recent years, we are taking steps to address social issues by contributing to the healthy eating habits of each individual through salads and highly nutritious eggs.
To help customers age well, we are focusing on the functionality of eggs and vinegar, two essential ingredients in mayonnaise. We are also engaged in proprietary health function research to help maintain people's cognitive function and enhance immunity.
Following its mail-order launch in December 2023, sales of Deare Plus, a supplement that contains the Group's proprietary acetic bacteria GK-1, which helps maintain people's immune function and reduce nasal discomfort caused by pollen, dirt, and house dust, and GABA, which is reported to reduce temporary mental stress and fatigue, are expanding. Notification of a food with functional claims containing egg yolk choline, which
to help maintain people's cognitive function (verbal memory) was also accepted in March 2024.
Furthermore, in Japan, where the population is aging more than any other country in the world,
-
frailty*" is attracting attention as a social issue. Of the three pillars of frailty prevention: nutrition, exercise, and social participation, the Kewpie Group is leveraging its extensive nutrition research data largely covering vegetables and eggs to provide value through a variety of food proposals encompassing the enjoyment of eating, nutritional balance, and menus with the right amount of salt.
These initiatives will help reduce the burden on caregivers and care recipients as well as the burden of medical costs. We also believe that if we apply the knowledge we have accumulated in Japan, an advanced aging society, to such overseas markets as South Korea and China, where the aging of society is fast approaching, we will be able to create significant social value. Moving forward, we will continue to meet the expectations of consumers and help extend healthy life expectancy.
- Frailty: A condition in which physical and mental vitality (muscle strength, cognitive ability, social connection) declines with age.
Expanding Investment with a View to Growth Over the Next Decade
As a manager, I am always thinking about how and where to allocate management resources in order to realize the continuous development of the Group and the growth of employees over the next five
to ten years. The Kewpie Group has continued to undertake various investments. Looking back over the past few years, we have focused on securing short-term earnings based on the assumption that the volume of goods would increase. One example is expansion of the production system. Reflecting on the investment decisions made at that time, and while considered necessary in the short term, we could have allocated resources to different areas from a medium- to long-term perspective. In undertaking investments in the future, we will determine investment areas and allocate resources based on the level of contribution.
The Kewpie Group will continue to strongly pursue overseas investment. While investing mainly in China, after taking into consideration such factors as growth potential, market size, and geographical distance, going forward, we recognize the need to diversify and optimize our investment portfolio in order to accelerate global expansion. Accordingly, we will also position the Asia Pacific region and the Americas as areas on which to focus.
In addition, we will prioritize future investments in the five key areas of human capital, brand, research/technology development, IT digital, and sustainability. This decision to prioritize these areas reflects the critical need to nurture a sense of empathy for the Group's business and stance among future employees, including those who are about to join the Company, in order to promote job satisfaction, maximize performance, and achieve sustainable growth from 2030. Each of the five key areas are linked to the Group's vision of the future.
Chronic labor shortages at domestic production sites and in logistics are projected to become increasingly severe. Accordingly, the Kewpie Group will also promote upfront investments in IT digitalization to improve productivity throughout the supply chain, from R&D to procurement, production, logistics, and sales.
As far as sustainability is concerned, a host of key initiatives, including efforts to reduce food loss, eliminate CO2 emissions, introduce solar power generation systems, and minimize plastic waste, requires considerable energy, time, and cost. Here, we are once again making upfront investments
to increase the social value of the Group and to become a company that is supported by a growing number of people. As a result, our work to achieve established sustainability targets are progressing faster than originally planned.
Human Resources Are the Driving Force of the Group
Thoughts on Human Capital Investment
Among our investments geared toward the future, human capital is the force that drives the Group's activities. Looking ahead, we will strengthen our human capital as an especially important investment in a bid to secure sustainable growth going forward.
As a part of our human resource development endeavors, we are deeply committed to the career development of each employee and the promotion of diversity, equity and inclusion. With this in mind, we promote a variety of career support initiatives, including specialized training and self-development programs, as well as a self-assessment system and an internal job application system to fulfill career aspirations. By clarifying the career paths that employees themselves wish to follow, encouraging them to gain the knowledge and experience necessary to move forward, and fostering a culture in which employees can maximize their potential and take on challenges, we are creating an environment in which a diverse workforce can thrive.
And in the process of moving toward the future, I would like to make Kewpie a "fun" company where a more diverse workforce can play an increasingly active role. Our corporate philosophy RAKU-GYOU-KAI-ETSU espouses the idea that people who have the same ambitions enjoy working together, endure struggles together and rejoice together. When the business environment is difficult, it is easy to focus solely on the immediate future. I want Kewpie to be a company that fosters a constant sense of fun and values the camaraderie of its employees who can grow and enjoy each other's company with a broad and long-term perspective.
To help new employees share in the "fun" of the Company, we held a ceremony to welcome all 46 new career-track employees for FY2024 at Fukaya Terrace Vegetable Friends' Farm, which opened in 2022. The decision to choose this venue was based on the belief that new employees could learn more about the Company's initiatives through the unique Kewpie experience of touching and tasting first-hand delicious freshly harvested vegetables. In addition to helping new employees forge deeper relationships, this initiative was a positive opportunity to better understand vegetables, salads, and the Company's business.
Moving forward, our goals are to balance the equally important need to create social and economic value and to contribute to society while continuously evolving into a company that employees are proud of and stakeholders consider appealing with considerable potential.
Looking ahead, we will work in unison to secure sustainable growth in a bid to achieve our ideal and 2030 VISION, while carefully carrying forward our corporate and management philosophies.
Fukaya Terrace Vegetable Friends' Farm
Fukaya Terrace Vegetable Friends' Farm opened in May 2022. This facility embodies the message of "A farm where people are inspired by and grow to love vegetables with a smile on their faces," which was conceived of based on a new business proposal selected from the Kewpie Start Up Program.
This facility communicates the appeal of vegetables through a restaurant where customers can enjoy dishes made from local ingredients, a hands-on farm, a vegetable classroom, and a marché.
Teach Us Mr. Takamiya!
Q What is your most
Q
What makes the Kewpie
Q What do you value the most
memorable episode since
when going about your
Group unique?
joining the Company?
business?
A
As a member of the new
A
Our uniqueness is
A
As I often talk about
product development team,
extremely important and
within the Company, it is
I worked on the development of
lies at the heart of our vision.
important to maintain a positive
a new condiment that goes well
For example, we were the first in
mindset. There are always things
with bread. The fruits of our labors
the industry to use freestanding
that can go wrong in doing your
culminated in the launch of Pan
mayonnaise bottles, and maintain
job. I, too, have had my share of
Koubou, which became a hit. I was
a culture of addressing each other
failures, a loss of confidence, and
absorbed in my work and shared
using an honorific rather than by
then picking myself up. Negativity
the joy of being appreciated by
title, which are characteristic of our
is an emotion while positivity is
customers with my colleagues.
uniqueness. This in fact defines
a sense of will. Although unable
Drawing from this episode, I am
how we wish to see ourselves.
to change any negative emotion
keen to create a structure and
that we may feel, we can unearth a
culture that allow all employees to
positive mindset through a strong
challenge themselves so they can
sense of determination.
accumulate similar experiences.
Hands-on Welcoming Ceremony for New Employees in FY2024
https://www.kewpie.co.jp/farm/
The Value Creation Process The process of delivering the aspiration for "love around the kitchen table."
Under our philosophy, the Kewpie Group has built a value chain by putting forward product proposals and providing information that is finely attuned to various food-related scenes in Japan and overseas.
In response to changes in the external environment, we are refining our business model as we clarify the themes that we must address. At the same time, we aim to contribute to the food culture and health of the world through "great taste, empathy, and uniqueness."
8
Management Capital Supporting
the Value Creation Process
(INPUT)
Brands highly trusted by consumers
Research and development capabilities leading dietary lifestyles
Stable product supply capabilities
Proposal capabilities across all manner of food-related scenes in
Japan and overseas
Diverse human resources who share our philosophy
Robust ﬁnancial position
Business Model
Discovering the food and
health-related needs of each person
Providing value
Great taste
Products that
in all manner
Empathy
add ﬂavor to
of food-related
diverse dietary
Uniqueness
scenes
lifestyles
Providing information
on ways to eat and
health functions
C
c
or
po
an
e
rn
C
o
rate Gove
s
le
r
p
or
at
ip
c
in
e Motto andPr
Value Provided Through Our Business (OUTPUT)
Retail Market
Mayonnaise Potato Packaged
Dressings salads salads
Food Services
Market
Dressings Tartar sauce Processed
ﬁlled with egg ingredients products
Value Creation
(OUTCOME)
Stakeholders
Customers
Employees
Business
Shareholders
partners
and investors
Local communities
Realizing fun and healthy diets for every person
Creating food cultures that suit each country and region
Our Ideal
We aim to be a group contributing to the food culture and health of the world through "great taste, empathy, and uniqueness."
VISION
World
Leading Company for Salads and Eggs
Bringing Kewpie Group's culture to the world
Themes the Kewpie Group Must Address
Contributing to Food
Sustainable
Efforts of Diverse
Culture and Health
Procurement
Human Resources
P.12, 21, 27-30
P.13, 30
P.15 -16, 26 -28
Addressing Diverse
Respect for
Stronger
Dietary Lifestyles
Human Rights
Global Governance
P.12, 23, 27
P.13
P.21
Deal with
Conservation of
Effective Use and
Climate Change
Biodiversity
Recycling of Resources
P.14, 22
P.13
P.22, 26, 30
Changes in the External Environment
● Changes to the social structure
● Loss of biodiversity
● Rising awareness of human rights
(demographics, labor environment, etc.)
● Dramatic shifts in international affairs ● Rapid technological innovation
● Climate change (risk of natural disasters,
● Depletion of water resources
● Diversiﬁcation of values
reduced crop yields, etc.)
● Economic growth and market expansion of developing countries
Overseas Markets
Mayonnaise
Dressings
FY2021-FY2024
Medium-term
Business Plan
P.9-18
Seeking empathy for society and the global environment
Creating a work environment where employees can challenge and share joy with one another
Realizing a proﬁt structure through sustainable growth
Customers
Food Partner for
Every Person
Spreading out from being a food
manufacturer to becoming a creator of food culture
Society
Supporter for Bringing
Smiles to Children
Become a group that engages with children who are the future
Medium- to Long-term Business Management Strategy
̶ Medium-term Business Plan̶
To achieve Our Ideal, we are continuing to drive initiatives that focus on the three perspectives set forth in its 2030 VISION. In our Medium-term Business Plan that began in FY2021, we adopted the theme of transition to a structure that realizes sustainable growth and have pursued our business activities based on three policies, namely strengthening our profit structure and creating new dietary lifestyles, redoubling efforts involving society and the global environment, and creating mechanisms for diverse human resources.
Group Management Policies
Our Ideal
2030 VISION
Theme of the FY2021-FY2024Medium-term Business Plan
Transition to a structure that realizes sustainable growth
Strengthening our proﬁt structure and creating new dietary lifestyles
The Group will respond to customers' needs with overseas business as a growth driver
and by introducing a market-based focus domestically.
Progress in the Third Year of the FY2021-FY2024Medium-term Business Plan
To strengthen our profit structure and create new dietary lifestyles we are focusing on three key indicators: return on equity (ROE), operating income ratio, and the annual growth rate in overseas net sales. Since FY2021, when the current Medium-term Business Plan was launched, Kewpie's ROE and operating income ratio have been lower than the previous year due to the effects of higher-than-expected costs, the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza and other factors. In contrast, the annual growth rate in overseas net sales remained on a favorable trend centered on China,
Focused Categories
Overseas Regions
Salads
Strengthen North America
(including condiments)
while focusing on
and eggs
China and Southeast Asia
Key Indicators
ROE* of 8% or more, operating income ratio of 7.5% or more,
annual growth rate in overseas net sales of 10% or more
Southeast Asia, and North America, and steady progress was made toward our plan to achieve an annual growth rate of 10% or more. In addition to overseas growth, in FY2024 we will undertake initiatives designed to improve domestic
profitability, such as cost reductions at production sites, and cost controls that will include selling, general and administrative expenses, while promoting the
Redoubling efforts involving
society and the global environment
Major Initiatives
- Contribution to extending healthy life expectancy and mental and physical health support for children
- Effective use of resources and realization of a circular economy
- Deal with climate change
Developing a framework for
empowering a diverse range of talent
Major Initiatives
- Promotion of mobilization of the Group's human resources
- Increasing opportunities to take part in initiatives from other departments
- Expansion of places to learn
strengthening of our profit structure.
In redoubling our efforts involving society and the global environment, we have been approaching sustainability not as a cost but rather from the position of an important future investment. With regard to the sustainability targets set by the Group, there were several themes in which we were able to achieve the target values for the end of the current Medium-term Business Plan a year ahead of schedule. We will continue to move forward with even more vigor based on this concept.
Under our framework for empowering a diverse range of talent, we are investing in human capital with a focus on such initiatives as active dialogue, career support, and the provision of opportunities that will utilize a variety of skills. We will promote efforts to create a framework and environment that allows employees to take on challenges.
*ROE：return on equity
Although the environment under which we will be operating remains uncertain, we will promote our transformation to a structure that can achieve sustainable growth and aim to remain a group that contributes to the food culture and health of the world.
