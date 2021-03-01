Log in
KEWPIE CORPORATION

(2809)
Kewpie : Notice of the Progress of Acquisition by the Company of its Own Shares

03/01/2021
(Translation)

March 1, 2021

Dear Sirs:

Name of the Company:

Kewpie Corporation

Representative:

Osamu Chonan,

Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Corporate Officer

(Code No. 2809; the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)Person to contact:

Nobuo Inoue,

Director, Executive Corporate Officer

(TEL: 03-3486-3331)

Notice of the Progress of Acquisition by the Company of its Own Shares

(Acquisition of Company's Own Shares according to Provisions of Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165, paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)

Notice is hereby given that Kewpie Corporation (the "Company") has implemented the acquisition of its own shares as resolved at the meeting of its Board of Directors held on January 7, 2021, pursuant to Article 156, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act applied with certain replacement of terms pursuant to Article 165, paragraph 3 of the Companies Act. The progress (current status) of the acquisition is as described below:

Description

1. Type of shares acquired: Shares of common stock of the Company

2.

Total number of shares acquired:

410,100 shares

  • 3. Total cost of acquisition:

    993,855,800 yen

  • 4. Acquisition period:

    From February 1, 2021 to February 28, 2021 (Trade base)

  • 5. Method of acquisition:

    Market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(For Reference)

  • 1. Details of resolution of the Board of Directors meeting held on January 7, 2021

  • (1) Types of shares to be acquired:

    Shares of common stock of the Company

  • (2) Total number of shares to be acquired:

    (Not exceeding) 6,000,000 shares

    (Ratio to the total number of outstanding shares (excluding shares of treasury stock): 4.19%)

  • (3) Aggregate amount of acquisition prices:

    (Not exceeding) 10 billion yen

  • (4) Acquisition period:

    From January 8, 2021 to November 30, 2021

  • 2. Total number of shares of treasury stock acquired based on the above resolution of the Board of Directors meeting held on January 7, 2021 (as of February 28, 2021)

  • (1) Total number of shares acquired: 1,014,500 shares

  • (2) Total cost of acquisition: 2,386,510,700 yen

- END -

Disclaimer

Kewpie Corporation published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 06:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
