Kewpie : Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2022

Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2022

[JAPAN GAAP]

April 8, 2022

Listed company name: Kewpie Corporation Listed exchange: Tokyo Stock Exchange Securities code: 2809 URL: https://www.kewpie.com/en/ Representative: Mitsuru Takamiya, Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Corporate Officer Contact: Takeshi Kitagawa, Senior General Manager of Management Promotion Division

Scheduled date for filing quarterly securities report: April 14, 2022 Scheduled date for dividend payment: -

Quarterly supplementary data: Yes Quarterly results briefing: None

(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)

1. Consolidated business results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending November 30, 2022

(From December 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results (Cumulative)

(Percentage figures show changes from the same period of the previous year.)

Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of parent Three months ended February 28, 2022 Three months ended February 28, 2021 Millions of yen 100,536 94,088 % 6.9 (29.3) Millions of yen 6,732 6,324 % 6.5 23.9 Millions of yen 7,151 6,605 % 8.3 25.0 Millions of yen 4,455 4,521 % (1.5) 76.9 (Note) Comprehensive income:

Three months ended February 28, 2022

Three months ended February 28, 2021

Earnings per share Earnings per share (diluted) Three months ended February 28, 2022 Three months ended February 28, 2021 Yen 32.05 31.70 Yen - -

¥6,752 million (Increase of 10.6%) ¥6,103 million (Increase of 111.9%)

(Note) During the fiscal year ended November 30, 2021, the Company finalized the provisional accounting treatment for business combinations. As a result, figures for the three months ended February 28, 2021 reflect the finalization of the provisional accounting treatment.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets Net assets Equity ratio As of February 28, 2022 As of November 30, 2021 Millions of yen 369,542 381,003 Millions of yen 272,344 269,301 % 67.1 64.5

(Reference) Shareholders' equity: As of February 28, 2022 ¥247,786 million As of November 30, 2021 ¥245,640 million

2. Dividends

Annual dividend per share End of 1st quarter End of 2nd quarter End of 3rd quarter Year-end Total Fiscal year 2021 Fiscal year 2022 Yen - - Yen 20.00 Yen - Yen 27.00 Yen 47.00 Fiscal year 2022 (Forecast) 20.00 - 27.00 47.00

(Note) Revision to the most recently announced forecast of dividends: None

3. Forecasts of consolidated operating results for the fiscal year ending November 30, 2022

(From December 1, 2021 to November 30, 2022)

(Percentage figures show changes from the previous year.)

Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of parent Earnings per share Year ending November 30, 2022 Millions of yen 415,000 % 2.0 Millions of yen 26,000 % (7.0) Millions of yen 27,700 % (6.7) Millions of yen 15,700 % (12.8) Yen 112.95

(Note) Revision to the most recently announced forecast of consolidated operating results: None

*Notes

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months (Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in the scope of consolidation): None

(2) Application of special accounting treatments for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None

(3) Changes in accounting policies and estimates, and restatements a) Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards: Yes b) Changes in accounting policies due to reasons other than "a)" (above): None c) Changes in accounting estimates: None d) Restatements: None

(4) Number of issued shares (common stock) a) Number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock):

February 28, 2022

November 30, 2021

141,500,000 shares 141,500,000 sharesb) Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period:February 28, 2022

November 30, 2021

2,495,455 shares 2,495,090 sharesc) Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year):December 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022

December 1, 2020 to February 28, 2021

139,004,737 shares 142,635,869 shares

*The summary of quarterly consolidated financial statements is outside the scope of quarterly review procedures by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

*Statement for an appropriate usage of the forecasts of operating results and other special notes

The forecasts and other forward looking statements contained in this summary are based on the information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions considered reasonable by the Company. Therefore, they are not guaranteed to be achieved by the Company. As a result, the forecasts of operating results may differ significantly from the actual operating results due to various factors.

Table of contents

Quarterly consolidated financial statements and major notes ................................................................... 2

1. Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets .................................................................................................... 2

2. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income ....................................................................................................................................................... 4 (Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income) (Three months ended February 28, 2021 and February 28, 2022) .......................................................................................................................................................... 4 (Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income) (Three months ended February 28, 2021 and February 28, 2022) .............................................................................................................................. 5

3. Notes Regarding Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements ................................................................ 6 (Notes regarding assumption of a going concern) ..................................................................................... 6 (Notes regarding the significant changes in the amount of shareholders' equity) ...................................... 6 (Changes in accounting policies) ............................................................................................................... 6 (Business combination) .............................................................................................................................. 7 (Segment information) ................................................................................................................................ 8

l. Quarterly consolidated financial statements and major notes 1. Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

Total current assets 157,451 146,065

Accumulated depreciation (93,161) (93,260)

Machinery, equipment and vehicles 149,308 149,352

Net book value 42,411 41,772

Accumulated depreciation (12,054) (12,156)

Total tangible fixed assets 146,532 145,290

Total intangible fixed assets 13,303 13,752

Total investments and other assets 63,715 64,433

Previous fiscal year Current first quarter (As of November 30, 2021) (As of February 28, 2022) Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 58,343 47,839 Notes and accounts receivable - trade 56,875 54,377 Securities 10,000 10,000 Purchased goods and products 18,277 18,608 Work in process 1,369 1,091 Raw materials and supplies 10,419 11,360 Other 2,303 2,901 Allowances for doubtful accounts (137) (114) Fixed assets Tangible fixed assets Buildings and structures 157,939 157,557 Net book value 64,777 64,297 Accumulated depreciation (106,897) (107,580) Land 30,850 30,868 Construction in progress 2,488 2,464 Other 18,060 18,044 Net book value 6,005 5,888 Intangible fixed assets Goodwill 552 502 Other 12,751 13,250 Investments and other assets Investment securities 43,629 43,556 Assets for retirement benefits 11,128 11,797 Other 9,078 9,199 Allowances for doubtful accounts (120) (119) Total fixed assets 223,552 223,477