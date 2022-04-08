Log in
    2809   JP3244800003

KEWPIE CORPORATION

(2809)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/08 01:58:30 am EDT
2276.00 JPY   +0.49%
02:09aKEWPIE : Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2022
PU
01/24KEWPIE : (Correction) Partial Correction of "Matters Concerning Controlling Shareholder, Etc"
PU
01/24KEWPIE : FY2021 Financial Meeting(1.3MB)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kewpie : Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2022

04/08/2022 | 02:09am EDT
Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2022

[JAPAN GAAP]

April 8, 2022

Listed company name:

Kewpie Corporation

Listed exchange:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities code:

2809

URL:

https://www.kewpie.com/en/

Representative:

Mitsuru Takamiya,

Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Corporate Officer

Contact:

Takeshi Kitagawa,

Senior General Manager of Management Promotion Division

Scheduled date for filing quarterly securities report: April 14, 2022 Scheduled date for dividend payment: -

Quarterly supplementary data: Yes Quarterly results briefing: None

(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)

1. Consolidated business results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending November 30, 2022

(From December 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results (Cumulative)

(Percentage figures show changes from the same period of the previous year.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Three months ended February 28, 2022 Three months ended February 28, 2021

Millions of yen

100,536 94,088

%

6.9

(29.3)

Millions of yen

6,732 6,324

%

6.5

23.9

Millions of yen

7,151 6,605

%

8.3

25.0

Millions of yen

4,455 4,521

%

(1.5)

76.9

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Three months ended February 28, 2022

Three months ended February 28, 2021

Earnings per share

Earnings per share

(diluted)

Three months ended February 28, 2022 Three months ended February 28, 2021

Yen

32.05 31.70

Yen

-

-

¥6,752 million (Increase of 10.6%) ¥6,103 million (Increase of 111.9%)

(Note) During the fiscal year ended November 30, 2021, the Company finalized the provisional accounting treatment for business combinations. As a result, figures for the three months ended February 28, 2021 reflect the finalization of the provisional accounting treatment.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

As of February 28, 2022

As of November 30, 2021

Millions of yen

369,542 381,003

Millions of yen

272,344 269,301

%

67.1 64.5

(Reference) Shareholders' equity:

As of February 28, 2022

¥247,786 million

As of November 30, 2021

¥245,640 million

i

2. Dividends

Annual dividend per share

End of 1st quarter

End of 2nd quarter

End of 3rd quarter

Year-end

Total

Fiscal year 2021

Fiscal year 2022

Yen

- -

Yen

20.00

Yen

-

Yen

27.00

Yen

47.00

Fiscal year 2022 (Forecast)

20.00

-

27.00

47.00

(Note) Revision to the most recently announced forecast of dividends: None

3. Forecasts of consolidated operating results for the fiscal year ending November 30, 2022

(From December 1, 2021 to November 30, 2022)

(Percentage figures show changes from the previous year.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Earnings per share

Year ending November 30, 2022

Millions of yen

415,000

%

2.0

Millions of yen

26,000

%

(7.0)

Millions of yen

27,700

%

(6.7)

Millions of yen

15,700

%

(12.8)

Yen

112.95

(Note) Revision to the most recently announced forecast of consolidated operating results: None

*Notes

  • (1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months (Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in the scope of consolidation): None

  • (2) Application of special accounting treatments for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None

  • (3) Changes in accounting policies and estimates, and restatements

    • a) Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards: Yes

    • b) Changes in accounting policies due to reasons other than "a)" (above): None

    • c) Changes in accounting estimates: None

    • d) Restatements: None

  • (4) Number of issued shares (common stock)

    a) Number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock):

February 28, 2022

November 30, 2021

141,500,000 shares 141,500,000 sharesb) Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period:February 28, 2022

November 30, 2021

2,495,455 shares 2,495,090 sharesc) Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year):December 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022

December 1, 2020 to February 28, 2021

139,004,737 shares 142,635,869 shares

ii

*The summary of quarterly consolidated financial statements is outside the scope of quarterly review procedures by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

*Statement for an appropriate usage of the forecasts of operating results and other special notes

The forecasts and other forward looking statements contained in this summary are based on the information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions considered reasonable by the Company. Therefore, they are not guaranteed to be achieved by the Company. As a result, the forecasts of operating results may differ significantly from the actual operating results due to various factors.

iii

Table of contents

l.

Quarterly consolidated financial statements and major notes ................................................................... 2

  • 1. Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets .................................................................................................... 2

  • 2. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive

    Income ....................................................................................................................................................... 4

    (Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income) (Three months ended February 28, 2021 and February 28,

    2022) .......................................................................................................................................................... 4

    (Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income) (Three months ended February 28, 2021

    and February 28, 2022) .............................................................................................................................. 5

  • 3. Notes Regarding Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements ................................................................ 6

    (Notes regarding assumption of a going concern) ..................................................................................... 6

    (Notes regarding the significant changes in the amount of shareholders' equity) ...................................... 6

    (Changes in accounting policies) ............................................................................................................... 6

    (Business combination) .............................................................................................................................. 7

    (Segment information) ................................................................................................................................ 8

l. Quarterly consolidated financial statements and major notes 1. Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

Total current assets

157,451

146,065

Accumulated depreciation

(93,161)

(93,260)

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

149,308

149,352

Net book value

42,411

41,772

Accumulated depreciation

(12,054)

(12,156)

Total tangible fixed assets

146,532

145,290

Total intangible fixed assets

13,303

13,752

Total investments and other assets

63,715

64,433

Previous fiscal year

Current first quarter

(As of November 30, 2021)

(As of February 28, 2022)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

58,343

47,839

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

56,875

54,377

Securities

10,000

10,000

Purchased goods and products

18,277

18,608

Work in process

1,369

1,091

Raw materials and supplies

10,419

11,360

Other

2,303

2,901

Allowances for doubtful accounts

(137)

(114)

Fixed assets

Tangible fixed assets

Buildings and structures

157,939

157,557

Net book value

64,777

64,297

Accumulated depreciation

(106,897)

(107,580)

Land

30,850

30,868

Construction in progress

2,488

2,464

Other

18,060

18,044

Net book value

6,005

5,888

Intangible fixed assets

Goodwill

552

502

Other

12,751

13,250

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

43,629

43,556

Assets for retirement benefits

11,128

11,797

Other

9,078

9,199

Allowances for doubtful accounts

(120)

(119)

Total fixed assets

223,552

223,477

Total assets

381,003

369,542

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kewpie Corporation published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 06:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
