Kewpie : Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2022

(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)
1. Consolidated business results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending November 30, 2022
(From December 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022)
(1) Consolidated operating results (Cumulative)
(Percentage figures show changes from the same period of the previous year.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Three months ended February 28, 2022 Three months ended February 28, 2021
Millions of yen
100,536 94,088
%
6.9
(29.3)
Millions of yen
6,732 6,324
%
6.5
23.9
Millions of yen
7,151 6,605
%
8.3
25.0
Millions of yen
4,455 4,521
%
(1.5)
76.9
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Three months ended February 28, 2022
Three months ended February 28, 2021
Earnings per share
Earnings per share
(diluted)
Three months ended February 28, 2022 Three months ended February 28, 2021
Yen
32.05 31.70
Yen
-
-
¥6,752 million (Increase of 10.6%) ¥6,103 million (Increase of 111.9%)
(Note) During the fiscal year ended November 30, 2021, the Company finalized the provisional accounting treatment for business combinations. As a result, figures for the three months ended February 28, 2021 reflect the finalization of the provisional accounting treatment.
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
As of February 28, 2022
As of November 30, 2021
Millions of yen
369,542 381,003
Millions of yen
272,344 269,301
%
67.1 64.5
(Reference) Shareholders' equity:
As of February 28, 2022
¥247,786 million
As of November 30, 2021
¥245,640 million
2. Dividends
Annual dividend per share
End of 1st quarter
End of 2nd quarter
End of 3rd quarter
Year-end
Total
Fiscal year 2021
Fiscal year 2022
Yen
- -
Yen
20.00
Yen
-
Yen
27.00
Yen
47.00
Fiscal year 2022 (Forecast)
20.00
-
27.00
47.00
(Note) Revision to the most recently announced forecast of dividends: None
3. Forecasts of consolidated operating results for the fiscal year ending November 30, 2022
(From December 1, 2021 to November 30, 2022)
(Percentage figures show changes from the previous year.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Earnings per share
Year ending November 30, 2022
Millions of yen
415,000
%
2.0
Millions of yen
26,000
%
(7.0)
Millions of yen
27,700
%
(6.7)
Millions of yen
15,700
%
(12.8)
Yen
112.95
(Note) Revision to the most recently announced forecast of consolidated operating results: None
*Notes
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months (Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in the scope of consolidation): None
(2) Application of special accounting treatments for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
(3) Changes in accounting policies and estimates, and restatements
a) Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards: Yes
b) Changes in accounting policies due to reasons other than "a)" (above): None
c) Changes in accounting estimates: None
d) Restatements: None
(4) Number of issued shares (common stock)
a) Number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock):
February 28, 2022
November 30, 2021
141,500,000 shares 141,500,000 sharesb) Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period:February 28, 2022
November 30, 2021
2,495,455 shares 2,495,090 sharesc) Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year):December 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022
December 1, 2020 to February 28, 2021
139,004,737 shares 142,635,869 shares
*The summary of quarterly consolidated financial statements is outside the scope of quarterly review procedures by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
*Statement for an appropriate usage of the forecasts of operating results and other special notes
The forecasts and other forward looking statements contained in this summary are based on the information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions considered reasonable by the Company. Therefore, they are not guaranteed to be achieved by the Company. As a result, the forecasts of operating results may differ significantly from the actual operating results due to various factors.
