Kewpie : Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2023(515KB)

Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Corporate Officer
Contact:
Takumi Tomita,
Corporate Officer in charge of Accounting and Finance
Scheduled date for filing quarterly securities report: April 14, 2023
Scheduled date for dividend payment: -
Quarterly supplementary data: Yes
Quarterly results briefing: None
(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)
1. Consolidated business results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending November 30, 2023 (From December 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023)
Consolidated operating results (Cumulative)
(Percentage figures show changes from the sameperiod of the previous year.)
Net sales
Operating income
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Three months ended
107,674
7.1
1,656
(75.4)
February 28, 2023
Three months ended
100,536
6.9
6,732
6.5
February 28, 2022
(Note) Comprehensive income: Three months ended February 28, 2023 Three months ended February 28, 2022
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
1,913
(73.2)
1,267
(71.6)
7,151
8.3
4,455
(1.5)
¥(2,195) million (-)
¥6,752 million (Increase of 10.6%)
Earnings per share
Earnings per share
(diluted)
Yen
Yen
Three months ended
9.12
-
February 28, 2023
Three months ended
32.05
-
February 28, 2022
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of February 28, 2023
394,602
288,331
66.4
As of November 30, 2022
403,384
294,623
66.4
(Reference) Shareholders' equity:
As of February 28, 2023
¥262,135 million
As of November 30, 2022
¥267,657 million
i
2. Dividends
Annual dividend per share
End of 1st
End of 2nd
End of 3rd
Year-end
quarter
quarter
quarter
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year 2022
-
20.00
-
27.00
Fiscal year 2023
-
Fiscal year 2023 (Forecast)
23.00
-
27.00
(Note) Revision to the most recently announced forecast of dividends: None
Total
Yen
47.00
50.00
3. Forecasts of consolidated operating results for the fiscal year ending November 30, 2023 (From December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023)
(Percentage figures show changes from the previous year.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
Earnings
owners of parent
per share
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Year ending
440,000
2.3
14,000
(45.0)
15,800
(42.0)
8,500
(47.0)
61.15
November 30, 2023
(Note) Revision to the
most recently
announced
forecast of
consolidated
operating results: Yes
*Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months (Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in the scope of consolidation): None
Application of special accounting treatments for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
Changes in accounting policies and estimates, and restatements
Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards: Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to reasons other than "a)" (above): None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Restatements: None
Number of issued shares (common stock)
Number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock):
February 28, 2023
141,500,000 shares
November 30, 2022
141,500,000 shares
b) Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period:
February 28, 2023
2,496,180 shares
November 30, 2022
2,495,894 shares
c) Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year):
December 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023
139,003,985 shares
December 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022
139,004,737 shares
The summary of quarterly consolidated financial statements is outside the scope of quarterly review procedures by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Statement for an appropriate usage of the forecasts of operating results and other special notes
The forecasts and other forward looking statements contained in this summary are based on the information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions considered reasonable by the Company. Therefore, they are not guaranteed to be achieved by the Company. As a result, the forecasts of operating results may differ significantly from the actual operating results due to various factors.
ii
