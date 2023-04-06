Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Kewpie Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2809   JP3244800003

KEWPIE CORPORATION

(2809)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-06 am EDT
2259.00 JPY   +1.35%
02:14aKewpie : Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2023(515KB)
PU
01/12Japanese Shares Sway on Key Economic Reports; Suzuki Turns to Toyota for Guidance Regarding Small Electric Vehicles
MT
01/11Kewpie's Fiscal FY22 Attributable Profit Falls 11%; Shares Drop 7%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kewpie : Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2023(515KB)

04/06/2023 | 02:14am EDT
Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements

for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2023

[JAPAN GAAP]

April 6, 2023

Listed company name:

Kewpie Corporation

Listed exchange:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities code:

2809

URL:

https://www.kewpie.com/en/

Representative:

Mitsuru Takamiya,

Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Corporate Officer

Contact:

Takumi Tomita,

Corporate Officer in charge of Accounting and Finance

Scheduled date for filing quarterly securities report: April 14, 2023

Scheduled date for dividend payment: -

Quarterly supplementary data: Yes

Quarterly results briefing: None

(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)

1. Consolidated business results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending November 30, 2023 (From December 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023)

  1. Consolidated operating results (Cumulative)

(Percentage figures show changes from the sameperiod of the previous year.)

Net sales

Operating income

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Three months ended

107,674

7.1

1,656

(75.4)

February 28, 2023

Three months ended

100,536

6.9

6,732

6.5

February 28, 2022

(Note) Comprehensive income: Three months ended February 28, 2023 Three months ended February 28, 2022

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

1,913

(73.2)

1,267

(71.6)

7,151

8.3

4,455

(1.5)

¥(2,195) million (-)

¥6,752 million (Increase of 10.6%)

Earnings per share

Earnings per share

(diluted)

Yen

Yen

Three months ended

9.12

-

February 28, 2023

Three months ended

32.05

-

February 28, 2022

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of February 28, 2023

394,602

288,331

66.4

As of November 30, 2022

403,384

294,623

66.4

(Reference) Shareholders' equity:

As of February 28, 2023

¥262,135 million

As of November 30, 2022

¥267,657 million

i

2. Dividends

Annual dividend per share

End of 1st

End of 2nd

End of 3rd

Year-end

quarter

quarter

quarter

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year 2022

-

20.00

-

27.00

Fiscal year 2023

-

Fiscal year 2023 (Forecast)

23.00

-

27.00

(Note) Revision to the most recently announced forecast of dividends: None

Total

Yen

47.00

50.00

3. Forecasts of consolidated operating results for the fiscal year ending November 30, 2023 (From December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023)

(Percentage figures show changes from the previous year.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

Earnings

owners of parent

per share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Year ending

440,000

2.3

14,000

(45.0)

15,800

(42.0)

8,500

(47.0)

61.15

November 30, 2023

(Note) Revision to the

most recently

announced

forecast of

consolidated

operating results: Yes

*Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months (Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in the scope of consolidation): None
  2. Application of special accounting treatments for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  3. Changes in accounting policies and estimates, and restatements
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to reasons other than "a)" (above): None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatements: None
  5. Number of issued shares (common stock)
    1. Number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock):

February 28, 2023

141,500,000 shares

November 30, 2022

141,500,000 shares

b) Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period:

February 28, 2023

2,496,180 shares

November 30, 2022

2,495,894 shares

c) Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year):

December 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023

139,003,985 shares

December 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022

139,004,737 shares

  • The summary of quarterly consolidated financial statements is outside the scope of quarterly review procedures by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Statement for an appropriate usage of the forecasts of operating results and other special notes

The forecasts and other forward looking statements contained in this summary are based on the information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions considered reasonable by the Company. Therefore, they are not guaranteed to be achieved by the Company. As a result, the forecasts of operating results may differ significantly from the actual operating results due to various factors.

ii

Table of contents

I. Quarterly consolidated financial statements and major notes

2

1. Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

2

2. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of

Comprehensive Income

4

(Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income) (Three months ended February 28, 2022 and February 28, 2023).......................................................................................................................................................... 4

(Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income) (Three months ended February 28, 2022

and February 28, 2023)

5

3. Notes Regarding Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

6

(Notes regarding assumption of a going concern)

6

(Notes regarding the significant changes in the amount of shareholders' equity)

6

(Changes in accounting policies)

6

(Segment information)

7

1

  1. Quarterly consolidated financial statements and major notes
    1. Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

Previous fiscal year

Current first quarter

(As of November 30, 2022)

(As of February 28, 2023)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

57,825

49,426

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

59,414

57,279

Securities

10,000

10,000

Purchased goods and products

20,867

20,397

Work in process

2,659

2,540

Raw materials and supplies

13,551

14,232

Other

3,524

6,030

Allowances for doubtful accounts

(115)

(156)

Total current assets

167,726

159,751

Fixed assets

Tangible fixed assets

Buildings and structures

162,131

161,926

Accumulated depreciation

(97,130)

(97,969)

Net book value

65,001

63,957

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

153,551

153,274

Accumulated depreciation

(111,171)

(111,432)

Net book value

42,379

41,841

Land

30,529

30,464

Lease assets

5,544

5,420

Accumulated depreciation

(2,048)

(1,931)

Net book value

3,496

3,489

Construction in progress

3,446

3,679

Other

13,223

13,192

Accumulated depreciation

(11,027)

(11,088)

Net book value

2,196

2,104

Total tangible fixed assets

147,050

145,536

Intangible fixed assets

Goodwill

364

319

Software

13,768

13,750

Other

1,506

2,066

Total intangible fixed assets

15,639

16,136

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

45,633

44,944

Long-term loans receivable

850

827

Assets for retirement benefits

18,656

18,884

Deferred tax assets

2,749

3,289

Other

5,198

5,352

Allowances for doubtful accounts

(119)

(120)

Total investments and other assets

72,969

73,177

Total fixed assets

235,658

234,850

Total assets

403,384

394,602

2

(Millions of yen)

Previous fiscal year

Current first quarter

(As of November 30, 2022)

(As of February 28, 2023)

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

33,051

30,477

Short-term loans payable

3,058

17,964

Accounts payable - other

17,001

13,264

Accrued expenses

2,118

2,915

Accrued income taxes

2,157

1,354

Reserves for bonuses

1,487

2,757

Reserves for directors' bonuses

74

21

Other

6,303

7,411

Total current liabilities

65,252

76,168

Non-current liabilities

Bonds

10,000

10,000

Long-term loans payable

16,070

999

Lease obligations

3,337

3,856

Deferred tax liabilities

9,558

9,025

Liabilities for retirement benefits

2,840

2,974

Asset retirement obligations

267

268

Other

1,434

2,979

Total non-current liabilities

43,508

30,103

Total liabilities

108,761

106,271

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Paid-in capital

24,104

24,104

Capital surplus

28,634

28,638

Earned surplus

203,515

201,030

Treasury stock

(5,840)

(5,841)

Total shareholders' equity

250,413

247,931

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Unrealized holding gains (losses) on securities

9,348

9,156

Unrealized gains (losses) on hedges

(1)

17

Foreign currency translation adjustments

5,911

3,064

Accumulated adjustments for retirement benefits

1,985

1,964

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

17,244

14,203

Non-controlling interests

26,965

26,196

Total net assets

294,623

288,331

Total liabilities and net assets

403,384

394,602

3

Disclaimer

Kewpie Corporation published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 06:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 455 B 3 476 M 3 476 M
Net income 2023 13 683 M 105 M 105 M
Net cash 2023 39 450 M 301 M 301 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,6x
Yield 2023 2,24%
Capitalization 310 B 2 366 M 2 366 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
EV / Sales 2024 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 10 696
Free-Float 72,3%
Income Statement Evolution
