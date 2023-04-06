Kewpie : Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2023(515KB)

(Note) Revision to the most recently announced forecast of dividends: None

3. Forecasts of consolidated operating results for the fiscal year ending November 30, 2023 (From December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023)

(Percentage figures show changes from the previous year.)

Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to Earnings owners of parent per share Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Year ending 440,000 2.3 14,000 (45.0) 15,800 (42.0) 8,500 (47.0) 61.15 November 30, 2023 (Note) Revision to the most recently announced forecast of consolidated operating results: Yes

*Notes

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months (Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in the scope of consolidation): None Application of special accounting treatments for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None Changes in accounting policies and estimates, and restatements Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards: Yes Changes in accounting policies due to reasons other than "a)" (above): None Changes in accounting estimates: None Restatements: None Number of issued shares (common stock) Number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock):

February 28, 2023 141,500,000 shares November 30, 2022 141,500,000 shares b) Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period: February 28, 2023 2,496,180 shares November 30, 2022 2,495,894 shares

c) Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year):

December 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023 139,003,985 shares December 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022 139,004,737 shares

The summary of quarterly consolidated financial statements is outside the scope of quarterly review procedures by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

Statement for an appropriate usage of the forecasts of operating results and other special notes

The forecasts and other forward looking statements contained in this summary are based on the information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions considered reasonable by the Company. Therefore, they are not guaranteed to be achieved by the Company. As a result, the forecasts of operating results may differ significantly from the actual operating results due to various factors.

