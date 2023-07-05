Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements

for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2023

[JAPAN GAAP]

July 5, 2023 Listed company name: Kewpie Corporation Listed exchange: Tokyo Stock Exchange Securities code: 2809 URL: https://www.kewpie.com/en/ Representative: Mitsuru Takamiya, Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Corporate Officer Contact: Takumi Tomita, Corporate Officer in charge of Accounting and Finance

Scheduled date for filing quarterly securities report: July 14, 2023

Scheduled date for dividend payment: August 7, 2023

Quarterly supplementary data: Yes

Quarterly results briefing: Yes (for corporate investors and investment analysts)

(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)

1. Consolidated business results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending November 30, 2023 (From December 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023)

(1) Consolidated operating results (Cumulative)

(Percentage figures show changes from the sameperiod of the previous year.)