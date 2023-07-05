Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements

for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2023

[JAPAN GAAP]

July 5, 2023

Listed company name:

Kewpie Corporation

Listed exchange:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities code:

2809

URL:

https://www.kewpie.com/en/

Representative:

Mitsuru Takamiya,

Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Corporate Officer

Contact:

Takumi Tomita,

Corporate Officer in charge of Accounting and Finance

Scheduled date for filing quarterly securities report: July 14, 2023

Scheduled date for dividend payment: August 7, 2023

Quarterly supplementary data: Yes

Quarterly results briefing: Yes (for corporate investors and investment analysts)

(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)

1. Consolidated business results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending November 30, 2023 (From December 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023)

(1) Consolidated operating results (Cumulative)

(Percentage figures show changes from the sameperiod of the previous year.)

Net sales

Operating income

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Six months ended

220,382

6.2

6,846

(51.9)

May 31, 2023

Six months ended

207,523

4.3

14,241

(1.8)

May 31, 2022

(Note) Comprehensive income: Six months ended May 31, 2023

Six months ended May 31, 2022

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

7,552

(49.5)

4,797

(46.0)

14,964

(1.4)

8,889

(7.6)

¥3,943 million (Decrease of 72.3%) ¥14,223 million (Increase of 2.3%)

Earnings per share

Earnings per share

(diluted)

Yen

Yen

Six months ended

34.51

-

May 31, 2023

Six months ended

63.95

-

May 31, 2022

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of May 31, 2023

406,889

295,193

65.7

As of November 30, 2022

403,384

294,623

66.4

(Reference) Shareholders' equity:

As of May 31, 2023

¥267,441 million

As of November 30, 2022

¥267,657 million

i

2. Dividends

Annual dividend per share

End of 1st

End of 2nd

End of 3rd

Year-end

quarter

quarter

quarter

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year 2022

-

20.00

-

27.00

Fiscal year 2023

-

23.00

Fiscal year 2023 (Forecast)

-

27.00

(Note) Revision to the most recently announced forecast of dividends: None

Total

Yen

47.00

50.00

3. Forecasts of consolidated operating results for the fiscal year ending November 30, 2023 (From December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023)

(Percentage figures show changes from the previous year.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

Earnings

owners of parent

per share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Year ending

447,000

3.9

14,000

(45.0)

15,800

(42.0)

8,500

(47.0)

61.15

November 30, 2023

(Note) Revision to the

most recently

announced

forecast of

consolidated

operating results: Yes

*Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months (Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in the scope of consolidation): None
  2. Application of special accounting treatments for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  3. Changes in accounting policies and estimates, and restatements
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to reasons other than "a)" (above): None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatements: None
  5. Number of issued shares (common stock)
    1. Number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock):

May 31, 2023

141,500,000 shares

November 30, 2022

141,500,000 shares

b) Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period:

May 31, 2023

2,496,630 shares

November 30, 2022

2,495,894 shares

c) Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year):

December 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023

139,003,747 shares

December 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022

139,004,595 shares

  • The summary of quarterly consolidated financial statements is outside the scope of quarterly review procedures by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Statement for an appropriate usage of the forecasts of operating results and other special notes

The forecasts and other forward looking statements contained in this summary are based on the information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions considered reasonable by the Company. Therefore, they are not guaranteed to be achieved by the Company. As a result, the forecasts of operating results may differ significantly from the actual operating results due to various factors.

ii

Table of contents

I. Quarterly consolidated financial statements and major notes

2

1. Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

2

2. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of

Comprehensive Income

4

(Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income) (Six months ended May 31, 2022 and May 31, 2023) ....

4

(Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income) (Six months ended May 31, 2022 and May

31, 2023)

5

3.

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

6

4.

Notes Regarding Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

8

(Notes regarding assumption of a going concern)

8

(Notes regarding the significant changes in the amount of shareholders' equity)

8

(Changes in accounting policies)

8

(Segment information)

9

1

  1. Quarterly consolidated financial statements and major notes
    1. Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

Previous fiscal year

Current second quarter

(As of November 30, 2022)

(As of May 31, 2023)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

57,825

54,056

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

59,414

60,525

Securities

10,000

10,000

Purchased goods and products

20,867

24,752

Work in process

2,659

2,262

Raw materials and supplies

13,551

14,790

Other

3,524

4,153

Allowances for doubtful accounts

(115)

(238)

Total current assets

167,726

170,302

Fixed assets

Tangible fixed assets

Buildings and structures

162,131

162,712

Accumulated depreciation

(97,130)

(99,231)

Net book value

65,001

63,481

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

153,551

154,034

Accumulated depreciation

(111,171)

(112,301)

Net book value

42,379

41,733

Land

30,529

30,488

Construction in progress

3,446

3,449

Other

18,768

18,754

Accumulated depreciation

(13,075)

(13,315)

Net book value

5,693

5,439

Total tangible fixed assets

147,050

144,590

Intangible fixed assets

Goodwill

364

273

Other

15,274

15,985

Total intangible fixed assets

15,639

16,259

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

45,633

47,768

Assets for retirement benefits

18,656

19,104

Other

8,798

8,959

Allowances for doubtful accounts

(119)

(94)

Total investments and other assets

72,969

75,737

Total fixed assets

235,658

236,587

Total assets

403,384

406,889

2

(Millions of yen)

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

Short-term loans payable

Accrued income taxes

Reserves

Other

Total current liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Bonds

Long-term loans payable

Liabilities for retirement benefits

Asset retirement obligations

Other

Total non-current liabilities

Total liabilities

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Paid-in capital

Capital surplus

Earned surplus

Treasury stock

Total shareholders' equity

Accumulated other comprehensive income Unrealized holding gains (losses) on securities Unrealized gains (losses) on hedges Foreign currency translation adjustments Accumulated adjustments for retirement benefits

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

Non-controlling interests

Total net assets

Total liabilities and net assets

3

Previous fiscal year

Current second quarter

(As of November 30, 2022)

(As of May 31, 2023)

33,051

35,913

3,058

17,966

2,157

2,554

1,643

2,577

25,342

21,608

65,252

80,620

10,000

10,000

16,070

927

2,840

2,992

267

269

14,330

16,886

43,508

31,076

108,761

111,696

24,104

24,104

28,634

28,635

203,515

204,560

(5,840)

(5,842)

250,413

251,457

9,348

10,232

(1)

52

5,911

3,757

1,985

1,941

17,244

15,984

26,965

27,751

294,623

295,193

403,384

406,889

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Kewpie Corporation published this content on 05 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2023 06:08:01 UTC.