Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements
for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2023
[JAPAN GAAP]
July 5, 2023
Listed company name:
Kewpie Corporation
Listed exchange:
Tokyo Stock Exchange
Securities code:
2809
URL:
https://www.kewpie.com/en/
Representative:
Mitsuru Takamiya,
Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Corporate Officer
Contact:
Takumi Tomita,
Corporate Officer in charge of Accounting and Finance
Scheduled date for filing quarterly securities report: July 14, 2023
Scheduled date for dividend payment: August 7, 2023
Quarterly supplementary data: Yes
Quarterly results briefing: Yes (for corporate investors and investment analysts)
(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)
1. Consolidated business results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending November 30, 2023 (From December 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023)
(1) Consolidated operating results (Cumulative)
(Percentage figures show changes from the sameperiod of the previous year.)
Net sales
Operating income
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Six months ended
220,382
6.2
6,846
(51.9)
May 31, 2023
Six months ended
207,523
4.3
14,241
(1.8)
May 31, 2022
(Note) Comprehensive income: Six months ended May 31, 2023
Six months ended May 31, 2022
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
7,552
(49.5)
4,797
(46.0)
14,964
(1.4)
8,889
(7.6)
¥3,943 million (Decrease of 72.3%) ¥14,223 million (Increase of 2.3%)
Earnings per share
Earnings per share
(diluted)
Yen
Yen
Six months ended
34.51
-
May 31, 2023
Six months ended
63.95
-
May 31, 2022
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of May 31, 2023
406,889
295,193
65.7
As of November 30, 2022
403,384
294,623
66.4
(Reference) Shareholders' equity:
As of May 31, 2023
¥267,441 million
As of November 30, 2022
¥267,657 million
i
2. Dividends
Annual dividend per share
End of 1st
End of 2nd
End of 3rd
Year-end
quarter
quarter
quarter
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year 2022
-
20.00
-
27.00
Fiscal year 2023
-
23.00
Fiscal year 2023 (Forecast)
-
27.00
(Note) Revision to the most recently announced forecast of dividends: None
Total
Yen
47.00
50.00
3. Forecasts of consolidated operating results for the fiscal year ending November 30, 2023 (From December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023)
(Percentage figures show changes from the previous year.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
Earnings
owners of parent
per share
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Year ending
447,000
3.9
14,000
(45.0)
15,800
(42.0)
8,500
(47.0)
61.15
November 30, 2023
(Note) Revision to the
most recently
announced
forecast of
consolidated
operating results: Yes
*Notes
- Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months (Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in the scope of consolidation): None
- Application of special accounting treatments for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
- Changes in accounting policies and estimates, and restatements
- Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards: Yes
- Changes in accounting policies due to reasons other than "a)" (above): None
- Changes in accounting estimates: None
- Restatements: None
- Number of issued shares (common stock)
- Number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock):
May 31, 2023
141,500,000 shares
November 30, 2022
141,500,000 shares
b) Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period:
May 31, 2023
2,496,630 shares
November 30, 2022
2,495,894 shares
c) Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year):
December 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023
139,003,747 shares
December 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022
139,004,595 shares
- The summary of quarterly consolidated financial statements is outside the scope of quarterly review procedures by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
- Statement for an appropriate usage of the forecasts of operating results and other special notes
The forecasts and other forward looking statements contained in this summary are based on the information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions considered reasonable by the Company. Therefore, they are not guaranteed to be achieved by the Company. As a result, the forecasts of operating results may differ significantly from the actual operating results due to various factors.
ii
Table of contents
I. Quarterly consolidated financial statements and major notes
2
1. Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
2
2. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of
Comprehensive Income
4
(Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income) (Six months ended May 31, 2022 and May 31, 2023) ....
4
(Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income) (Six months ended May 31, 2022 and May
31, 2023)
5
3.
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
6
4.
Notes Regarding Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
8
(Notes regarding assumption of a going concern)
8
(Notes regarding the significant changes in the amount of shareholders' equity)
8
(Changes in accounting policies)
8
(Segment information)
9
1
- Quarterly consolidated financial statements and major notes
1. Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of yen)
Previous fiscal year
Current second quarter
(As of November 30, 2022)
(As of May 31, 2023)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
57,825
54,056
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
59,414
60,525
Securities
10,000
10,000
Purchased goods and products
20,867
24,752
Work in process
2,659
2,262
Raw materials and supplies
13,551
14,790
Other
3,524
4,153
Allowances for doubtful accounts
(115)
(238)
Total current assets
167,726
170,302
Fixed assets
Tangible fixed assets
Buildings and structures
162,131
162,712
Accumulated depreciation
(97,130)
(99,231)
Net book value
65,001
63,481
Machinery, equipment and vehicles
153,551
154,034
Accumulated depreciation
(111,171)
(112,301)
Net book value
42,379
41,733
Land
30,529
30,488
Construction in progress
3,446
3,449
Other
18,768
18,754
Accumulated depreciation
(13,075)
(13,315)
Net book value
5,693
5,439
Total tangible fixed assets
147,050
144,590
Intangible fixed assets
Goodwill
364
273
Other
15,274
15,985
Total intangible fixed assets
15,639
16,259
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
45,633
47,768
Assets for retirement benefits
18,656
19,104
Other
8,798
8,959
Allowances for doubtful accounts
(119)
(94)
Total investments and other assets
72,969
75,737
Total fixed assets
235,658
236,587
Total assets
403,384
406,889
2
(Millions of yen)
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
Short-term loans payable
Accrued income taxes
Reserves
Other
Total current liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Bonds
Long-term loans payable
Liabilities for retirement benefits
Asset retirement obligations
Other
Total non-current liabilities
Total liabilities
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Paid-in capital
Capital surplus
Earned surplus
Treasury stock
Total shareholders' equity
Accumulated other comprehensive income Unrealized holding gains (losses) on securities Unrealized gains (losses) on hedges Foreign currency translation adjustments Accumulated adjustments for retirement benefits
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
Non-controlling interests
Total net assets
Total liabilities and net assets
3
Previous fiscal year
Current second quarter
(As of November 30, 2022)
(As of May 31, 2023)
33,051
35,913
3,058
17,966
2,157
2,554
1,643
2,577
25,342
21,608
65,252
80,620
10,000
10,000
16,070
927
2,840
2,992
267
269
14,330
16,886
43,508
31,076
108,761
111,696
24,104
24,104
28,634
28,635
203,515
204,560
(5,840)
(5,842)
250,413
251,457
9,348
10,232
(1)
52
5,911
3,757
1,985
1,941
17,244
15,984
26,965
27,751
294,623
295,193
403,384
406,889
