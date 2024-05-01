Key Insurance Company Limited is a Jamaica-based general insurance company. The Company's principal activity is to underwrite motor, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance. Its segments include motor and non-motor. The motor segment is engaged in the sales of motor policies, which range from comprehensive cover to third party act policies. The non-motor segment comprises liability, property, engineering, travel, personal accident and miscellaneous accident insurance. Its general insurance products include all risk insurance, burglary insurance, fidelity guarantee, goods in transit, glass insurance and personal accident insurance. The Company's property insurance products include fire and allied perils insurance, residence insurance, renter's insurance, strata insurance, and liability. Its engineering insurance products include contractor all risk, contractor plant and equipment, electronic equipment, erection all risks, machinery breakdown, and travel insurance.