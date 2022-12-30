Key Insurance : The Most Honourable Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica, Keynote Speaker at JSE's Conference on January 24, 2023

Prime Minister of Jamaica, The Most Honourable Andrew Holness, ON, PC, MP

The Most Honourable Andrew Michael Holness, ON, PC, MP, Prime Minister of Jamaica, will be the Keynote Speaker at the Jamaica Stock Exchange's 18th Regional Investments and Capital Markets Conference to be held January 24 - 26, 2023, at The Jamaica Pegasus Hotel, in Kingston, Jamaica. The Most Honourable Prime Minister will open the JSE's Conference at the Opening Ceremony on January 24, 2023, he will be speaking on the topic, "The Digital Economy - Growth and Employment Across the Caribbean". The Conference's theme is 'Capital Markets Redefined: Achieving the Impossible'.

The Conference patrons look forward to the Prime Minister's presentation at this premier financial forum and the deliberations which follow as a guide to their annual outlook and planning. JSE's annual conference is a unique forum for participants from both public and private sectors, representing different segments of the economy, to exchange views and develop strategies for engineering an environment that will foster the successful growth of businesses, industries, economies and careers.

The Most Honourable Andrew Holness was first elected as Member of Parliament (MP) to represent the Constituency of West Central St. Andrew in 1997, at the age of 25. Now in his fourth consecutive term as MP, Mr. Holness became Jamaica's ninth Prime Minister after the Jamaica Labour Party defeated the People's National Party at the polls on February 25, 2016. Mr. Holness has pledged to build real partnerships with the Private Sector, Civil Society, the Diaspora, the Opposition and International Partners in order to achieve the vision of shared prosperity for all Jamaicans through inclusive economic growth and meaningful job creation.

With a Master of Science in Development Studies and a Bachelor of Science in Management Studies from the University of the West Indies (Mona Campus), Mr. Holness brings a vibrant, pragmatic energy to the transformation of Public Sector Administration and to making Government more agile and responsive. The focus of his Government is to grow the economy, create jobs and improve the well-being of the Jamaican people.

On May 26, 2021, Prime Minister Andrew Holness was appointed a member of the Privy Council.