Key Tronic Corporation is a contract manufacturer offering value-added design and manufacturing services. The Company provides full engineering services, materials management, worldwide manufacturing facilities, assembly services, in-house testing, distribution and unparalleled customer service. It provides a mix of manufacturing services for outsourced original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products. Its services include product design, surface mount technologies (SMT) and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly, tool making, precision plastic molding, sheet metal fabrication and painting, liquid injection molding, complex assembly, prototype design and full product assembly. Its customers include some of the original equipment manufacturers, and its combined capabilities and vertical integration are proving to be a desirable offering to its expanded customer base. Its manufacturing facilities are located in the United States, Mexico, China and Vietnam.

Sector Computer Hardware