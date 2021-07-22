Log in
    KTCC   US4931441095

KEY TRONIC CORPORATION

(KTCC)
Key Tronic Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End Reporting Date

07/22/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Tronic Corporation (Nasdaq: KTCC), announced today that it plans to report its results for the fourth quarter and year end of fiscal 2021 after market close on August 10, 2021.

Key Tronic will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 PM Pacific (5:00 PM Eastern) on August 10, 2021. A broadcast of the conference call will be available at www.keytronic.com under “Investor Relations” or by calling 800-367-2403 or +1-334-777-6978 (Access Code: 6622202). A replay will be available by calling 888-203-1112 or +1-719-457-0820 (Access Code: 6622202).

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic is a leading contract manufacturer offering value-added design and manufacturing services from its facilities in the United States, Mexico, China and Vietnam. The Company provides its customers full engineering services, materials management, worldwide manufacturing facilities, assembly services, in-house testing, and worldwide distribution. Its customers include some of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. For more information about Key Tronic visit: www.keytronic.com.

CONTACTS:Brett Larsen Michael Newman
 Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations
 Key Tronic Corporation StreetConnect
 (509) 927-5500 (206) 729-3625

                                    

 


