Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Key Tronic Corporation    KTCC

KEY TRONIC CORPORATION

(KTCC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Key Tronic Corporation Announces Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021

01/26/2021 | 04:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Tronic Corporation (Nasdaq: KTCC), a provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS), today announced its results for the quarter ended December 26, 2020.

For the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, Key Tronic reported total revenue of $128.3 million, up 10% from $116.7 million in the same period of fiscal year 2020. For the first six months of fiscal year 2021, total revenue was $251.5 million, up 13% from $222.0 million in the same period of fiscal year 2020.

The revenue increase during the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 was due to the successful ramp of new customer programs and increased demand from existing customers. At the same time, the Company’s revenue continued to be constrained by government imposed shutdowns and labor shortages at its facilities in Juarez due to the COVID-19 pandemic and associated public health measures.

For the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, net income was $1.6 million or $0.14 per share, up from $0.8 million or $0.08 per share for the same period of fiscal year 2020. For the first six months of fiscal year 2021, net income was $3.3 million or $0.30 per share, up from $2.4 million or $0.22 per share for the same period of fiscal year 2020.

During the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, the Company incurred additional costs caused by the COVID-19 crisis totaling approximately $1.8 million or $0.13 per share. Despite the pandemic’s adverse impact on revenue and expenses, the Company’s margins improved in the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 due to increased revenue. Gross margin was 8.3% and operating margin was 2.1%, up from a gross margin of 7.0% and an operating margin of 1.3%, in the same period of fiscal year 2020.

“We’re pleased with the successful ramp of new programs and our strong revenue growth in the second quarter of fiscal 2021, despite the continued headwinds from COVID-19,” said Craig Gates, President and Chief Executive Officer. “During the second quarter of fiscal 2021, we continued to see the favorable trend of contract manufacturing returning to North America and won new programs involving security and home automation and industrial products.”

“Moving into the third quarter of fiscal 2021, we expect continued revenue and earnings growth. Nevertheless, the COVID-19 crisis continues to present macroeconomic uncertainty and multiple business challenges, including industry-wide electronic component shortages, workforce disruptions and higher labor costs. As we endeavor to mitigate these issues and continue to invest in new capacity to prepare for long-term growth, we remain committed to protecting the health of all of our employees.”

The financial data presented for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 should be considered preliminary and could be subject to change, as the Company’s independent auditor has not completed their review.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, Key Tronic expects to report revenue of approximately $130 million to $140 million, and earnings of approximately $0.20 to $0.25 per diluted share. These expected results assume an effective tax rate of 25% in the coming quarter. Key Tronic is working closely with its customers, key suppliers and employees to minimize the impact of the continued global pandemic. While the Company’s facilities in the US, Mexico, China and Vietnam are currently operating and rigorously following current health guidelines, uncertainty as to the possibility of future temporary closures, customer demand and costs, and future supply chain disruptions during the rapidly changing COVID-19 environment could significantly impact operations in coming periods. Due to the heightened risks associated with the above, we may issue updated guidance during the upcoming quarter.

Conference Call

Key Tronic will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 PM Pacific (5:00 PM Eastern) today. A broadcast of the conference call will be available at www.keytronic.com under “Investor Relations” or by calling 800-437-2398 or +1-323-289-6576 (Access Code: 2393766). A replay will be available by calling 888-203-1112 or +1-719-457-0820 (Access Code: 2393766).

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic is a leading contract manufacturer offering value-added design and manufacturing services from its facilities in the United States, Mexico, China and Vietnam. The Company provides its customers full engineering services, materials management, worldwide manufacturing facilities, assembly services, in-house testing, and worldwide distribution. Its customers include some of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. For more information about Key Tronic visit: www.keytronic.com.

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to those including such word as aims, anticipates, believes, estimates, expects, hopes, intends, plans, predicts, projects, targets, or will, similar verbs, or nouns corresponding to such verbs, which may be forward looking. Forward-looking statements also include other passages that are relevant to expected future events, performances, and actions or that can only be fully evaluated by events that will occur in the future. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, the Company’s statements regarding its expectations with respect to financial conditions and results, including revenue and earnings during periods of fiscal year 2021, risks of manufacturing supply chain and operational disruptions and relating to the health of employees due to COVID-19 health pandemic, demand for certain products and the effectiveness of some of our programs, effects of recent tax reform and tariff measures and trade tensions, business from new customers and programs, improvement of supply chain delivery and impacts from legal proceedings and operational streamlining. There are many factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted or projected in forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the future of the global economic environment and its impact on our customers and suppliers, particularly during the COVID-19 health crisis; the availability of components from the supply chain; the availability of a healthy workforce; the accuracy of suppliers’ and customers’ forecasts; development and success of customers’ programs and products; timing and effectiveness of ramping of new programs; success of new-product introductions; acquisitions or divestitures of operations or facilities; technology advances; changes in pricing policies by the Company, its competitors, customers or suppliers; impact of new governmental legislation and regulation, including tax reform, tariffs and related activities, such trade negotiations and other risks including those related to COVID-19 response; and other factors, risks, and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings.


KEY TRONIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 December 26, 2020 December 28, 2019 December 26, 2020 December 28, 2019
Net sales$128,262  $116,722  $251,469  $222,007 
Cost of sales117,640  108,600  230,832  204,612 
Gross profit10,622  8,122  20,637  17,395 
Research, development and engineering expenses2,392  1,720  4,637  3,380 
Selling, general and administrative expenses5,510  4,904  10,484  9,978 
Total operating expenses7,902  6,624  15,121  13,358 
Operating income2,720  1,498  5,516  4,037 
Interest expense, net848  524  1,529  1,234 
Income before income taxes1,872  974  3,987  2,803 
Income tax provision292  150  688  427 
Net income$1,580  $824  $3,299  $2,376 
Net income per share — Basic$0.15  $0.08  $0.31  $0.22 
Weighted average shares outstanding — Basic10,760  10,760  10,760  10,760 
Net income per share — Diluted$0.14  $0.08  $0.30  $0.22 
Weighted average shares outstanding — Diluted11,385  10,877  11,040  10,811 


KEY TRONIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

 December 26, 2020 June 27, 2020
ASSETS   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$5,007  $553 
Trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $587 and $609100,105  86,123 
Contract assets22,635  23,753 
Inventories, net119,439  115,020 
Other19,961  17,315 
Total current assets267,147  242,764 
Property, plant and equipment, net35,490  31,764 
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net15,184  17,568 
Other assets:   
Deferred income tax asset8,656  10,178 
Other1,557  2,587 
Total other assets10,213  12,765 
Total assets$328,034  $304,861 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$69,937  $80,204 
Accrued compensation and vacation9,040  10,428 
Current portion of debt, net1,706  7,508 
Other12,576  14,079 
Total current liabilities93,259  112,219 
Long-term liabilities:   
Term loans8,997  3,258 
Revolving loan89,357  60,094 
Operating lease liabilities11,003  12,624 
Deferred income tax liability207  234 
Other long-term obligations2,047  875 
Total long-term liabilities111,611  77,085 
Total liabilities204,870  189,304 
Shareholders’ equity:   
Common stock, no par value—shares authorized 25,000; issued and outstanding 10,760 and 10,760 shares, respectively47,060  46,946 
Retained earnings73,410  70,111 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)2,694  (1,500)
Total shareholders’ equity123,164  115,557 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$328,034  $304,861 


     
CONTACTS: Brett Larsen Michael Newman
  Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations
  Key Tronic Corporation StreetConnect
  (509) 927-5500 (206) 729-3625

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about KEY TRONIC CORPORATION
04:47pKEY TRONIC : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:36pKey Tronic Corporation Announces Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Yea..
GL
04:36pKEY TRONIC : Earnings Flash (KTCC) KEY TRONIC CORPORATION Reports Q2 Revenue $12..
MT
04:22pKEY TRONIC CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
AQ
01/18Keytronic Corporation Announces Second Quarter Reporting Date
GL
2020RELAY MEDICAL : & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile..
AQ
2020KEY TRONIC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
2020KEY TRONIC : Fourth Quarter and Year End Reporting Date
PU
2020KEY TRONIC : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2020KEY TRONIC CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 449 M - -
Net income 2020 4,76 M - -
Net Debt 2020 88,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 84,9 M 84,9 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,19x
EV / Sales 2020 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 5 741
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart KEY TRONIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Key Tronic Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEY TRONIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Craig D. Gates President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick Sweeney Chairman
Duane D. Mackleit Vice President-Operations
Brett R. Larsen CFO, Treasurer & Executive VP-Administration
Yacov A. Shamash Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEY TRONIC CORPORATION14.06%85
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.3.26%56 745
HP INC.1.75%32 267
GOERTEK INC.6.14%19 681
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.7.54%17 560
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY3.80%15 910
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ