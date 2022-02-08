Keyarch Acquisition Corporation Announces Full Exercise of Overallotment Option in Connection with its Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keyarch Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: KYCHU) (the “Company”) announced today the closing of the overallotment option that the underwriters of its previously announced initial public offering exercised in full. The full exercise of the overallotment option resulted in the issuance of an additional 1,500,000 units at a public offering price of $10.00 per unit. After the closing of the over-allotment option, an aggregate of 11,500,000 units have been offered to the public at an aggregate offering price of $115,000,000.



The units began trading on The Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) under the ticker symbol “KYCHU” on January 25, 2022. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company, one-half of one redeemable warrant and one right to receive one-tenth of one Class A ordinary share. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares, warrants and rights are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbols “KYCH,” “KYCHW” and “KYCHR,” respectively.

EarlyBirdCapital, Inc. and Haitong International Securities acted as joint book-running managers for the offering, and Revere Securities acted as co-manager. The public offering was made by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from: EarlyBirdCapital, Inc., Attention: Syndicate Department, 366 Madison Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, New York 10017, or by telephone at 212-661-0200. Copies of the registration statement can also be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

A registration statement relating to the securities became effective on January 24, 2022. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

