  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  KeyCorp
  News
  Summary
    KEY.PRL   US4932678430

KEYCORP

(KEY.PRL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-11 pm EDT
17.82 USD   -1.11%
Keycorp declares quarterly cash dividend on common shares and preferred stocks
PR
Transcript : KeyCorp - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
PacWest Bancorp, Other Regional Banks Decline Amid Banking Crisis Woes
MT
KEYCORP DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND ON COMMON SHARES AND PREFERRED STOCKS

05/11/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
CLEVELAND, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) announced today that its Board of Directors declared the following dividends for the second quarter of 2023:

  • A cash dividend of $0.205 per share on the corporation's outstanding common shares (NYSE: KEY). The dividend is payable on June 15, 2023, to holders of record of such Common Shares as of the close of business on May 30, 2023;

  • A dividend of $312.50 per share (equivalent to $12.50 per depositary share (CUSIP #493267AK4)) on the corporation's outstanding Fixed-to-Floating Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D (CUSIP #493267603), payable on June 15, 2023 to holders of record as of the close of business on May 31, 2023, for the period commencing on (and including) March 15, 2022 to (but excluding) June 15, 2023;

  • A dividend of $15.3125 per share (equivalent to $.382813 per depositary share (NYSE: KEY.I)) on the corporation's outstanding Fixed-to-Floating Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E (CUSIP #493267801), payable on June 15, 2023 to holders of record as of the close of business on May 31, 2023, for the period commencing on (and including) March 15, 2022 to (but excluding) June 15, 2023;

  • A dividend of $14.1250 per share (equivalent to $.353125 per depositary share (NYSE: KEY.J)) on the corporation's outstanding Fixed Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F (CUSIP #493267884), payable on June 15, 2023 to holders of record as of the close of business on May 31, 2023, for the period commencing on (and including) March 15, 2022 to (but excluding) June 15, 2023;

  • A dividend of $14.0625 per share (equivalent to $.351563 per depositary share (NYSE: KEY.K)) on the corporation's outstanding Fixed Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series G (CUSIP #493267850), payable on June 15, 2023 to holders of record as of the close of business on May 31, 2023, for the period commencing on (and including) March 15, 2022 to (but excluding) June 15, 2023; and

  • A dividend of $15.50 per share (equivalent to $.3875 per depositary share (NYSE: KEY.L)) on the corporation's outstanding Fixed Rate Reset Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series H (CUSIP #493267835), payable on June 15, 2023 to holders of record as of the close of business on May 31, 2023, for the period commencing on (and including) March 15, 2022 to (but excluding) June 15, 2023.

About KeyCorp
KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $198 billion at March 31, 2023. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications, and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC. 

KeyBank (PRNewsFoto/KeyCorp) (PRNewsfoto/KeyCorp)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keycorp-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-on-common-shares-and-preferred-stocks-301822737.html

SOURCE KeyCorp


© PRNewswire 2023
