CLEVELAND, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Key Family Wealth, the family office division of Key Private Bank, announced it has received a 2023 Wealth Management "Family Office" Industry Award, recognizing the best client initiative in wealth management.

Key Family Wealth was selected for "Family Office Best Client Initiative" from a shortlist of three exceptional family office firms. The award recognizes Key Family Wealth's family governance framework which has helped to better prepare family members to responsibly manage generational wealth. Our enhanced, highly customizable Key Family Wealth Milestone experience ensures that the preservation of a family's legacy is rooted in their shared history and vision, now and for years to come.

"We are honored to be recognized by WealthManagement.com for our family office platform for the third year in a row," said Gary Poth, executive vice president and head of Key Family Wealth. "Being recognized for the quality of our comprehensive family wealth planning highlights the quality of our expertise and capabilities dedicated to serving first-generation entrepreneurs and their families."

"We are delighted by the recognition of our legacy planning enhancements," said Carey Spencer, national director of Family Governance for Key Family Wealth. "Our framework has helped our advisors empower families to achieve their financial and interpersonal goals now and in the future."

Now in its ninth year, the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards honors the outstanding achievements by companies, organizations and individuals that support financial advisor success. More than 1,000 submissions were received this year, and only 253 companies were selected as finalists in one or more of the 92 company, organization, and individual awards categories.

A panel of independent, industry-leading wealth management experts, including trusted advisors and consultants, chose the finalists and winners recognizing the firms and individuals who brought new innovations to market that make a real difference to the daily activities of financial advisors. The judging process is based on an evaluation of quantitative measures, including the initiative's scope and scale, as well as qualitative measures, such as innovation and creativity.

About Key Family Wealth

Key Family Wealth, the multi-family office division of Key Private Bank, is one of the largest and oldest multi-family offices in the country managing more than $18.4 billion in AUM and $6.4 billion in AUA at June 30, 2023. Key Family Wealth develops and implements impactful investment, tax, and estate strategies to help ultra-high net worth families grow, retain, and protect wealth across generations. Clients receive a dedicated team of advisors with expertise in investments, tax, philanthropic, credit and estate planning who are focused on delivering a world class client experience.

About KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $195 billion at June 30, 2023. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications, and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/key-family-wealth-awarded-best-client-initiative-for-a-family-office-from-wealthmanagementcom-301922151.html

SOURCE KeyCorp