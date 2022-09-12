Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. KeyCorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KEY   US4932671088

KEYCORP

(KEY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:08 2022-09-12 am EDT
18.84 USD   +0.94%
10:32aKeycorp presentation at the barclays global financial services conference canceled
PR
09:42aDeutsche Bank Adjusts KeyCorp Price Target to $23 From $26.50, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
09/09Key family wealth business advisory services awarded best thought leadership for a family office from wealthmanagement.com
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

KEYCORP PRESENTATION AT THE BARCLAYS GLOBAL FINANCIAL SERVICES CONFERENCE CANCELED

09/12/2022 | 10:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CLEVELAND, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) announced today the cancellation of its presentation and webcast at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference, originally scheduled to take place today, September 12, 2022, at 2:00pm ET, due to COVID-19 related illness. Associated in-person investor meetings are also canceled.

KeyCorp's roots trace nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187.0 billion at June 30, 2022. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications, and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

(PRNewsfoto/KeyCorp)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keycorp-presentation-at-the-barclays-global-financial-services-conference-canceled-301622091.html

SOURCE KeyCorp


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about KEYCORP
10:32aKeycorp presentation at the barclays global financial services conference canceled
PR
09:42aDeutsche Bank Adjusts KeyCorp Price Target to $23 From $26.50, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
09/09Key family wealth business advisory services awarded best thought leadership for a fami..
PR
09/07Baird Trims KeyCorp's Price Target to $20 From $22, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
08/29KEYCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/26Keycorp to present at the barclays global financial services conference
PR
08/24KEYCORP /NEW/ : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amendments to Article..
AQ
08/18Keycorp announces 2023 quarterly earnings conference call dates
PR
08/02KEYCORP /NEW/ Management's Discussion & Analysis of Financial Condition & Results of O..
AQ
07/27Keycorp raises its prime lending rate to 5.5 percent
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KEYCORP
More recommendations