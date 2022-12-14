Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. KeyCorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KEY   US4932671088

KEYCORP

(KEY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:56 2022-12-14 pm EST
17.15 USD   -0.90%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

KEYCORP RAISES ITS PRIME LENDING RATE TO 7.50 PERCENT

12/14/2022 | 03:47pm EST
CLEVELAND, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) and its banking affiliates have raised their prime lending rate to 7.50 percent from 7.00 percent, effective tomorrow, December 15, 2022.

About KeyCorp
KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $190.1 billion at September 30, 2022. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications, and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC. 

KeyBank (PRNewsFoto/KeyCorp) (PRNewsfoto/KeyCorp)

 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keycorp-raises-its-prime-lending-rate-to-7-50-percent-301703419.html

SOURCE KeyCorp


© PRNewswire 2022
