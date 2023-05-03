Advanced search
    KEY   US4932671088

KEYCORP

(KEY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:59:23 2023-05-03 pm EDT
9.515 USD   -2.01%
Keycorp raises its prime lending rate to 8.25 percent
PR
10:01aKeyBank Ranked #22 on DiversityInc's 2023 Top 50 Companies for Diversity
AQ
09:14aIt's finally time for the Fed verdict
MS
KEYCORP RAISES ITS PRIME LENDING RATE TO 8.25 PERCENT

05/03/2023 | 03:39pm EDT
CLEVELAND, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) and its banking affiliates have raised their prime lending rate to 8.25 percent from 8.00 percent, effective tomorrow, May 4, 2023.

About KeyCorp
KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $198 billion at March 31, 2023. 

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC. 

KeyBank (PRNewsFoto/KeyCorp) (PRNewsfoto/KeyCorp)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keycorp-raises-its-prime-lending-rate-to-8-25-percent-301815139.html

SOURCE KeyCorp


© PRNewswire 2023
