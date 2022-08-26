Log in
    KEY   US4932671088

KEYCORP

(KEY)
  Report
08:00 2022-08-25
19.06 USD   +1.65%
KEYCORP TO PRESENT AT THE BARCLAYS GLOBAL FINANCIAL SERVICES CONFERENCE

08/26/2022 | 08:31am EDT
CLEVELAND, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) announced today that Chris Gorman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Don Kimble, Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

KeyCorp plans to review its performance, strategy, and outlook. The live audio webcast of the conference call and presentation materials will be available at www.key.com/ir. If you are unable to join the live conference call, or wish to hear a re-broadcast, access www.key.com/ir and select Events & Presentations.

For more information contact:
Investor Relations: Vernon Patterson, 216.689.0520, vernon_patterson@keybank.com
Investor Relations: Melanie Kaiser, 216.689.4545, melanie_s_kaiser@keybank.com 
Media: Susan Donlan, 216.471.3133, susan_e_donlan@keybank.com 

KeyCorp's roots trace nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187.0 billion at June 30, 2022. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications, and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

Note to Editors: For up-to-date company information, media contacts, and facts and figures about Key lines of business, visit our Media Newsroom at key.com/newsroom.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keycorp-to-present-at-the-barclays-global-financial-services-conference-301612948.html

SOURCE KeyCorp


© PRNewswire 2022
