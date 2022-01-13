Log in
KEYCORP DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND ON COMMON SHARES AND PREFERRED STOCKS; SETS ANNUAL MEETING DATE

01/13/2022
CLEVELAND, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) announced today that its Board of Directors declared the following dividends for the first quarter of 2022:

  • A cash dividend of $0.195 per share on the corporation's outstanding common shares (NYSE: KEY). The dividend is payable on March 15, 2022 to holders of record of such Common Shares as of the close of business on March 1, 2022;
  • A dividend of $312.50 per share (equivalent to $12.50 per depositary share (CUSIP #493267AK4)) on the corporation's outstanding Fixed-to-Floating Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D (CUSIP #493267603), payable on March 15, 2022 to holders of record as of the close of business on February 28, 2022, for the period commencing on (and including) December 15, 2021 to (but excluding) March 15, 2022;
  • A dividend of $15.3125 per share (equivalent to $.382813 per depositary share (NYSE: KEY.I)) on the corporation's outstanding Fixed-to-Floating Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E (CUSIP #493267801), payable on March 15, 2022 to holders of record as of the close of business on February 28, 2022, for the period commencing on (and including) December 15, 2021 to (but excluding) March 15, 2022;
  • A dividend of $14.1250 per share (equivalent to $.353125 per depositary share (NYSE: KEY.J)) on the corporation's outstanding Fixed Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F (CUSIP #493267884), payable on March 15, 2022 to holders of record as of the close of business on February 28, 2022, for the period commencing on (and including) December 15, 2021 to (but excluding) March 15, 2022; and
  • A dividend of $14.0625 per share (equivalent to $.351563 per depositary share (NYSE: KEY.K)) on the corporation's outstanding Fixed Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series G (CUSIP #493267850), payable on March 15, 2022 to holders of record as of the close of business on February 28, 2022, for the period commencing on (and including) December 15, 2021 to (but excluding) March 15, 2022.

In addition, the Board of Directors has determined that the KeyCorp 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

About KeyCorp
KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187.0 billion at September 30, 2021. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs.  Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications, and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

Note to Editors: For up-to-date company information, media contacts and facts and figures about Key lines of business, visit our Media Newsroom at Key.com/newsroom. 

