    6861   JP3236200006

KEYENCE CORPORATION

(6861)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Foreigners remain net sellers of Japanese stocks last week

02/03/2022 | 02:45am EST
Feb 3 (Reuters) - Foreign investors sold Japanese stocks for a third straight week in the week to Jan. 28, as risk appetite soured on signals from the U.S. central bank that it plans to steadily tighten monetary policy.

Outsiders offloaded stocks worth 528.03 billion yen ($4.61 billion) after 582.91 billion yen worth of net selling in the previous week, data from Japanese exchanges showed.

Foreigners sold a net 200.97 billion yen in cash equity markets and a net 327.06 billion yen worth of derivatives.

Cross-border investors sold Japanese bonds of 105.6 billion yen in their second straight week of net selling, finance ministry data showed.

Last week, concerns over U.S. borrowing costs hit growth stocks, including Japanese tech heavyweights, after the Fed signalled that it was likely to start tightening its monitory policy from March.

The Nikkei share average hit a 14-month low last week and posted its fourth successive weekly loss, while the Topix index shed 2.6%, which was its biggest in nine weeks.

However, both indexes have gained about 2% this week as a recovery on Wall Street and upbeat quarterly earnings from domestic firms, including Keyence and ANA Holdings , improved risk appetite.

Japanese investors purchased a net 690.2 billion yen worth of cross-border equities last week, marking their first weekly net buying in four weeks, while selling a net 647.7 billion yen in overseas bonds. ($1 = 114.5200 yen)

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANA HOLDINGS INC. -0.88% 2532.5 Delayed Quote.6.26%
KEYENCE CORPORATION -4.79% 60060 Delayed Quote.-12.73%
NIKKEI 225 -1.06% 27241.31 Real-time Quote.-5.95%
S&P 500 0.94% 4589.38 Delayed Quote.-5.26%
Financials
Sales 2022 735 B 6 429 M 735 B
Net income 2022 294 B 2 574 M 294 B
Net cash 2022 1 147 B 10 031 M 1 147 B
P/E ratio 2022 52,0x
Yield 2022 0,35%
Capitalization 15 299 B 134 B 15 299 B
EV / Sales 2022 19,3x
EV / Sales 2023 17,2x
Nbr of Employees 8 380
Free-Float 77,0%
Managers and Directors
Tamotsu Nakata President & Representative Director
Yoichi Tanabe Independent Outside Director
Seiichi Taniguchi Independent Outside Director
Takemitsu Takizaki President & Representative Director
Akira Kanzawa Manager-Product Enhancement
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KEYENCE CORPORATION-12.73%133 791
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-10.61%95 136
EATON CORPORATION PLC-6.60%63 533
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.4.94%55 016
NIDEC CORPORATION-25.89%50 944
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.-16.84%33 708