Keyrus: 5.2% sales growth
Growth in Key Accounts activities, up 7.9 ME (-1.3% organic decline), was achieved mainly through external growth.
Mid-Market activities, represented by the Absys Cyborg Group subsidiary, posted organic growth of 12.9% in FY 2023. Recurring income from this business represents more than half of sales (57.0% vs. 53.9% in 2022).
The Group's operating income before non-recurring items stands at 17.7ME vs. 16.1ME in 2022.
Operating income and net income, Group share stand at 13.3ME and 3.5ME respectively, vs. 11.6ME and 3.8ME in 2022.
