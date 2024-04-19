Keyrus: 5.2% sales growth

The Group reports consolidated sales of 370.3 ME for fiscal 2023, up 5.2% on fiscal 2022 (+1.6% on a like-for-like basis). On a reported basis, sales in the Key Accounts segment were up 2.9%, while those in the Mid-Market segment were up 14.0%.



Growth in Key Accounts activities, up 7.9 ME (-1.3% organic decline), was achieved mainly through external growth.



Mid-Market activities, represented by the Absys Cyborg Group subsidiary, posted organic growth of 12.9% in FY 2023. Recurring income from this business represents more than half of sales (57.0% vs. 53.9% in 2022).



The Group's operating income before non-recurring items stands at 17.7ME vs. 16.1ME in 2022.



Operating income and net income, Group share stand at 13.3ME and 3.5ME respectively, vs. 11.6ME and 3.8ME in 2022.



