    ALKEY   FR0004029411

KEYRUS

(ALKEY)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:29 2022-06-16 am EDT
3.900 EUR   -2.99%
Keyrus : becomes the majority shareholder of CMG Consulting Group, a consulting firm specializing in banking, finance, insurance and real estate.

06/16/2022 | 02:33pm EDT
Paris, Levallois-Perret, June 16, 2022 - International player in data intelligence, digital technology and business transformation, Keyrus announces that it has acquired a majority stake in the share capital of CMG Consulting Group, a network of consulting firms specializing in business project management, business consulting and organisational consultancy in the banking, finance, insurance and real estate sectors.

The investment in CMG Consulting Group is a strategic opportunity for Keyrus to strengthen its Financial Services division (FSI) and respond in a more comprehensive way to the transformation needs of these sectors, by combining the business know-how of CMG Consulting Group with its own functional and technological expertise in data and digital technology.

Keyrus's vast knowledge of distributed project delivery models within its various international locations will accelerate the Europe-wide deployment of an FSI practice capable of positioning CMG Consulting Group, with the support of Keyrus, on large-scale projects that combine both consulting and the implementation of innovative and high-performance technology solutions.

BQ

"By bringing CMG Consulting Group into the Keyrus Group, we're strengthening our leadership in France and Europe in the FSI market. With our entrepreneurial, agile cultures, firmly driven by customer satisfaction and people-oriented strategies, we are confident that we can rapidly and successfully integrate CMG Consulting Group," states Eric Cohen, President and CEO of the Keyrus Group.

Founded in 2006 in Paris, CMG Consulting Groupcomprises four companies and has more than 100 employees with revenues totalling €11.3 million in 2021. The firm has grown rapidly in Europe and opened its first subsidiary in Portugal in 2021. CMG Consulting Group supports France's banking and finance leaders. It is currently a top provider for large corporations and public financial institutions. Its services bring innovative solutions adapted to the needs of the corporate banking, asset management, retail banking, financial services, insurance and real estate sectors.

BQ

"We're convinced that this deal with the Keyrus Group is a real opportunity to accelerate growth and perpetuate CMG's industrial plan that we created 16 years ago. From the outset, we were drawn by the management team, history and positioning of Keyrus, as well as by the obvious synergies that we could implement through this venture," concur Raphaël Faure and Steeve Fichtenbaum, majority founding partners who are selling their stakes to Keyrus to focus on new challenges.

Benjamin Mosseriand Arnaud Müller, both partners and also involved in the creation of CMG Consulting Group, will maintain their executive management functions and forge ahead with the firm's growth strategy in these new conditions, aiming to boost operations outside France and enhance the value of the company and its services.

BQ

"Our meeting with the Keyrus Group's founder and management has played a decisive role in developing our joint, long-term plans that will bring value to both our employees and our clients. CMG Consulting Group will be able to move into a new phase of its development, supported by Keyrus's range of expertise in achieving sustainable growth and rapid expansion. We have many options to build synergies between our solutions and regions, starting with France and Portugal," state Benjamin Mosseri and Arnaud Müller.

Disclaimer

Keyrus SA published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 18:32:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
