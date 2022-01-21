Log in
Keysheen Cayman : Announcement of the Company's delisting on March 3, 2022

01/21/2022
Today's Information

Provided by: Keysheen (Cayman) Holdings Co., Limited
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/01/21 Time of announcement 18:15:17
Subject 
 Announcement of the Company's delisting on
March 3, 2022
Date of events 2022/01/21 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/21
2.Company name:Keysheen(Cayman) Holdings Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
�@�BOn December 28, 2021, the Company adopted the resolution on the
    extraordinary shareholders' meeting to apply for the delisting of its
    marketable securities,the proposal was then approved by the Taiwan
    Stock Exchange by Official Letter No.1111700121 dated January 19,2022.
�G�BListing termination date�G2022/3/3
�T�BDelisted stock code, short name and shareholder services agent:
(�@)Stock code:8427
(�G)Short name:Keysheen-KY
(�T)Delisted securities:104,261,000 common shares were originally issued;
    upon capital reduction and issuing new shares, the number of shares
    delisted is 50,000,000.
(�|) Shareholder services agent:
1.Shareholder services during the acquisition period pledged by the
  directors of the Company (the acquisition period starts from the date
  of delisting to 50 days later) are provided by:
(1)Name of the agent: Department of Stock Transfer Agency,KGI Securities
   Co.,Ltd.
(2)Address:5th Floor, No. 2, Chongqing South Road, Sec. 1, Taipei City
(3)Tel:(02)2389-2999
2.Other shareholder services
(1)Name of the agent: Department of Stock Transfer Agency,Mega Securities
   Co., Ltd.
(2)Address:1F, No.95, Sec. 2, Zhongxiao E. Rd.,Taipei City.
(3)Tel�G(02)3393-0898.
6.Countermeasures:
Pursuant to Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation Procedures for Applications
by TWSE Listed Companies for the Delisting of Securities and resolution
on the extraordinary shareholders' meeting on December 28, 2021,
four directors of the Company, namely, Liu Chung-Hsin, Liu Hsin-Tsu ,
Liu Tsu-Kun, Liu I-Hsiao(hereinafter referred to as ��acquirers��), will
undertake directors' acquisition after the delisting of the Company takes
place.The affairs concerning the directors' pledged acquisitions are briefly
described as follows:
�@�BAcquirers:Liu Chung-Hsin, Liu Hsin-Tsu, Liu Tsu-Kun, Liu I-Hsiao
�G�BPurchase price:NT$147.62(capital reduction and exchange of new shares is
    after)
As per this proposal for termination of public listing as approved by the
extraordinary shareholders�� meeting, if the record date of the capital
reduction with cash payment in exchange for issuance of new shares is
earlier than the start date of acquisition, the Chairman shall adjust the
acquisition price based on the price adjustment formula for the capital
reduction with cash payment as follows:(delisting acquisition price
resolved at the extraordinary shareholders' meeting-return amount per
share) / (share exchange rate for capital reduction), and the value is
rounded down to the second decimal place.the acquisition price the
directors in this proposal pledged was originally set at NT$76 per
share; however,as the record date of the Company��s capital reduction
with cash payment in exchange for issuance of new shares is on March 2
,2022, which is earlier than the start date of acquisition (March 3, 2022)
on which the directors will acquire shares,the acquisition price will be
adjusted to NT$147.62 per share.
Shareholders are required to pay their own securities transaction tax
(if any), income tax (if any), handling fees charged by Taiwan Depository
& Clearing Corporation (TDCC) and securities agencies, bank remittance
fees or postage for mailing checks by registered mails, and other reasonable
expenses and taxes payable for the consideration of the offer, among which
the handling fees charged by TDCC and securities agencies are calculated
based on the number of applications for deposit and tendering by the
tenderer. No brokerage house handling fees are payable by the tenderer
when he or she applies deposit and tendering through the custodian bank.
If there is such additional expense, the acquirers and the appointed
institution shall make announcements in compliance with the law.When the
acquirers pay the consideration for the offer to the tenderer, all
aforementioned tax expenses except for income tax shall be deducted,
and such expenses are rounded down to the dollar (i.e., any amount less
than a dollar is discarded).
�T�BAcquisition period: From 9:00 a.m. on March 3, 2022 to 3:30 p.m. on
    April 21, 2022 (Taiwan Time).
�|�BThe Company and the acquirers will make an announcement on and notify
    the shareholders of the methods and precautions of participating in
    the directors' pledged acquisitions.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Keysheen (CAYMAN) Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 10:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
