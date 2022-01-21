Keysheen Cayman : Announcement of the Company's delisting on March 3, 2022

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/21 2.Company name:Keysheen(Cayman) Holdings Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence: �@�BOn December 28, 2021, the Company adopted the resolution on the extraordinary shareholders' meeting to apply for the delisting of its marketable securities,the proposal was then approved by the Taiwan Stock Exchange by Official Letter No.1111700121 dated January 19,2022. �G�BListing termination date�G2022/3/3 �T�BDelisted stock code, short name and shareholder services agent: (�@)Stock code:8427 (�G)Short name:Keysheen-KY (�T)Delisted securities:104,261,000 common shares were originally issued; upon capital reduction and issuing new shares, the number of shares delisted is 50,000,000. (�|) Shareholder services agent: 1.Shareholder services during the acquisition period pledged by the directors of the Company (the acquisition period starts from the date of delisting to 50 days later) are provided by: (1)Name of the agent: Department of Stock Transfer Agency,KGI Securities Co.,Ltd. (2)Address:5th Floor, No. 2, Chongqing South Road, Sec. 1, Taipei City (3)Tel:(02)2389-2999 2.Other shareholder services (1)Name of the agent: Department of Stock Transfer Agency,Mega Securities Co., Ltd. (2)Address:1F, No.95, Sec. 2, Zhongxiao E. Rd.,Taipei City. (3)Tel�G(02)3393-0898. 6.Countermeasures: Pursuant to Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation Procedures for Applications by TWSE Listed Companies for the Delisting of Securities and resolution on the extraordinary shareholders' meeting on December 28, 2021, four directors of the Company, namely, Liu Chung-Hsin, Liu Hsin-Tsu , Liu Tsu-Kun, Liu I-Hsiao(hereinafter referred to as ��acquirers��), will undertake directors' acquisition after the delisting of the Company takes place.The affairs concerning the directors' pledged acquisitions are briefly described as follows: �@�BAcquirers:Liu Chung-Hsin, Liu Hsin-Tsu, Liu Tsu-Kun, Liu I-Hsiao �G�BPurchase price:NT$147.62(capital reduction and exchange of new shares is after) As per this proposal for termination of public listing as approved by the extraordinary shareholders�� meeting, if the record date of the capital reduction with cash payment in exchange for issuance of new shares is earlier than the start date of acquisition, the Chairman shall adjust the acquisition price based on the price adjustment formula for the capital reduction with cash payment as follows:(delisting acquisition price resolved at the extraordinary shareholders' meeting-return amount per share) / (share exchange rate for capital reduction), and the value is rounded down to the second decimal place.the acquisition price the directors in this proposal pledged was originally set at NT$76 per share; however,as the record date of the Company��s capital reduction with cash payment in exchange for issuance of new shares is on March 2 ,2022, which is earlier than the start date of acquisition (March 3, 2022) on which the directors will acquire shares,the acquisition price will be adjusted to NT$147.62 per share. Shareholders are required to pay their own securities transaction tax (if any), income tax (if any), handling fees charged by Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation (TDCC) and securities agencies, bank remittance fees or postage for mailing checks by registered mails, and other reasonable expenses and taxes payable for the consideration of the offer, among which the handling fees charged by TDCC and securities agencies are calculated based on the number of applications for deposit and tendering by the tenderer. No brokerage house handling fees are payable by the tenderer when he or she applies deposit and tendering through the custodian bank. If there is such additional expense, the acquirers and the appointed institution shall make announcements in compliance with the law.When the acquirers pay the consideration for the offer to the tenderer, all aforementioned tax expenses except for income tax shall be deducted, and such expenses are rounded down to the dollar (i.e., any amount less than a dollar is discarded). �T�BAcquisition period: From 9:00 a.m. on March 3, 2022 to 3:30 p.m. on April 21, 2022 (Taiwan Time). �|�BThe Company and the acquirers will make an announcement on and notify the shareholders of the methods and precautions of participating in the directors' pledged acquisitions. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.