Keysight Announces RF Calibration and Verification Testing Support for Autotalks Safety Connectivity Vehicle Chipsets

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) announces that its PathWave Test Executive for Manufacturing Developer Version now supports automated RF calibration and verification testing for the Autotalks cellular vehicle-to-everything (LTE V2X) and dedicated short-range communications (DSRC) chipsets. The chipsets are typically used in telematics control units (TCU), which are embedded onboard systems that control wireless tracking, diagnostics, and communication to and from a connected vehicle.

As automotive manufacturers move toward a future dominated by electric and connected vehicles, they are equipping new vehicles with multiple wireless systems. With these complex new systems, design engineers and manufacturing test engineers face increased testing complexity and more complicated, expensive, and time-consuming test and validation procedures. This is especially true of TCUs, which play an important role in vehicle safety and control and must interface with dozens of network technologies and communications protocols.

By providing off-the-shelf support for Autotalks chipsets, Keysight is giving TCU manufacturers a powerful tool that automates complex calibration and verification testing to accelerate time to market. This software-based solution offers the following benefits:

Supports industry-leading chipsets – Autotalks is a leader in the safety connectivity ecosystem, providing 5G V2X, LTE V2X, and DSRC communication chipsets to automotive manufacturers around the globe.

– Autotalks is a leader in the safety connectivity ecosystem, providing 5G V2X, LTE V2X, and DSRC communication chipsets to automotive manufacturers around the globe. Speeds up complex testing scenarios – Automated control of Autotalks chipset and Keysight test instruments enables manufacturers to use the solution as a standard test solution for their production line.

– Automated control of Autotalks chipset and Keysight test instruments enables manufacturers to use the solution as a standard test solution for their production line. Reduces deployment time and costs – Off-the-shelf solution does not require manufacturers to develop or maintain costly custom testing software or have deep wireless / radio frequency expertise for its development and use.

– Off-the-shelf solution does not require manufacturers to develop or maintain costly custom testing software or have deep wireless / radio frequency expertise for its development and use. Built on proven Keysight technology – Testing software runs on the Keysight E6640A Wireless Test Set and is automated by the KS8328A PathWave Test Executive for Manufacturing Developer Version.

Amos Freund, Vice President of Research & Development, Autotalks, said: “This collaboration with Keysight Technologies gives our mutual customers access to a turnkey calibration and verification solution, instead of going through the costly internal development process. Keysight implemented and automated Autotalks’ calibration guidelines and optimized it for performance utilizing Keysight’s equipment capabilities.”

Thomas Goetzl, Vice President and General Manager of Keysight's Automotive and Energy Solutions, said: “This solution is a great example of our deep collaboration with Autotalks and the breath of our V2X test solutions from R&D to manufacturing. The solution abstracts the complexity of RF calibration and verification of chipsets into a simple and easy-to-use test sequence. With a software-centric approach, we enable our customers to focus on their priorities of high production throughput and high-quality products.”

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product lifecycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.

