  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Keysight Technologies, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    KEYS   US49338L1035

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(KEYS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:26:46 2023-04-11 am EDT
156.96 USD   -0.29%
11:02aKeysight Demonstrates Latest SATCOM Solutions at Space Symposium
BU
03/28Keysight Enables First O-RAN Open Distributed Unit Fronthaul Certificate for ArrayComm through APOP
BU
03/22Transcript : Keysight Technologies, Inc. - Special Call
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Keysight Demonstrates Latest SATCOM Solutions at Space Symposium

04/11/2023 | 11:02am EDT
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS):

What:

At the 38th Space Symposium, Keysight’s technical experts will demonstrate test automation and digital twin solutions to accelerate innovation with intelligent insights, whether it is designing guidance systems, validating satellite payloads, or predicting the performance of microwave communications.

 

Keysight will also unveil a new industry report covering the trends, challenges, opportunities, and innovations of the space technology industry. Copies of the report, which includes an in-depth analysis of the space and satellite market's current and future trends, will be available at Keysight’s booth #611.

 

When:

April 17-20, 2023

 

Where:

The Broadmoor

Colorado Springs, Colorado

 

Media:

Contact Geri LaCombe to schedule media briefings and solution demonstrations.

On display at Keysight Booth #611:

  • Empowering Digital Missions with Network Digital Twins – Demonstrates how to model and visualize communication networks with the Keysight EXata network digital twin software solution.
  • Enabling Mission Success with Software Test Automation – Showcases how to test any application or user interface using Keysight Eggplant, an AI-powered software test automation solution.

For more information about Keysight at Space Symposium, visit the event page.

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product lifecycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 574 M - -
Net income 2023 1 221 M - -
Net cash 2023 642 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 28 041 M 28 041 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,92x
EV / Sales 2024 4,61x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Keysight Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 157,41 $
Average target price 191,69 $
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satish C. Dhanasekaran President, CEO, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Neil P. Dougherty Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ronald S. Nersesian Executive Chairman
Ingrid Estrada Senior Vice President-Human Resources
James G. Cullen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-7.99%28 041
RAINBOW ROBOTICS CO.,LTD.233.24%1 653
QUICK INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO., LTD.14.34%1 223
IROBOT CORPORATION-13.40%1 143
HANGZHOU JINGYE INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.12.71%973
FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-19.42%459
