Keysight Demonstrates Latest SATCOM Solutions at Space Symposium

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS):

What: At the 38th Space Symposium, Keysight’s technical experts will demonstrate test automation and digital twin solutions to accelerate innovation with intelligent insights, whether it is designing guidance systems, validating satellite payloads, or predicting the performance of microwave communications. Keysight will also unveil a new industry report covering the trends, challenges, opportunities, and innovations of the space technology industry. Copies of the report, which includes an in-depth analysis of the space and satellite market's current and future trends, will be available at Keysight’s booth #611. When: April 17-20, 2023 Where: The Broadmoor Colorado Springs, Colorado Media: Contact Geri LaCombe to schedule media briefings and solution demonstrations.

On display at Keysight Booth #611:

Empowering Digital Missions with Network Digital Twins – Demonstrates how to model and visualize communication networks with the Keysight EXata network digital twin software solution.

– Demonstrates how to model and visualize communication networks with the Keysight EXata network digital twin software solution. Enabling Mission Success with Software Test Automation – Showcases how to test any application or user interface using Keysight Eggplant, an AI-powered software test automation solution.

For more information about Keysight at Space Symposium, visit the event page.

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product lifecycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.

