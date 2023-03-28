Advanced search
    KEYS   US49338L1035

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(KEYS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:30:22 2023-03-28 am EDT
154.74 USD   -0.65%
11:01aKeysight Enables First O-RAN Open Distributed Unit Fronthaul Certificate for ArrayComm through APOP
BU
03/22Transcript : Keysight Technologies, Inc. - Special Call
CI
03/22Keysight Expands E-Mobility Charging Test Portfolio
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Keysight Enables First O-RAN Open Distributed Unit Fronthaul Certificate for ArrayComm through APOP

03/28/2023 | 11:01am EDT
  • Keysight Open RAN Architect validates ArrayComm’s open distributed unit using O-RAN ALLIANCE’s fronthaul conformance test specifications
  • First certificate of fronthaul conformance for open distributed unit will give operators and systems integrators higher confidence in Open RAN architecture

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) has enabled ArrayComm to obtain the first O-RAN ALLIANCE Fronthaul Certificate of Conformance for its open distributed unit (O-DU) with the Keysight Open RAN Architect (KORA) solutions. The certification was issued by the Asia & Pacific OTIC in PRC (APOP).

Awarded through the O-RAN ALLIANCE’s Certification and Badging program, ArrayComm’s Certification of Conformance verifies its O-DU is compliant with O-RAN fronthaul interface design specifications. O-RAN certifications are issued by Open Testing & Integration Centers (OTIC) such as APOP, which provide a collaborative, open, and impartial working environment to ensure consistency and quality of testing of Open RAN products and solutions.

The KORA test solution validating conformance of the ArrayComm O-DU consists of the P8822S RuSIM user equipment (UE) emulator for fronthaul, the P8850S CoreSIM Open RAN core emulator, and the Network Emulator 3 transport network impairment test instrument. The solution emulates a network to assess the compliance of the O-DUs to fronthaul test specifications as defined by the O-RAN ALLIANCE Working Group 4 (WG4).

KORA solutions enable conformance, interoperability, performance, and security testing across the entire Open RAN lifecycle with suites specifically tailored for chipset makers, software stack developers, network equipment manufacturers, mobile operators, and OTICs.

Zhang Ping, Academician of CAE and President of the ZGC Institute of Ubiquitous-X Innovation and Applications, said: “As one of the first global approved OTIC certification centers, APOP focuses on driving the O-RAN ecosystem. In June 2022, APOP was the first OTIC lab to issue O-RU Certificate of Conformance. Today APOP reached another milestone of issuing the first O-DU Fronthaul Certificate of Conformance. APOP expects to continue the work on fronthaul interface certification, enrich various types of certified products, bring in more O-RU and O-DU manufacturers into the ecosystem and actively encourage more vendors to perform interoperability and end-to-end tests to achieve early deployment by mobile operators.”

Xin Huang, Chief Executive Officer at ArrayComm, said: “The ArrayComm O-DU has been awarded the world’s first O-RAN Fronthaul Certificate of Conformance, thanks to Keysight's integrated O-RAN testing solution and APOP´s professional certification work. The ArrayComm carrier-grade O-DU will enable customers to build an O-RAN solution quickly."

Peng Cao, Vice President and General Manager for Keysight's Wireless Test Group, said: “We congratulate ArrayComm for earning the first O-RAN O-DU Fronthaul Certificate of Conformance. By qualifying their O-DU with the Keysight Open RAN Architect solution, they are making the innovations of Open RAN a reality while giving operators and systems integrators a smooth path to integrating this new network architecture.”

Resources:

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product lifecycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 574 M - -
Net income 2023 1 217 M - -
Net cash 2023 642 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 27 745 M 27 745 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,86x
EV / Sales 2024 4,55x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Keysight Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 155,75 $
Average target price 192,17 $
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satish C. Dhanasekaran President, CEO, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Neil P. Dougherty Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ronald S. Nersesian Executive Chairman
Ingrid Estrada Senior Vice President-Human Resources
James G. Cullen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-8.96%27 745
HEFEI MEYER OPTOELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY INC.14.69%3 627
CHROMA ATE INC.-1.38%2 490
JIANGSU LINYANG ENERGY CO., LTD.-6.40%2 403
LEM HOLDING SA2.34%2 282
ANRITSU CORPORATION-4.84%1 222
