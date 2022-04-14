Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Keysight Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KEYS   US49338L1035

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(KEYS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/14 11:20:26 am EDT
145.89 USD   -0.93%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Keysight Enables SK hynix to Speed Semiconductor Memory Technology Development

04/14/2022 | 11:03am EDT
Leading memory chip maker uses Keysight’s integrated PCIe test solutions to validate Compute Express Link (CXL) technology

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, today announced that SK hynix has selected Keysight’s integrated peripheral component interconnect express (PCIe) 5.0 test platforms to speed the development of memory semiconductors used to design advanced products capable of supporting high data speeds and managing massive amounts of data.

A leading memory chip maker, SK hynix develops memory semiconductor solutions with Compute Express Link (CXL) technology to support performance and capacity requirements of next generation mobile phones, computers, data servers and on-road vehicles. Keysight’s integrated solutions for physical layer simulation, characterization and validation of PCIe 5.0 devices enable SK hynix to speed test and development of next generation dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and PCIe devices with CXL high-speed memory interconnect technology.

“Keysight is pleased to deliver SK hynix PCIe 5.0 test solutions that validate the performance of high-capacity and power-efficient memory storage devices used in edge and cloud computing, data centers, 5G devices and radio access network equipment,” said Joachim Peerlings, vice president of network and data center solutions at Keysight. “Keysight’s PCIe test platforms enable SK hynix to validate the performance of bandwidth memory expansion modules deployed in many fourth industrial revolution applications.”

Keysight is driving consistency in test results through its contributions in PCI SIG, a consortium responsible for specifying PCI standards. Consistency in test standards enables vendors to confidently launch new PCIe 5.0 technology designs that interoperate as expected with other vendors' products.

SK hynix Inc., headquartered in Korea, is a top-tier semiconductor supplier offering dynamic random access memory chips (DRAM), flash memory chips (NAND Flash) and CMOS image sensors (CIS) for a wide range of distinguished customers globally. Hyung-Soo Kim, Head of DRAM AE at SK hynix, stated “SK hynix greatly values Keysight’s expertise, especially the company’s PCIe 5.0 test solutions. Keysight’s oscilloscopes, logic analyzers, bit error ratio testers and PCIe transceiver (TRX) test solutions enable SK hynix to advance development of memory semiconductors based on both DRAM and NAND technologies.”

Keysight integrates hardware and software platforms to create solutions that let SK hynix perform both receiver and transmitting testing. These include:

  • Infiniium UXR-Series real-time oscilloscope for visually representing variations of voltage signals as waveforms (UXR0504A)
  • High-performance 64 Gbaud bit error ratio tester (BERT) for receiver testing (M8040A)
  • PCI Express 5 card electro-mechanical (CEM) receiver test automation software for testing, debugging and characterizing PCIe 5.0 CEM add-in cards and systems (N5991PC5A)
  • PCIe 5.0 transmitter electrical performance validation and compliance software (D9050PCIC)

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.9B in fiscal year 2021. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2022
