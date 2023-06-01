Advanced search
    KEYS   US49338L1035

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(KEYS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:31:48 2023-06-01 am EDT
162.05 USD   +0.15%
11:03aKeysight Expands Autonomous Driving Test Portfolio with Lidar Target Simulator
BU
05/31Keysight to Showcase Microwave and Radio Frequency Innovations at IMS 2023
BU
05/30Keysight and Nokia Bell Labs to Demonstrate 6G Subterahertz Component Characterization at IMS 2023
BU
Keysight Expands Autonomous Driving Test Portfolio with Lidar Target Simulator

06/01/2023 | 11:03am EDT
  • Compact bench setup saves test floor space by simulating target distances and surface reflectivity
  • Automated testing software provides insightful analytics to improve sensor design and performance while accelerating testing to support volume sensor production

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is expanding its award-winning portfolio of autonomous driving validation test solutions with the E8717A Lidar Target Simulator (LTS), which enables automakers and lidar sensor makers to test and validate lidar sensors for autonomous vehicles (AV).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230601005698/en/

The Keysight the E8717A Lidar Target Simulator is a compact, automated benchtop solution that enables automakers and lidar sensor makers to test and validate lidar sensors for autonomous vehicles. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Keysight the E8717A Lidar Target Simulator is a compact, automated benchtop solution that enables automakers and lidar sensor makers to test and validate lidar sensors for autonomous vehicles. (Photo: Business Wire)

Initially developed for use in meteorology and topography, lidar is now being adopted as an automotive sensing technology that enables AVs to “see” and safely navigate through complex driving scenarios. As with radar-based systems, lidar sensor makers must ensure lidar systems quickly and reliably detect objects, enabling advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to work correctly before they are commercially deployed. To properly test sensors, designers currently need large floor spaces and use traditional target boards. In addition, the industry is also faced with reducing sensor cost and scaling to mass production.

The Keysight LTS solution addresses these challenges by simulating test targets at defined distance and reflectivity with a compact and standardized bench setup. This solution is designed to simplify and accelerate the testing, validation, and production of automotive lidar sensors through standardization and automation.

The following benefits are provided by the Keysight LTS:

  • Small footprint covering large distances – Compact bench setup saves test floor space by simulating target distances from 3 meters to 300 meters and simulating surface reflectivity from 10% to 94%.
  • Insightful analytics improve sensor design and performance – Powerful testing software generates insightful analytics by sweeping target distance and reflectivity, enabling design and performance improvements.
  • Automated software accelerates testing – The LTS test setup is fully automated using a cobot and powered by Keysight PathWave Test Executive for Manufacturing for test automation. While the cobot provides precise device movement for field of view testing, the automation software accelerates testing and throughput to support volume production.

Thomas Goetzl, Vice President and General Manager for Keysight's Automotive & Energy Solutions, said: “Keysight sees an exciting role that lidar can play in enabling autonomous vehicles to navigate more accurately with an extra sensor that complements cameras and radars. With the market’s first cobot-assisted lidar target simulator with variable distance and reflectivity simulation, we are ready to support a volume roll out of lidar with a scalable manufacturing test solution.”

Keysight will demonstrate the capabilities of the E8717A Lidar Target Simulator at Automotive Testing Expo Europe 2023 in Stuttgart, Germany, Hall 10 Booth #1332, June 13-15, 2023.

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product lifecycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 552 M - -
Net income 2023 1 193 M - -
Net cash 2023 928 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 24,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 28 823 M 28 823 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,02x
EV / Sales 2024 4,72x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 89,2%
Technical analysis trends KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 161,80 $
Average target price 187,23 $
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satish C. Dhanasekaran President, CEO, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Neil P. Dougherty Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ronald S. Nersesian Non-Executive Chairman
Ingrid Estrada Senior Vice President-Human Resources
James G. Cullen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-5.14%28 823
RAINBOW ROBOTICS CO.,LTD.201.60%1 509
QUICK INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO., LTD.6.24%1 100
IROBOT CORPORATION-26.35%978
HANGZHOU JINGYE INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.14.92%960
HESAI GROUP0.00%948
