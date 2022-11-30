Advanced search
    KEYS   US49338L1035

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(KEYS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:14 2022-11-30 am EST
173.58 USD   +0.27%
11:02aKeysight Introduces Automated Remote Monitoring Solutions to Improve Quality of Service in Public and Private 5G Networks
BU
11/29Transcript : Keysight Technologies, Inc. Presents at Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference, Nov-29-2022 09:35 AM
CI
11/29UBS Adjusts Keysight Technologies Price Target to $205 From $187, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
Keysight Introduces Automated Remote Monitoring Solutions to Improve Quality of Service in Public and Private 5G Networks

11/30/2022 | 11:02am EST
  • Industry 4.0-compliant active monitoring solution maintains mission-critical levels of cellular connectivity in private 5G networks, such as smart factories, ports, smart warehouses, and energy utilities
  • New solution supports early detection of issues impacting quality of service
  • Monitoring suite enables network operators to remotely monitor and visualize key network performance indicators

 

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, introduces a set of new 5G solutions for automated service assurance, end-to-end quality of experience (QoE) and quality of service (QoS) verification, and active testing in private and public 5G networks.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005727/en/

The Keysight Nemo Industry Probe is an Industry 4.0-compliant active monitoring solution that maintains mission-critical levels of cellular connectivity in private 5G networks. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Keysight Nemo Industry Probe is an Industry 4.0-compliant active monitoring solution that maintains mission-critical levels of cellular connectivity in private 5G networks. (Photo: Business Wire)

Many private 5G networks depend on continuous ultra-reliable QoS to maintain targeted levels of operational efficiency twenty-four hours per day, seven days a week (24/7). Factories, ports, smart warehouses, and energy utilities are examples of industries that deploy private 5G networks to wirelessly manage a complex web of interconnected sensors, robots and instruments, collectively referred to as the industrial internet of things (IIoT).

Keysight’s solutions for maintaining QoE and QoS in 5G networks is comprehensive, beginning with the new Industry 4.0-compliant Nemo Industry Probe, which supports early detection of issues such as interferences originating from multiple sources. Accumulated, these interferences in the network lead to QoS issues that adversely impact the efficiency of an operation.

Keysight combines the new Nemo Industry Probe with Nemo Cloud and Nemo Analyze to provide advanced capabilities that enable network operators to remotely monitor and visualize key performance indicators (KPIs) such as latency, data connection quality, voice and video quality, and data throughput. These measurements take into account issues such as interferences introduced by wideband noise from machinery and other radio frequency (RF) signals that user equipment (UE) may encounter in highly complex environments.

Keysight also introduces the new Keysight Nemo Active Probe, an advanced 5G network active remote monitoring solution that is ideal for large-scale deployments in fixed and mobile locations such as airports, stadiums, shopping malls, and train stations. The monitoring solution enables wireless service providers and national regulators to assure 24/7 operational network service, meeting service level agreements (SLAs) established to ensure adequate 5G connectivity levels.

In addition, Keysight offers a cohesive, software-focused portfolio of private 5G network lifecycle management solutions for advanced network visibility, end-to-end performance, and security assurance as well as network optimization across the protocol and application stack.

Matti Passoja, Head of Nemo Wireless Solutions at Keysight, said: “Keysight’s new Industry 4.0 compliant active monitoring solution offers enhanced visibility into the state of a 5G private network from the perspective of the user equipment (UE). These new capabilities enable private 5G network operators to maintain continuous mission-critical levels of cellular connectivity in harsh indoor environments.”

Resources:

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $5.4B in fiscal year 2022. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2022
