Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Keysight Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KEYS   US49338L1035

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(KEYS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:20:45 2023-03-21 am EDT
156.97 USD   +0.91%
11:02aKeysight Introduces Battery Emulation and Profiling Solution for IoT Devices
BU
03/20Keysight Validates Design of Astella 5G Open RAN Millimeter Wave Small Cell Base Station
BU
03/17Keysight Technologies, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Keysight Introduces Battery Emulation and Profiling Solution for IoT Devices

03/21/2023 | 11:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Complete emulation solution identifies the impact of variables affecting the battery drain of internet of things devices to enable design improvements
  • Solution speeds and simplifies battery life testing with automation and integrated emulation and profiling capabilities
  • Emulation allows engineers to achieve longer battery run time and reduce device size while shortening time-to-market

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) introduces the Keysight E36731A Battery Emulator and Profiler, a complete emulation solution that identifies the impact of variables affecting the battery drain of internet of things (IoT) devices to enable development engineers to improve their device designs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230321005664/en/

The new Keysight E36731A Battery Emulator and Profiler is a complete emulation solution that allows development engineers to improve the designs of their internet of things devices. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new Keysight E36731A Battery Emulator and Profiler is a complete emulation solution that allows development engineers to improve the designs of their internet of things devices. (Photo: Business Wire)

International Data Corporation (IDC) estimates that there will be 41.6 billion connected IoT devices in use by 20251, many of which will be portable, battery-operated devices requiring advanced battery management techniques. To ensure these devices perform well in the field, development engineers need to design for peak battery performance and validate those designs against real-life performance. However, testing the run time of a physical battery in a device is a challenging and time-consuming task that can slow time-to-market.

The Keysight E36731A Battery Emulator and Profiler addresses the battery testing needs of IoT device designers by giving them an integrated electronic load and power supply that can be used to emulate battery performance. By testing with an emulated battery, engineers can quickly assess the effect of design or software changes on battery life by instantly transitioning the battery's charge state, allowing them to enhance their designs to achieve longer battery life and reduce device size.

The Battery Emulator and Profiler works with the Keysight PathWave BenchVue Advanced Battery Test and Emulation Software to provide a complete solution that:

  • Generates Battery Profiles – By generating battery profiles, the solution allows designers to establish known, good references with consistent properties that can be used over and over to simulate battery drain. Profiles can be linked to factors such as age and temperature.
  • Increases Battery Profile Accuracy – By using the simulated current drain of a device to generate battery profiles, engineers can enhance the accuracy of profiles compared to using generic manufacturer models, which leads to better device designs.
  • Speeds Testing with Battery Emulation – An emulated battery allows development engineers to instantly transition a battery’s charge state and gain real-time insight into current drain. This increases efficiency and allows engineers to optimize designs for longer run time.
  • Automates Battery Run-Down and Cycle Testing – By automating these tests, engineers can more accurately estimate battery run time and aging effects.
  • Offers Flexibility – The solution provides power up to 200W, 30V, 20A and offers a wide dynamic measurement range from microamps to amps.

Carol Leh, Vice President and General Manager for Keysight’s Electronic Industrial Solutions Group's Center of Excellence, said: “The Keysight E36731A Battery Emulator and Profiler offers a valuable solution to design engineers who want to enhance their device designs. Rather than relying on intricate and time-consuming manual tests, the emulator allows engineers to quickly identify the current drain effect of critical factors such as hardware changes, software updates, and temperature changes. This way, engineers can save time and improve their device designs by using an emulated battery for testing, without the need for physical batteries.”

1Worldwide Global DataSphere IoT Device and Data Forecast, 2019-2023, International Data Corporation

Resources

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product lifecycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
11:02aKeysight Introduces Battery Emulation and Profiling Solution for IoT Devices
BU
03/20Keysight Validates Design of Astella 5G Open RAN Millimeter Wave Small Cell Base Statio..
BU
03/17Keysight Technologies, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Mat..
AQ
03/16Keysight Technologies Introduces Digital Learning Suite for University Engineering Stud..
MT
03/16Keysight Introduces Unified Digital Learning Platform for University Engineering Progra..
BU
03/16Keysight Introduces Unified Digital Learning Platform for University Engineering Progra..
CI
03/16Transcript : Keysight Technologies, Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
03/16Keysight Technologies Executive Chair Plans to Transition to Nonexecutive Chair
MT
03/16Keysight Announces Executive Leadership Transition
BU
03/16Keysight Technologies, Inc. Redesignates Ron Nersesian to Non-Executive Chair, Effectiv..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 574 M - -
Net income 2023 1 217 M - -
Net cash 2023 642 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 27 711 M 27 711 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,86x
EV / Sales 2024 4,55x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Keysight Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 155,56 $
Average target price 192,17 $
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satish C. Dhanasekaran President, CEO, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Neil P. Dougherty Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ronald S. Nersesian Executive Chairman
Ingrid Estrada Senior Vice President-Human Resources
James G. Cullen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-9.07%27 711
HEFEI MEYER OPTOELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY INC.8.62%3 320
JIANGSU LINYANG ENERGY CO., LTD.-8.50%2 351
LEM HOLDING SA3.90%2 294
CHROMA ATE INC.-8.84%2 288
ANRITSU CORPORATION-6.94%1 195
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer