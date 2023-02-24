Keysight Introduces Enhanced 5G Visibility Solutions for Mobile Service Providers

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announces enhanced 5G network visibility solutions with industry-leading performance through the Keysight Vision X Network Packet Broker (NPB), enabling mobile service providers to improve service quality monitoring while reducing their service assurance costs.

As 5G technology adoption rapid expands, mobile data usage will grow significantly. Ericsson estimates that global mobile data traffic will reach 453 exabytes per month by 2028 and forecasts that there will be five billion 5G subscriptions globally by the end of 2028. With this exponential growth, service providers need cost-efficient subscriber and traffic monitoring to ensure quality of service for subscribers.

Enhancements to the Keysight Vision X NPB include access to the encrypted 5G network core, which enables service assurance platforms to monitor 5G service. Additional capabilities include:

New 5G subscriber filtering including slice awareness.

Support for control plane and user plane separation (CUPS), subscriber-aware metadata, and observability that caters to low latency, high bandwidth 5G application needs at the network edge.

Orchestration with automation controls that helps operators streamline their processes and improve operational efficiency.

Keysight’s 5G visibility solutions offer the following benefits:

Scalability for the transition from 4G, with 5G filtering and network slice awareness.

Visibility into all subscriber activity without data loss, allowing for precise monitoring results.

Streamlined higher-density packet processing to reduce costs as well as simplified visibility programming in a smaller footprint.

Scott Bryden, Vice President of Keysight's Operators Industry Solutions Group said: "As 5G continues to roll out, mobile network operators are facing an unprecedented data explosion. Our enhanced 5G platform provides mobile operators with the visibility and control they need to lower costs and gain a competitive advantage while delivering improved quality of experience to subscribers."

