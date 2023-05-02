Advanced search
    KEYS   US49338L1035

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(KEYS)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:23:48 2023-05-02 am EDT
141.51 USD   -2.10%
11:02aKeysight Launches Cybersecurity Partnership Program for Managed Security Service Providers
BU
05/01Keysight Technologies Secures Approval for 5G Reduced Capability Test Case Validations
MT
05/01Keysight Secures First 5G RedCap Test Case Validations
BU
Keysight Launches Cybersecurity Partnership Program for Managed Security Service Providers

05/02/2023 | 11:02am EDT
  • Program helps managed security service providers improve the security posture of organizations with breach and attack simulation capabilities
  • Enhanced breach and attack simulation solution gives managed security service providers on-premises hosting options, realistic simulations, and detailed remediation
  • New consumption-based pricing model assists managed security service providers in meeting different customer needs

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) launches a new cybersecurity partnership program for managed security service providers (MSSP) to improve the security posture of organizations using the industry-leading breach and attack simulation (BAS) capabilities of Keysight Threat Simulator.

Cyberattacks are on the rise and so is the cost of a data breach. IBM and the Ponemon Institute estimate that the cost of data breaches has reached an all-time high globally, averaging $4.35 million in 2022 per incident. With the increasing number of cyberattacks and a shortage of security skills, many companies struggle to adequately plan for attacks that could significantly damage their operations and reputation. Recognizing this challenge, companies are turning to MSSPs to help defend their ever-evolving IT networks and assets against data breaches.

To provide MSSPs additional tools to protect their clients, Keysight has enhanced its Threat Simulator offering to include new consumption-based pricing. Additional capabilities and enhancements include:

  • New on-premises hosting and cloud-based hosting
  • Realistic breach and attack simulations for the full Cyber Kill Chain®, relevant software threats, and advanced persistent threats
  • Detailed remediation via comprehensive Structured Threat Information eXpression (STIX) and JavaScript Object Notation (JSON) indicators of compromise (IOC)
  • Automation to validate the ability of multiple security controls to alert the security information and event management (SIEM)

Keysight’s Threat Simulator is an award-winning BAS solution with a wide range of tests and recommendations, including MITRE ATT&CK® endpoint, user, and network assessments. The solution gives MSSPs:

  • Flexible commercial models to help build differentiated services to meet customer needs
  • On-premises hosting options to meet the needs of companies who have strict data sovereignty requirements
  • Assistance in supplying very detailed remediation advice and instructions to customers
  • Solutions to enhance MSSP security and consultancy services, such as penetration testing and red teaming
  • Strategies to reduce the cost of serving customers by moving them away from manual and legacy testing tools

Scott Register, Keysight Vice President Security Solutions said: "People, processes, and technology can’t always be perfect. With attackers looking to exploit any weakness, it’s important for organizations to proactively shorten the window of opportunity for adversaries. Keysight provides the proactive capabilities for MSSPs to rapidly find, remediate, and validate their customers’ exploitable security vulnerabilities — before they become headline news.”

Resources

Cyber Kill Chain® is a registered trademark of Lockheed Martin Corporation. MITRE ATT&CK® and ATT&CK® are registered trademarks of The MITRE Corporation.

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product lifecycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
05/01Keysight Expands E-Mobility Charging Test Portfolio
AQ
04/28Keysight's Mark Pierpoint Joins NIST Advisory Committee
AQ
04/27Keysight's Mark Pierpoint Joins NIST Advisory Committee
BU
04/26Synopsys, Ansys and Keysight Collaborate with TSMC to Boost Performance of Autonomous S..
PR
04/26Synopsys, Inc., Ansys and Keysight Technologies, Inc. Collaborate with TSMC to Boost Pe..
CI
04/25New entries in the USA Investor portfolio
MS
04/25Keysight Technologies to Host Webcast of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Confe..
BU
Analyst Recommendations on KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 565 M - -
Net income 2023 1 221 M - -
Net cash 2023 656 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 25 748 M 25 748 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,51x
EV / Sales 2024 4,22x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Keysight Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 144,54 $
Average target price 190,38 $
Spread / Average Target 31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satish C. Dhanasekaran President, CEO, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Neil P. Dougherty Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ronald S. Nersesian Executive Chairman
Ingrid Estrada Senior Vice President-Human Resources
James G. Cullen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-15.51%25 748
RAINBOW ROBOTICS CO.,LTD.184.18%1 380
HESAI GROUP0.00%1 298
QUICK INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO., LTD.2.81%1 095
IROBOT CORPORATION-19.14%1 074
HANGZHOU JINGYE INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.9.71%943
