    KEYS   US49338L1035

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(KEYS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:10 2022-12-13 am EST
186.23 USD   +1.71%
11:02aKeysight Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index for Fourth Year in a Row
BU
10:21aMorgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Keysight Technologies to $184 From $170, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
12/12Insider Sell: Keysight Technologies
MT
Keysight Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index for Fourth Year in a Row

12/13/2022 | 11:02am EST
  • Recognized in the top 20 percent sustainability performers among the 600 largest North American companies
  • CSR framework demonstrates commitment to creating long-term value for business stakeholders while positively impacting the global community
  • DJSI inclusion among more than 10 CSR-related awards and recognitions this year

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced it has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America for the fourth consecutive year.

The DJSI is a widely recognized standard for measuring corporate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) progress across industries. DJSI North America recognizes the top 20 percent sustainability performers among the 600 largest U.S. and Canadian companies.

Keysight’s inclusion on the DJSI showcases its commitment to creating long-term value for business stakeholders while positively impacting the global community as outlined in its 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report. The report highlights Keysight’s CSR efforts, while providing disclosures that track the company’s progress in supporting environmental sustainability, strengthening communities, and employing ethical business governance and operational practices.

“As a design, emulation, and test company, Keysight understands the importance of setting impactful CSR goals and implementing a framework to measure progress,” said Hamish Gray, Senior Vice President and Executive Sponsor of Keysight's CSR program. “With a solid framework in place that is deeply connected to our business, Keysight has been able to publicly demonstrate our commitment to CSR, which has in turn been validated through our inclusion on the DJSI.”

During the year, Keysight continued to make progress on mid- and long-term targets supporting its goal of net zero emissions in operations by the end of fiscal year 2040. Other goals Keysight has been pursuing in fiscal 2022 include: contributing more than $250 million in value to strengthen communities; engaging more than 630,000 students, future engineers, and technology skill learners in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education; and advancing its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) journey where women comprise 35.4 percent of global new hires and underrepresented minorities comprise 47.4 percent of U.S. new hires.

In addition to the recent DJSI North America inclusion, Keysight also received multiple recognitions and awards from the past fiscal year supporting its CSR goals, including:

Resources

1 FTSE Russell (the trading name of FTSE International Limited and Frank Russell Company) confirms that Keysight Technologies has been independently assessed according to the FTSE4Good criteria and has satisfied the requirements to become a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series. Created by the global index provider FTSE Russell, the FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. The FTSE4Good indices are used by a wide variety of market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products.

2 The inclusion of Keysight Technologies, Inc. in any MSCI index, and the use of MSCI logos, trademarks, service marks or index names herein, do not constitute a sponsorship, endorsement or promotion of Keysight Technologies, Inc. by MSCI or any of its affiliates. The MSCI indexes are the exclusive property of MSCI. MSCI and the MSCI index names and logos are trademarks or service marks of MSCI or its affiliates.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $5.4B in fiscal year 2022. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 374 M - -
Net income 2022 1 141 M - -
Net cash 2022 306 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 32 683 M 32 683 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,02x
EV / Sales 2023 5,61x
Nbr of Employees 14 700
Free-Float 89,2%
Technical analysis trends KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 183,10 $
Average target price 194,38 $
Spread / Average Target 6,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satish Dhanasekaran President, CEO, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Neil P. Dougherty Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ronald S. Nersesian Executive Chairman
Ingrid Estrada Chief People & Administrative Officer
James G. Cullen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-12.49%32 683
HEFEI MEYER OPTOELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY INC.-17.47%2 997
JIANGSU LINYANG ENERGY CO., LTD.-27.54%2 592
CHROMA ATE INC.-10.75%2 460
LEM HOLDING SA-28.43%2 213
ANRITSU CORPORATION-19.30%1 373