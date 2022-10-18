Advanced search
    KEYS   US49338L1035

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(KEYS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:32 2022-10-18 am EDT
160.30 USD   +0.75%
11:04aKeysight Noise Analyzer Adopted by Samsung Foundry
BU
10/17Keysight Introduces Automated and AI-Driven Testing to Optimize Experiences on 5G Smartphones
BU
10/17Keysight Introduces Automated and Ai-Driven Testing to Optimize Experiences on 5G Smartphones
CI
Keysight Noise Analyzer Adopted by Samsung Foundry

10/18/2022 | 11:04am EDT
Measurement Data Improves PathWave Device Modeling and Simulation Accuracy for PDK Development in Advanced Semiconductor Nodes

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that Samsung Foundry has adopted the Keysight E4727B Advanced Low-Frequency Noise Analyzer (A-LFNA) for measurement and analysis of flicker noise (1/f noise) and random telegraph noise (RTN) in semiconductor devices. Samsung Foundry customers targeting the silicon manufacturer’s most advanced technologies will have access to process design kits (PDK) that include the most accurate simulation models, based on A-LFNA data, for design and verification of radio frequency (RF) and analog circuits.

"Accurate low-frequency noise measurement and modeling are increasingly important in development of PDKs, especially for the advanced technology nodes at 5, 4, and 3 nanometers," said Charles Plott, Director of Product Management for PathWave Software Solutions at Keysight. "Samsung Foundry’s use of our A-LFNA enables design engineers with the highest quality PDKs for circuit design to achieve first-pass success and reduce time-to-market."

Keysight E4727B A-LFNA is a turn-key solution that measures the low-frequency noise of semiconductor devices. The PathWave A-LFNA Measurement and Programming software is built on top of the PathWave WaferPro (WaferPro Express) measurement platform. Engineers manage and automate the full wafer-level device characterization workflow in a measurement system that is both flexible and expandable. Next, engineers import the measurement data from the system into Keysight’s PathWave Device Modeling (IC-CAP) and PathWave Model Builder (MBP) software to extract device models for PDK development, which ensures highly accurate RF and analog low-noise circuit design and simulation.

Samsung Foundry is the leading semiconductor foundry offering optimized foundry solutions, including state-of-the-art process technology, validated IP, and design service solutions.

"We chose the Keysight E4727B A-LFNA to improve our device measurement quality, efficiency, and scalability after careful technical evaluation," said Hyung Jin Lee, Vice President of Technology at Samsung Foundry. "Keysight's A-LFNA has 100MHz wide frequency bandwidth and enables noise measurements at higher frequencies. The measurement speed of the A-LFNA is also breakneck compared to previous generation systems. Without its speedy automated measurement of on-wafer devices, the characterization process would be an exhausting task. A-LFNA’s highly accurate and speedy measurements ensure that our PDKs get to market earlier to accelerate customers’ design cycles."

For more information on the Keysight products and complete solution, visit E4727B A-LFNA, PathWave WaferPro (WaferPro Express), PathWave A-LFNA Measurement and Programming, PathWave Device Modeling (IC-CAP), and PathWave Model Builder (MBP).

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.9B in fiscal year 2021. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 374 M - -
Net income 2022 1 141 M - -
Net cash 2022 306 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 28 448 M 28 448 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,24x
EV / Sales 2023 4,87x
Nbr of Employees 14 700
Free-Float 89,6%
Managers and Directors
Satish Dhanasekaran President, CEO, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Neil P. Dougherty Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ronald S. Nersesian Executive Chairman
Ingrid Estrada Chief People & Administrative Officer
James G. Cullen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-22.95%28 448
HEFEI MEYER OPTOELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY INC.-12.30%3 087
CHROMA ATE INC.-8.75%2 417
JIANGSU LINYANG ENERGY CO., LTD.-38.99%2 116
LEM HOLDING SA-41.18%1 708
ANRITSU CORPORATION-9.12%1 430